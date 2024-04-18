A guide to the preschool and child-care terms you need to know

Students play outside Educare Los Angeles at Long Beach, a preschool serving children age 5 and under through a public-private partnership.

There’s a dizzying array of childhood programs, schools and child-care options — all with slightly different names and definitions — which can be confusing to parents trying to make decisions about what’s best for their family.

We’ve broken down the basics to help you navigate the maze.

Family, friends and neighbor care

Ages: 0-5 years old

Cost: Free and paid options. Families may qualify for subsidies.

This form of care typically refers to a trusted adult. It could be a grandparent or a close friend or it could be someone convenient. Family, friends and neighbor care is considered informal care because the individual isn’t expected to be licensed. Parents must determine on their own that the individual is reliable.

A family member or friend can get paid for their services by the state. Families that qualify for subsidized child care can pay for child care with a voucher. The caregiver may be required to complete a background check to receive the funds. More information can be found under the “Paying for Child Care” tab on the California Department of Social Services website.

Family child-care home

Ages: 0-5 years old

Cost: This is a paid option. Subsidies are available.

At a family child-care home, a licensed provider can care for at most 14 children in their own home, depending on the size of their space. The number could drop down to four if the provider specializes in infant care.

This type of child-care setting can vary. Some providers may have a special focus on school readiness, embrace a particular culture or language, provide home cooked meals or specialize in extra support for kids with disabilities.

Families that require flexible or unusual hours might find this form of care helpful compared with a child-care center, which may have set hours, Crystal Stairs Resource & Referral Department program manager Cecilia Rojas notes.

Though the cost for care may vary by provider, families can check with their local Child Care Resource and Referral Program to see if they qualify for subsidies.

Child-care center

Ages: 0-5 years old

Cost: Free, low-cost and paid options. Families may qualify for subsidies.

Child-care centers usually enroll more children than family child-care homes, are located in non-residential spaces and run by staff. Though the size and specific requirements of a center can vary, they must maintain a 4-to-1 infant-adult ratio and a 12-to-1 child-adult ratio. Private preschool, state preschool, Head Start and transitional kindergarten are all considered types of child-care centers. Families can look to nearby churches and nonprofits, which may run their own programs.

Centers may also provide a more structured program than a family child-care home, Rojas said. When looking at centers, parents should consider whether they are looking for a full-day or half-day program and whether programs are year-round.

Some types of centers may be free or low cost, depending on income. Families can check with their local Child Care Resource and Referral Program to see if they qualify for subsidies.

Private preschool

Ages: 3-5 years old

Cost: This is a paid option, but subsidies are available.

Preschools are typically geared toward older little ones. They can be run by a church or local nonprofit. Daily activities can vary, but families should ensure kids are engaging in developmentally appropriate play-based learning, said Luis Bautista, executive director of the Los Angeles County Office of Education Head Start and Early Learning Division.

Attending preschool can help children get used to a classroom environment. Preschools may offer either full-day or half-day programs. Half-day programs may be a good fit for families who may not need to rely on care but want to encourage their child to socialize.

The Department of Labor’s Women’s Bureau estimates that the median cost for preschool-age child care is $14,766 per year in L.A. County. Families can check with their local Child Care Resource and Referral Program to see if they qualify for subsidies.

Head Start / Early Head Start

Ages: Head Start 3-5 years old; Early Head Start 0-3 years old

Cost: Free. Families must meet income eligibility requirements.

Head Start and Early Head Start are geared toward low-income families and run by school districts and community organizations. The programs go beyond school readiness to address mental health, nutrition and physical health and encourage family engagement.

Head Start follows the state’s Preschool Learning Foundations, which outlines developmentally appropriate knowledge and skills. Classes are capped at 15 to 17 students, depending on age. Early Head Start classes are capped at nine children.

Both full-day and half-day programs are available. Some programs combine both Head Start and state preschool funds to offer extended-day and extended-year care, according to Bautista.

Head Start and Early Head Start are free, but families must meet income eligibility requirements to enroll. Families can look at the L.A. County Office of Education database or connect with a Child Care Resource and Referral Program to find nearby locations and access other program resources, including home visits.

California State Preschool Program

Ages: 3-5 years old

Cost: This is a free or low-cost option. Families must meet income eligibility requirements.

The California State Preschool Program is a state funded program that can be run through school districts or community-based organizations. Similar to Head Start, state preschools provide health, social and nutritional services to families in addition to ensuring a child’s kindergarten readiness. Though classes can enroll up to 24 children, they require an 8-to-1 student-adult ratio.

Both full-day and half-day options are available for families. Extended-day and extended-year options may vary.

State preschool can be free or low-cost depending on a family’s income . The program can accept families who make up to 15% above income guidelines. If a center accepts both Head Start and state preschool funding, it can still enroll families who may not meet Head Start eligibility requirements but will first prioritize those that do. Families can reach out to a Child Care Resource and Referral Program to find nearby locations.

Transitional kindergarten

Ages: 4 years old

Cost: Free public school.

Though transitional kindergarten has been around for more than a decade, California has made it a new public school grade level. By the 2025-26 school year TK will be open to all 4-year-olds. Kids who turn 4 by June 2 will be eligible to enroll for the 2024-25 school year, though some districts, including Los Angeles Unified and San Diego Unified, are already accepting all 4-year-olds.

Despite its integration into the K-12 system, transitional kindergarten, known as TK, shouldn’t be considered more academically focused than other available programs, Bautista said. TK continues to follow the Preschool Learning Foundations and incorporate play-based learning, though TK teachers are required to have more education.

Classes are capped at 24 students and maintain 1 adult for every 12 students. Families that needed extended care may either be able to take advantage of district offerings or have to seek alternative care to cover school breaks and after-school hours.

Private transitional kindergarten

Ages: 4 years old

Cost: This is a paid option, but subsidies may be available.

Private transitional kindergarten is not funded by the state. A private TK may be similar to a private preschool but tailored to 4-year-olds. Some private schools also have their own versions of TK. Regardless of the program, families should make sure that the learning taking place is developmentally appropriate and play-based.