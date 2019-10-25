Airports that sell locally made products and gifts? Here are five that do it well

Those hours spent waiting at an airport? Retail therapy can help. Michael Taylor, senior director of travel and hospitality at J.D. Power, suggests checking out these airports that do a good job of showcasing locally made goods.

San Francisco

Take a look at San Francisco International Airport’s guide to shopping and you’ll find a diverse list of merchants, labeled so you can quickly see what’s new, what’s green and what’s local. For the latter two, Cal Lifestyle sells an assortment of Golden State wines, gourmet treats along with bags and clothing, all with a Northern California flair.

Info: SFO shopping, bit.ly/SFOretail

Portland, Ore.

The Made in Oregon store at Portland International Airport sells local wines and Pendleton blankets. (Port of Portland)

What do we love about Portland? For openers, Powell’s Books, where you can get lost for hours, and local craft beers. You can have your fill of both and more at Portland’s airport, known by its call letters PDX. Made in Oregon has food (Tillamook cheese, marionberry jam), wine and many things Pendleton that will warm your retail-loving heart.

Info: Fly PDX retail guide, bit.ly/FlyPDXretail

Las Vegas

You can gamble up until your flight leaves at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. (George Rose / Getty Images)

If you didn’t quite get your fill of gaming during your time in Vegas, relax. You will have plenty of time to play slot machines scattered throughout McCarran International Airport. But you also have a chance to spend money and come home with cool souvenirs, including the Welcome to Las Vegas gift shop, which offers Las Vegas-emblazoned souvenirs, novelty gifts, apparel and accessories, from nice to naughty.

Info: McCarran shopping guide, bit.ly/McCarranshopping

Miami

The Miami Heat basketball team shop at Miami International Airport. (Miami-Dade Aviation Department)

Miami International Airport ranks among the best for its variety of shops and restaurants, according to surveys by J.D. Power. Sports fans may be drawn to the Miami Heat store, which sells team-licensed gear, jerseys and novelty items. The city’s Cuban culture, meanwhile, is reflected in locally themed stalls, including Cuban Crafters, made for cigar aficionados or their friends, and Little Havana to Go for candy, T-shirts and more.

Info: Shop Miami airport, bit.ly/shopMIAairport

Minneapolis-St. Paul

The Prince pop-up store at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. (John Wagner Photography)

The Twin Cities’ airport houses the Prince pop-up store. The singer-songwriter was born in Minneapolis and made his home here until his death in 2016. The pop-up store pays homage to him and sells CDs and vinyl albums, and, of course, apparel. Long may he (purple) reign.

Info: MSP shopping, bit.ly/MSPshopping