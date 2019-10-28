Getty fire slows FlyAway bus service to and from LAX

The LAX FlyAway bus service to and from Van Nuys will be delayed because of road closures related to the Getty fire, which broke out early Monday. Passengers can expect the southbound trip to the airport from Van Nuys to take between an hour and 45 minutes to two hours, according to an LAX news release issued just before noon. There also are delays on the return service to Van Nuys.

For up-to-date information, passengers should follow @FlyLAXAirport on Twitter. “Ticket agents at the Van Nuys FlyAway station are advising guests of the delay in case they wish to use alternate means of travel to reach LAX,” the airport statement said.

The FlyAway bus has been rerouted away from the 405 Freeway and onto the 101 and 105 freeways, lengthening the usually 35-minute trip.

The early-morning fire started west of the 405 and has entered neighborhoods on L.A.'s Westside, including near the Getty Center museum, burning some homes and prompting evacuations. About 10,000 structures have been placed under mandatory evacuation orders. As of 12:45 p.m. Monday, the evacuation zone was bordered by Mulholland Drive on the north, the 405 on the east, Sunset Boulevard on the south, and Temescal Canyon Road on the west.

UCLA canceled classes as a result of the blaze. Here are the latest evacuation orders, school and road closures, and shelters.

