Getty fire: Evacuations, road closures

A brush fire was burning Monday morning in the Sepulveda Pass in Bel Air and threatening homes.

EVACUATIONS

Some evacuations northwest of the 405 are underway.

An evacuation warning zone was set for west of Interstate 405, south of Mulholland Drive, north of Sunset Boulevard and east of Pacific Coast Highway. “People in the area ... are advised to prepare to evacuate due to a rapidly moving brush fire,” the fire department said in a statement posted on Nixle.

Advertisement

ROAD CLOSURES

Some laines of the 405 are closed.