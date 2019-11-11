Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Want to see Donny and Marie in Las Vegas? You’ve got only 5 more days

Donnie and Marie Osmond in Las Vegas
Brother and sister Donny and Marie Osmond will take their last bow Saturday after 11 years at the Flamingo in Las Vegas.
(Caesars Entertainment)
By Mary ForgioneAssistant Travel Editor 
Nov. 11, 2019
7 AM
Singers Donny and Marie Osmond will wrap up their 11-year run at the Flamingo Las Vegas this week. The siblings opened a six-week show in 2008 that became such a hit the Flamingo renamed its venue the Donny & Marie Showroom five years later. Now they’re down to the last five shows.

Front-row seats for the last concert Saturday were going for “upward of $4,000,” the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported last week. I checked online and found only resale (third-party) tickets available from $600 to $3,200. Final shows will run 7:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

The 90-minute show includes hits such as “Puppy Love,” “Paper Roses,” “I’m Leavin’ It (All) Up To You” and “Soldier of Love.”

Donny, who will turn 62 in December, and Marie, 60, made the announcement back in October 2018 on a local TV talk show.

So what’s next? Marie made her debut as one of the hosts on CBS’ “The Talk,” and Donny is working on his 62nd album, media reports say.

The Osmonds aren’t the only ones in Las Vegas to make the break. Pop star Céline Dion also called it quits this year after 16 years at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. But even her show didn’t rank among the longest-running in Vegas. “Jubilee!,” the old-school showgirl revue performed at Bally’s for 34 years, was one of the city’s longest-running productions. It closed three years ago.

