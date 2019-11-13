5 places in L.A. to get a better look at November’s full moon

There are two full moons left in 2019 — and one is happening right now. The first full moon of November, also known as the beaver or frost moon, started Tuesday and will appear almost full for a few more nights.

Moonrise in Los Angeles starts at 5:39 p.m. Wednesday and doesn’t set until 7:21 a.m. Thursday. By the way, the name “beaver moon” lines up with the time of year when beaver-trapping season would begin for Native Americans and early settlers. “Frost moon” connotes the time of year when the first frost appeared, particularly on the East Coast.

The last full moon of 2019 will rise at 4:37 p.m. Dec. 11.

You can gaze at the full moon from your backyard or just about anywhere in L.A., provided there’s no fog or cloud cover. Here are five places in Southern California where views could be epic this month and next.

Luxe

If you’re OK with spending some moon-watching moola, seek out your favorite rooftop bar or restaurant, such as Perch in downtown L.A. and the High Rooftop Lounge at Hotel Erwin in Venice.

Oue Skyspace LA (633 W. 5th St. on the 70th floor of the U.S. Bank Tower in downtown L.A.) at 1,000 feet above street level has become the city’s highest observation deck. You can take in 360-degree views of the city with the big moon as backdrop. It costs $25 to go up and $1 (until Nov. 22) to ride down the side of the building on the SkySlide glass chute.

The Roof on Wilshire (6317 Wilshire Blvd. atop the Kimpton Hotel Wilshire) offers an intimate space where you can bask in moonlight with eyes fixed over the Hollywood Hills to the north and city views to the east. Make a reservation before you go as the rooftop area is small and fills fast.

Earthy

Griffith Park is the perfect outdoors playground for a full moon adventure, and it’s free to enter. There are lots of trails to explore, even at night, or you can just drive to the Griffith Observatory for panoramic views. From there, you can press on a little higher with a 1.5-mile hike up to Mt. Hollywood and watch the city twinkle under the big moon. The park and the observatory are open until 10 p.m.

The Hollywood Bowl overlook (officially known as the Jerome C. Daniel Overlook, at 7036 Mulholland Drive in Hollywood) offers views of the bowl and, farther away, downtown Los Angeles. To the east, you can see the Hollywood sign, and to the north the San Fernando Valley. The overlook was created in 1984 for the last century’s Summer Olympic Games.

Coastal

Take a spin on the Pacific Wheel at the Santa Monica Pier (near Ocean and Colorado avenues) to catch the moon’s watery reflection in the ocean. The solar-powered Ferris wheel takes you 130 feet in the air to take in the views and the moon. It closes at 7 p.m. and costs $10 per person.