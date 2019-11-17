Where to park at or near LAX, and why a private lot may be a better bet

Here’s the thing about driving yourself to LAX to catch your holiday flight: What happens if you can’t find a place to park?

It could happen. It has happened. And as more people take to the skies — airline travel set a record last Thanksgiving and likely will do so again this year — it probably will happen

Although we can’t do much to ease the chaos of the airport during the holidays, we can provide you with a road map to alleviate your parking woes and car concerns.

LAX parking

• LAX lots don’t offer reservations. The spots are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

• LAX’s website provides real-time information on parking. Besides availability, it can estimate the cost of parking, depending on when you drop off and pick up your car. Info: flylax.com/en/parking-at-lax

• For those with more money than time: Park at one of the eight garages in the central terminal area. The parking structures are opposite the passenger terminals and have nearly 8,000 spaces. These lots charge a maximum of $40 for 24 hours. If you were to enter the P7 lot about 11 a.m. Nov. 27 and retrieve your car about 5 p.m. Dec. 1, you’d pay about $200, the website estimates.

• For those with more time than money, there’s Economy Parking Lot E. Parking Lot E , which opened in March at 5455 W. 111th St., is probably the cheapest LAX option, which also makes it much more likely to fill up first. The lot charges $4 an hour and a maximum of $12 per day for its 2,000 spaces. If you were to park in Lot E on the same schedule as above, you would pay $60, according to the LAX estimator. Parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Free shuttle transportation between Lot E and the Central Terminal Area, making stops at each terminal, operates 24/7.

• You can charge your vehicle at some LAX lots. Free charging stations are available for electric vehicles on the first levels of parking structures 1, 6 and 7 and in Economy Parking Lot E.

Off-site parking

• Several private companies offer self-park or valet parking. There are at least 10 private parking lots within a mile of LAX. They provide shuttle services to the terminals 24/7.

• Many private lots near LAX do offer reservations. If you’re not a roll-the-dice kind of traveler, this may be your parking security blanket. You may get a discount if you use the lot’s app.

• You can compare prices. Websites Airport Parking Reservations, SpotHero and ParkOn allow you to search multiple private lots and compare prices before making a reservation.

Here are some of the lots and prices per day:

QuikPark LAX , 9821 Vicksburg Ave.; from $26.95 daily for self-parking.

Sunrise LAX Parking, 6155 W. 98th St.; from $14.91. Prices may increase depending on vehicle size; $5 reservation fee online.

WallyPark , 9600 S. Sepulveda Blvd. and 9700 Bellanca Ave.; prices start at $18.30. The private lot offers covered and uncovered parking spots at two locations.

The Park at LAX, 9800 S. Sepulveda Blvd.; from $11.95 daily (excluding tax).

The Parking Spot Century, 5701 W. Century Blvd., and the Parking Spot Sepulveda, 9101 S. Sepulveda Blvd.; from $22 daily. Charging stations available for electric cars.

Airport Center Parking , 5959 W. Century Blvd.; offers covered self-parking from $15.

Joe’s Airport Parking , 6151 W. Century Blvd.; from $17.95.

You can also park in one of the hotel lots near LAX. Much like the other parking sites, most hotels provide free shuttle service to the airport. Lots may sell out; check and reserve as soon as you can.

The Westin Los Angeles Airport, 5400 W. Century Blvd.; from $44 daily.

Four Points by Sheraton, 9750 Airport Blvd.; from $10.95 daily.

Los Angeles Airport Marriott, 5855 W. Century Blvd.; from $12 daily.

Renaissance Los Angeles Airport, 9620 Airport Blvd.; from $46.20 daily.

Hilton Los Angeles Airport, 5711 W. Century Blvd.; from $11.95 daily. Minimum two-day stay required.

Other ideas

You can take a cab or use a ride-hailing service, which you can reserve in advance. You also might consider the FlyAway bus, which drops you at the airport. The Metro Green Line will take you within two miles of LAX and you can take the G shuttle to the airport. Shuttle is free with proof of transit.