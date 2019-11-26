What stores and restaurants are open in L.A. on Thanksgiving 2019?

The Pilgrims held the first Thanksgiving harvest celebration in fall 1621. During the American Civil War in 1863, President Lincoln recognized Thanksgiving as a federal holiday.
What are the worst times for Southern Californians to hit the road for the Thanksgiving weekend? These pre-trip tips can keep you out of trouble.
In modern times, we celebrate the holiday by traveling home, cooking a delicious feast, and watching TV on the couch with loved ones. If you choose to venture outside, many services will be closed. Here is a helpful guide to help you plan your festivities accordingly:
Closed
- banks
- courts (U.S. and county)
- federal government offices
- garbage collection
- libraries
- U.S. post offices and mail delivery (though some Priority Express as well as UPS Express Critical Service and FedEx Custom Critical will be delivered)
- schools
- U.S. stock market
Closed grocery stores
- Aldi
- Costco
- Sam’s Club
- Trader Joe’s
Open grocery stores
- Ralphs
- 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Stater Bros.
- 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Albertsons
- 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Vons
- 6 a.m. to midnight
- Gelson’s
- 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Whole Foods
- 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sprouts
- 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Open retailers
- Walmart
- Open at 7 a.m.
- Big Lots
- Open at 7 a.m.
- Kmart
- Open at 8 a.m.
- Rite Aid
- Open at 8 a.m.
- JCPenney
- Open at 2 p.m.
- GameStop
- Open at 3 p.m.
- Old Navy
- Open at 3 p.m.
- Kohl’s
- Open at 5 p.m.
- Best Buy
- Open at 5 p.m.
- Macy’s
- Open at 5 p.m.
- Target
- Open at 5 p.m.
- Ulta Beauty
- Open at 5 p.m.
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Open at 5 p.m.
- Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Open at 6 p.m.
- Michaels
- Open at 6 p.m.
- Sears
- Open at 6 p.m.
Open restaurants
(Sites and hours may be limited; check before you go.)
- Applebee’s
- Boston Market
- Buca Di Beppo
- Burger King
- Chart House
- Chili’s
- Del Frisco’s Grille
- Del Taco
- Denny’s
- Dunkin’
- Fleming’s Steakhouse
- Fogo de Chao
- Hooters
- IHOP
- Jack in the Box
- Marie Callender’s
- McDonald’s
- Morton’s Steakhouse
- Papa John’s
- Pizza Hut
- Popeye’s
- Romano’s Macaroni Grill
- Ruby Tuesday
- Ruth’s Chris Steak House
- Starbucks
- Subway
- TGI Friday’s
- Tony Roma’s Steakhouse