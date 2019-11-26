What stores and restaurants are open in L.A. on Thanksgiving 2019?

The Pilgrims held the first Thanksgiving harvest celebration in fall 1621. During the American Civil War in 1863, President Lincoln recognized Thanksgiving as a federal holiday.

In modern times, we celebrate the holiday by traveling home, cooking a delicious feast, and watching TV on the couch with loved ones. If you choose to venture outside, many services will be closed. Here is a helpful guide to help you plan your festivities accordingly:

Closed

banks

courts (U.S. and county)

federal government offices

garbage collection

libraries

U.S. post offices and mail delivery (though some Priority Express as well as UPS Express Critical Service and FedEx Custom Critical will be delivered)

schools

U.S. stock market

Closed grocery stores

Aldi

Costco

Sam’s Club

Trader Joe’s

Open grocery stores

Ralphs 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Stater Bros. 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Albertsons 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Vons 6 a.m. to midnight

Gelson’s 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Whole Foods 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sprouts 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Open retailers

Walmart Open at 7 a.m.

Big Lots Open at 7 a.m.

Kmart Open at 8 a.m.

Rite Aid Open at 8 a.m.

JCPenney Open at 2 p.m.

GameStop Open at 3 p.m.

Old Navy Open at 3 p.m.

Kohl’s Open at 5 p.m.

Best Buy Open at 5 p.m.

Macy’s Open at 5 p.m.

Target Open at 5 p.m.

Ulta Beauty Open at 5 p.m.

Bed Bath & Beyond Open at 5 p.m.



Dick’s Sporting Goods Open at 6 p.m.

Michaels Open at 6 p.m.

Sears Open at 6 p.m.



Open restaurants

(Sites and hours may be limited; check before you go.)