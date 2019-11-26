Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Travel

What stores and restaurants are open in L.A. on Thanksgiving 2019?

Thanksgiving
Your guide to what’s open and what’s closed on Thanksgiving.
(James O’Brien / For The Times)
By Louisa FrahmSEO Editor 
Nov. 26, 2019
6 AM
Share

The Pilgrims held the first Thanksgiving harvest celebration in fall 1621. During the American Civil War in 1863, President Lincoln recognized Thanksgiving as a federal holiday.

Travel
Hitting the road for Thanksgiving from L.A.? This is the worst time to leave
Thanksgiving traffic predictions in L.A.
Travel
Hitting the road for Thanksgiving from L.A.? This is the worst time to leave
What are the worst times for Southern Californians to hit the road for the Thanksgiving weekend? These pre-trip tips can keep you out of trouble.
More Coverage
SuperShuttle resumes operations for rides to and from LAX

In modern times, we celebrate the holiday by traveling home, cooking a delicious feast, and watching TV on the couch with loved ones. If you choose to venture outside, many services will be closed. Here is a helpful guide to help you plan your festivities accordingly:

Closed

  • banks
  • courts (U.S. and county)
  • federal government offices
  • garbage collection
  • libraries
  • U.S. post offices and mail delivery (though some Priority Express as well as UPS Express Critical Service and FedEx Custom Critical will be delivered)
  • schools
  • U.S. stock market

Closed grocery stores

Advertisement

  • Aldi
  • Costco
  • Sam’s Club
  • Trader Joe’s

Open grocery stores

  • Ralphs
    • 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Stater Bros.
    • 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Albertsons
    • 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Vons
    • 6 a.m. to midnight
  • Gelson’s
    • 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Whole Foods
    • 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Sprouts
    • 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Open retailers

  • Walmart
    • Open at 7 a.m.
  • Big Lots
    • Open at 7 a.m.
  • Kmart
    • Open at 8 a.m.
  • Rite Aid
    • Open at 8 a.m.
  • JCPenney
    • Open at 2 p.m.
  • GameStop
    • Open at 3 p.m.
  • Old Navy
    • Open at 3 p.m.
  • Kohl’s
    • Open at 5 p.m.
  • Best Buy
    • Open at 5 p.m.
  • Macy’s
    • Open at 5 p.m.
  • Target
    • Open at 5 p.m.
  • Ulta Beauty
    • Open at 5 p.m.
  • Bed Bath & Beyond
    • Open at 5 p.m.
  • Dick’s Sporting Goods
    • Open at 6 p.m.
  • Michaels
    • Open at 6 p.m.
  • Sears
    • Open at 6 p.m.

Open restaurants
(Sites and hours may be limited; check before you go.)

  • Applebee’s
  • Boston Market
  • Buca Di Beppo
  • Burger King
  • Chart House
  • Chili’s
  • Del Frisco’s Grille
  • Del Taco
  • Denny’s
  • Dunkin’
  • Fleming’s Steakhouse
  • Fogo de Chao
  • Hooters
  • IHOP
  • Jack in the Box
  • Marie Callender’s
  • McDonald’s
  • Morton’s Steakhouse
  • Papa John’s
  • Pizza Hut
  • Popeye’s
  • Romano’s Macaroni Grill
  • Ruby Tuesday
  • Ruth’s Chris Steak House
  • Starbucks
  • Subway
  • TGI Friday’s
  • Tony Roma’s Steakhouse
TravelLifestyleThings to Do
Newsletter
Get our weekly Escapes newsletter
Louisa Frahm
Follow Us
Louisa Frahm is SEO editor at the Los Angeles Times. Before coming to The Times in June 2019, Frahm sharpened her editorial SEO skill set at Time Inc., TMZ, Yahoo! and E! Entertainment. She grew up in San Diego and graduated from the University of Colorado at Boulder in 2012. When she’s not learning the ins and outs of Google, she’s pursuing her insatiable passion for pop culture. A baby boomer in a millennial body, she’s convinced her soul was born in 1949. Ask her about Prince, Freddie Mercury and her extensive Funko Pop collection.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement