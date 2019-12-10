Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Travel

Paso Robles: Bruce Munro’s massive ‘Field of Light’ art exhibit extended through June

Paso Robles
“Field of Light at Sensorio” is a sculpture that combines nature, art and technology, all set in a Paso Robles field.
(Serena Munro / Courtesy of Bruce Munro)
By Mary ForgioneAssistant Travel Editor 
Dec. 10, 2019
12:11 PM
The outdoor light exhibit created by British artist Bruce Munro in a Paso Robles field has been a big hit. Now organizers have extended the run through the end of June because of “overwhelming public demand,” according to a news release Tuesday. “Field of Light at Sensorio” planted more than 58,000 solar-powered stemmed lights in a rolling landscape in which flowers “bloom” as colors morph and glow.

la-1561583559-0n8kj88pvq-snap-image
“Field of Light at Sensorio”
(Serena Munro / Courtesy of Bruce Munro)

More than 100,000 people have visited since it opened May 19, and at least six marriage proposals have been made at the site.

The exhibit was set to close Jan. 5 but now will continue through June 30 because it has “captured an international audience, significantly exceeding all attendance expectations, with thousands of visitors arriving from around the globe,” the release said.

Artist Bruce Munro
Bruce Munro creates large outdoor light installations at sites around the world.
(David Greer)

In Paso Robles, visitors stroll the field to get the full immersive feel of being surrounded by an exhibit that combines art, light and technology. It’s the first U.S. show for the artist and is larger in size — it covers 15 acres — than his previous works. Munro created his first field in 2016 at Uluru, the sacred place also known as Ayer’s Rock, in Australia’s Northern Territory. That temporary exhibit has been extended through Dec. 31, 2020.

la-1558725871-au3xxbpfhn-snap-image
Paso Robles’ “Field of Light”
(Serena Munro / Courtesy of Bruce Munro)
The artwork was commissioned by Ken Hunter, co-owner of the nearby Hunter Ranch Golf Course, who first saw Munro’s work in Australia.

Tickets for extended dates in Paso Robles go on sale at 9 a.m. Pacific time Dec. 17. Hours vary, depending on when you go. For example, January viewing dates start at 5 p.m. while April starts at 7 p.m. It costs $30 to $40 for adults; $9.50 to $19 for children 12 and younger. VIP Terrace tickets includes a picnic dinner, two drink tickets and access to the terrace on the site.

Info: “Field of Light at Sensorio” is located at 4380 Highway 46 East in Paso Robles. Go to sensoriopaso.com.

TravelThings to Do
Mary Forgione
As Los Angeles Times assistant Travel editor, Mary Forgione writes and edits stories for the digital and print Travel section. She loves tips and stories about running, hiking and anything to do with the outdoors.
