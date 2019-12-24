Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Travel

Disneyland Express bus to end at LAX and John Wayne Airport

The Disneyland Express took travelers arriving at LAX and John Wayne Airport to the Disneyland area. The service ends Jan. 7.
(Joshua Sudock / Disneyland Resort)
By Mary ForgioneAssistant Travel Editor 
Dec. 24, 2019
5 AM
The Disneyland Express bus that takes travelers to and from LAX and John Wayne Airport will stop operations Jan. 7. It’s the second airport shuttle service to recently announce a shutdown. Earlier in December, SuperShuttle said that the company would cease nationwide operations at the end of the year.

Shuttle operator Coach USA Southern California informed Walt Disney Travel that the bus service would be terminated, according to an email from company spokesman Sean Hughes. The airport shuttle offered a convenient way to get to and from airports, stopping at or near more than 60 hotels around the Anaheim theme park.

Round-trip tickets for adults cost $48 from LAX and $35 from John Wayne Airport. Travelers can still make reservations on the shuttle website until Jan. 7.

SuperShuttle’s announcement of its closure came Dec. 12. The company, founded in 1983 to serve LAX, expanded nationwide as well as to Latin America, Canada, Europe and Asia. In recent weeks it had already pulled out of airports serving many cities, including Burbank, Sacramento, Phoenix, Baltimore and Minneapolis.

The last day of service for the yellow and blue vans is Dec. 31.

As Los Angeles Times assistant Travel editor, Mary Forgione writes and edits stories for the digital and print Travel section. She loves tips and stories about running, hiking and anything to do with the outdoors.
