Travel

SuperShuttle says it will stop service to LAX

SuperShuttle van at LAX
SuperShuttle has been serving passengers for 35 years.
(Richard Derk / Los Angeles Times)
By Catharine Hamm
Mary Forgione
Dec. 12, 2019
9:03 AM
SuperShuttle, the shared van ride that serves passengers heading to and from Southern California airports, will cease operations to Los Angeles International Airport on Dec. 31, according to a letter to one of its franchisees.

The letter, dated Dec. 10, says, “SuperShuttle plans to honor all reservations and walk-up requests for service through that date but has already stopped accepting reservations for service after Dec. 31, 2019.”

Attempts to reach Mark Friedman, whose signature line appears on the letter, were unsuccessful Thursday morning. SuperShuttle executives could not be reached for comment Thursday.

Efforts to book a SuperShuttle shared van online from downtown L.A. to LAX for every date from Jan. 1 to Jan. 15 were returned Thursday morning with the message, “We’re sorry but we don’t have any rides available for the date and time you selected on your departure flight.”

A reservations agent reached by telephone, in response to a request for a round-trip van to LAX on Jan. 1, said: “I really apologize but next year, due to unforeseen circumstances, we will not be able to [provide] transportation.” Asked whether SuperShuttle was going out of business, the agent said yes.

The letter cited “a variety of factors, including increasing costs and changes in the competitive and regulatory landscape” that “have called into question the economic and operational viability of the company’s operations.”

SuperShuttle ran into problems before the Thanksgiving holidays at LAX when it suspended operations because of an in issue with insurance. The Public Utilities Commission said the service was out of compliance with state regulations. The issue was resolved Nov. 21.

Catharine Hamm
Los Angeles Times Travel editor Catharine Hamm was born in Syracuse, N.Y., and has lived in Virginia, Honolulu, Manila, Kansas City, Mo., San Bernardino and Salinas. The Travel section has won nine Lowell Thomas awards during her tenure.
Mary Forgione
As Los Angeles Times assistant Travel editor, Mary Forgione writes and edits stories for the digital and print Travel section. She loves tips and stories about running, hiking and anything to do with the outdoors.
