Celebrating traditions or starting new ones for your weekend in the L.A. area

Free for the weekend? Bike for dim sum, bond with rescued animals or celebrate the new year with running, vision boarding or Japanese traditions.

Los Angeles

Young professionals can cut, paste and collage their way to a goal-focused new year at the Fab Grad Vision Board Party at Hill Top Coffee and Kitchen’s View Park location. Tickets include appetizers, wine, dessert, a 2020 reflection journal and vision board supplies. Bring your own magazines or photos for more personalization.

When: 6 p.m. Jan. 4

Cost, info: $50. Ages 21 and older only. No dogs. bit.ly/gradvisionboardparty

Orange

OC Habitats is in the middle of its ongoing Harding Trail Nature Restoration Project at Irvine Regional Park. Pitch in by removing invasive plants, planting native coastal sage scrub and learning about local wildlife. No experience is necessary, and advance sign-ups are requested.

When: 8 a.m. Jan. 5

Advertisement

Cost, info: Free (includes park admission). Ages 12 and older only. No dogs. (949) 697-8651, bit.ly/hardingtrailproject

Los Angeles

In the mood for Chinese? Join the Get Some Dim Sum bike tour with L.A. Cycle Tours. You’ll ride from one Chinatown restaurant to the next for pork buns, Peking duck and chrysanthemum tea all while learning about the history and politics of Los Angeles’ Chinese community.

When: 9 a.m. Jan. 5 (Check website for other 2020 dates)

Cost, info: $100 (includes bike, helmet, tour and food). Family friendly and open to all skill levels. No dogs. (323) 550-8265, bit.ly/dimsumtour

Santa Clarita

Hug a goat, cuddle a turkey and feed a horse during a Sunday visit to the Gentle Barn, an animal sanctuary in Santa Clarita. (The Gentle Barn)

Advertisement

If your ideal morning involves cuddling with turkeys, petting pigs or taking selfies with llamas, head to the Gentle Barn. The six-acre animal sanctuary offers visits on Sundays, when you can also feed horses, eat at the vegan café and enjoy time with rescued cows, chickens and goats in the peaceful outdoors.

When: 10 a.m. Jan. 5 (and all Sundays unless otherwise specified)

Cost, info: $22, or $12 for ages 12 and younger. Family friendly. Dogs OK. (661) 252-2440, gentlebarn.org/california/

Los Angeles

It’s the Year of the Rat; celebrate by crafting origami critters, tasting osechi-ryori (traditional Japanese New Year foods) and learning how the Japanese zodiac signs got their names at the Japanese American National Museum’s Oshogatsu Family Festival. Also on schedule are a 75th anniversary exhibit about the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, and demonstrations in mochi making, candy sculpting and taiko drumming.

When: 11 a.m. Jan. 5

Cost, info: Free. Family friendly. No dogs. (213) 625-0414, bit.ly/dimsumtour

Los Angeles

Walk or run your way around downtown L.A. at the eighth and final New Year’s Race at Grand Park. When you cross the finish line, you can continue the burn with a high-intensity Basecamp Fitness workout — or celebrate at a festival with food trucks, music and a beer garden. Proceeds benefit A Place Called Home’s services for at-risk youth.

When: 3 p.m. Jan. 5

Advertisement

Cost, info: From $50, or $25 for ages 12 and younger. Family friendly. Dogs OK. (213) 627-8484, newyearsrace.com

