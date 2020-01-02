SAS airfare sale: $449 from LAX to Oslo and Stockholm

In one of the first airline flash sales of 2020, Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) is offering round-trip airfares starting at $449 between LAX and several Scandinavian cities. The sale applies to budget or Go Light tickets, which allow travelers one carry-on bag only and carry other restrictions.

The $449 round-trip airfares applies to flights from Los Angeles to Oslo, Norway; Stockholm, Sweden; and Helsinki, Finland. Sale fares start at $499 from L.A. to Copenhagen, Denmark.

The sale is on now and lasts until Jan. 13.

You can snag a low fare for travel between March 2 and Oct. 31, with most of the peak summer travel time — June 20 through Aug. 11 — blacked out. The sale is good for flights from other gateway cities too, including New York City, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., Miami and Boston.

