Travel

SAS airfare sale: $449 from LAX to Oslo and Stockholm

Gamla Stan View, Stockholm, Sweden
The “gamla stan,” or old town, in Stockholm, Sweden.
(Getty Images / iStockphoto)
By Mary ForgioneAssistant Travel Editor 
Jan. 2, 2020
4:15 AM
In one of the first airline flash sales of 2020, Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) is offering round-trip airfares starting at $449 between LAX and several Scandinavian cities. The sale applies to budget or Go Light tickets, which allow travelers one carry-on bag only and carry other restrictions.

The $449 round-trip airfares applies to flights from Los Angeles to Oslo, Norway; Stockholm, Sweden; and Helsinki, Finland. Sale fares start at $499 from L.A. to Copenhagen, Denmark.

The sale is on now and lasts until Jan. 13.

You can snag a low fare for travel between March 2 and Oct. 31, with most of the peak summer travel time — June 20 through Aug. 11 — blacked out. The sale is good for flights from other gateway cities too, including New York City, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., Miami and Boston.

Info: SAS

Mary Forgione
As Los Angeles Times assistant Travel editor, Mary Forgione writes and edits stories for the digital and print Travel section. She loves tips and stories about running, hiking and anything to do with the outdoors.
