Deal alert: Private jet service to Las Vegas and a night at the Wynn for $216

Las Vegas recently reopened after a months-long pause because of the COVID-19 pandemic. To woo visitors, private jet service JSX and Wynn Las Vegas have wasted no time in coming up with a sweet airfare-hotel deal starting at $216 per person.

It includes round-trip airfare on JSX from private terminals at Hollywood Burbank or John Wayne airports; a room with a king-sized bed that may be upgraded to a suite, if available; and a $50 dining credit at select Wynn restaurants. (You still pay a $45 resort fee each night.)

Though Las Vegas started welcoming visitors last week, California still has a stay-at-home order in place that urges residents to delay nonessential trips. Still, you may want to book for a future date; the deal is good through July 31.

JSX flies to a private terminal at McCarran International Airport and is betting travelers will feel more comfortable at its small hangars-turned-lounges. Fliers will have their temperatures taken by a thermal screening system, seat configurations make distancing easier (two seats on one side, one seat on the other, with a maximum of 30 fliers), and planes are equipped with new HEPA filters to improve air circulation, according to a JSX statement.

JSX fliers will undergo screening without removing their shoes or filling airport-style plastic bins with computers and other electronics. Each flier can check two bags for free; snacks and cocktails also are free. Face coverings are required in the lounge and onboard.

The deal also is good for flights from Dallas, Oakland and Phoenix.

Info: Book at jsx.com/wynn or call Wynn at (702) 770-2223 and use the promotion code JSXPKG.

