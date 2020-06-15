Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Travel

Deal alert: Private jet service to Las Vegas and a night at the Wynn for $216

Passengers board JSX's 30-seat planes by a short stairway.
(Joe Magdalena)
By Mary ForgioneAssistant Travel Editor 
June 15, 2020
3:46 PM
Las Vegas recently reopened after a months-long pause because of the COVID-19 pandemic. To woo visitors, private jet service JSX and Wynn Las Vegas have wasted no time in coming up with a sweet airfare-hotel deal starting at $216 per person.

It includes round-trip airfare on JSX from private terminals at Hollywood Burbank or John Wayne airports; a room with a king-sized bed that may be upgraded to a suite, if available; and a $50 dining credit at select Wynn restaurants. (You still pay a $45 resort fee each night.)

Though Las Vegas started welcoming visitors last week, California still has a stay-at-home order in place that urges residents to delay nonessential trips. Still, you may want to book for a future date; the deal is good through July 31.

JSX flies to a private terminal at McCarran International Airport and is betting travelers will feel more comfortable at its small hangars-turned-lounges. Fliers will have their temperatures taken by a thermal screening system, seat configurations make distancing easier (two seats on one side, one seat on the other, with a maximum of 30 fliers), and planes are equipped with new HEPA filters to improve air circulation, according to a JSX statement.

JSX fliers will undergo screening without removing their shoes or filling airport-style plastic bins with computers and other electronics. Each flier can check two bags for free; snacks and cocktails also are free. Face coverings are required in the lounge and onboard.

The deal also is good for flights from Dallas, Oakland and Phoenix.

Info: Book at jsx.com/wynn or call Wynn at (702) 770-2223 and use the promotion code JSXPKG.

Mary Forgione

As Los Angeles Times assistant Travel editor, Mary Forgione writes and edits stories for the digital and print Travel section. She loves tips and stories about running, hiking and anything to do with the outdoors.

