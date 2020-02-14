Need a Valentine’s Day love poem? See the poet at Long Beach Airport

Roses are red, Violets are blue.

I love free poems, Long Beach Airport does too.

Passengers flying in or out of Long Beach Airport on Friday afternoon can enjoy being showered with some free love.

Poet Brian Sonia-Wallace will be on hand to craft custom-made love poems you can take with you — and share with your valentine. He’ll be wearing Dickensian attire and cranking out poems on his vintage typewriter between 3 and 5 p.m. in the post-security area of the airport.

The poet will be ready to create on-the-spot love lines based on your whims. “They can be for a loved one, a couple or just for you,” he writes in an email. What are the poems like? Generally they are 15 to 20 lines, and Sonia-Wallace snaps a photo of each before giving them away. You can check out examples of the poems on Instagram at @rentpoet.

Passengers also can take a crack at crafting their own rhymes and verses on a second manual typewriter (which has to be more romantic than using a laptop).

The love-poem event is the beginning of a pop-up airport program called “We Make Flying Fun Again,” offering “a novel way for passengers to interact with each other and their airport,” a statement says.