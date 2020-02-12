Amtrak launches 2-for-1 ticket sale for Valentine’s Day

Amtrak has launched a limited-time Valentine’s Day sale so you can save on your next train vacation. The sale offers two tickets for the price of one, from long-distance trips to shorter hops, for spring and summer. Free companion fares must be purchased from Feb. 13 through 17.

With the sale, coach seats for two from Los Angeles start at:

$66 to San Francisco

$86 to Albuquerque and

$126 to Seattle.

The sale is good for travel between March 9 and Aug. 30, with no blackout dates. Use the code “V214" when buying tickets at amtrak.com/valentines-day-sale.

Sale fares apply to journeys aboard the Coast Starlight, which travels along the Pacific coast; the Southwest Chief, through the Midwest and Southwest; and Acela service on the East Coast. It doesn’t apply to trips on the Pacific Surfliner between San Diego and San Luis Obispo.

