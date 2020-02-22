Letters: You’re unfairly blaming mountain bikers for ruining nature

I disagree with the letter in the Feb. 16 Travel section from the writer who says mountain biking destroys wildlife habitat in response to Christopher Reynolds’ Feb. 9 article “Is My E-Bike Legal Here?”

Yes, mountain biking is somewhat destructive, but so is most human activity. Every paved road, every home, school, etc., has driven wildlife from the area where it used to live.

Boats in lakes and the ocean disrupt aquatic life. Should we ban that type of recreation? So why single out bicycles on unpaved paths?

There may be a reason to limit bikes, be they mountain, road or e-bikes, from some sensitive areas, but I think a wholesale banning of bikes from trails is unrealistic and unnecessary.

Advertisement

Finally, my e-bike is truly non-polluting because I charge it at home, and we have solar panels on our roof.

Dan Wyman

Oceanside

::

I’m 72 years old. Like millions of seniors, I’m not quick on my feet, my gait is uneven and I can drift across the pavement. I can’t jump out the way.

Seniors in my neighborhood have walkers and wheelchairs, we pull our groceries behind us in small wagons, and we walk our dogs and our grandkids way too slowly for those riding the sidewalks and pathways on electronic gear.

Advertisement

I’ve been knocked down from behind by a traditional skateboard on a Westwood sidewalk. Hit me wrong, at sufficient speed, and I might not be able to get up without a paramedic.

Pedestrians don’t stand a chance. We’ve lost our crosswalks to cars that brush back pedestrians while turning right on red. Now we’re losing the sidewalks.

Please keep on this topic. If we don’t get this under control before the Olympics, a lot of visitors could get hurt even if I’ve managed to survive.

Erin Hourihan

Sherman Oaks

Why do I have to prove who I am?

Regarding Christopher Reynolds’ ”Californians, Learn From my DMV Fiasco in Pursuit of Your Real ID,” Feb. 5 online: I recently had to renew my license, and appointment times were three months out for offices near me in Valley Village. I booked an appointment in Bakersfield that was one month out, just to expedite the process, but that cost me a day’s work and the gas and mileage to get there

Even with the appointment, walk-ins were being served first and my appointment was easily 30 minutes late. In fact, the Department of Motor Vehicles employee manning the front entrance and routing people based on their requirements said, “Makes no sense to have an appointment when they’re already overbooked.”

I have a valid passport and purchased the passport card so I wouldn’t need a Real ID California drivers license, but even though you can renew your driver’s licenses on the DMV website, this option wasn’t available for Real ID, which forced me to go to the DMV office. It felt as though I was being blackmailed by the government to show up and prove who I am.

Allan Black

Valley Village

Advertisement

::

My wife and I both recently renewed our licenses (Real ID). We both went to the office in Ventura several weeks apart.

We had made appointments and had all the required docs. In both cases the experience was a breeze. The office was crowded but not packed. Each time we were in and out in just under an hour. All the clerks were courteous, patient and helpful.

Phil Sorensen

Ventura

::

My California driver’s license was set to expire at the end of year. I had tried to schedule an appointment with my local DMV in Orange County, but no appointments were available for the rest of the year or the time slots didn’t fit my work schedule.

I have been teaching in Alhambra. One student asked to be excused to get that coveted Real ID. The next week, he shared his amazing story of how he was able to do business with the Pasadena DMV on Rosemead Boulevard. I followed his great example.

I went into said Pasadena branch of DMV in mid-November after I was done teaching for the day, and got into the no-appointment line. I was finished in 45 minutes. As this student had advised, the key is to visit a more remote DMV branch that does not have heavy traffic. Go in mid- to late afternoon.

Frances Gee

Anaheim

Advertisement

::

I recently read a letter in the Travel section about a woman’s positive experience at the Glendale DMV in acquiring Real ID.

I too had a great experience and would like to share.

I go directly to the appointment line only to find out I missed a step and should have gotten an appointment slip from the man with the rolling desk.

I learned this after I reach the window.

After I’d obtained said slip, the nice people in line let me back in. Wow. People are so nice.

Then I go to a computer area to fill out the form.

The nice DMV man — long on patience and very polite — was helpful.

Now off to another desk to get yet another slip that says “No. 50"; they are on 49.

Could this day possibly get any better?

I go to Window 7 and get another lovely Glendale DMV employee. Then I get my picture taken and I’m done.

I am out before an hour has passed. I had brought snacks and water just in case, but there is no need.

I am singing the praises of Glendale DMV. They see hundreds of people and keep their composure and — wait for it — actually are nice.

It gives me faith in humanity.

Nora Barsuk

Glendale

Serve all winners

All Systems Go by Yomi S. Wrong (“Las Vegas Gets Easier to Navigate,” Feb. 9) covered how to get around Vegas when one uses a mobility device.

The casinos also have accessible slot machines and poker tables. What I’ve not seen, however, are lowered cashier windows should some of these mobility device users wish to cash in their winnings. Do the casinos think that just because these people are rolling around on wheels they don’t have win streaks now and then?

Bill Spitalnick

Newport Beach