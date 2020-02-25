Jump off a building, get married on the spur of the moment on Leap Day in Vegas

Leap Day comes once every four years, so don’t blow this Saturday doing laundry. Instead, use your extra 24 hours for some extra fun in Las Vegas.

To take full advantage of Julius Caesar’s earth-and-sun synchronizing invention, leap off a 108-story building, leap into a marriage with an anniversary you’ll have to remember only once every four years or sit back and watch others do the leaping. Don’t worry. We’re not going to recommend a ballet. Read on for what we do recommend.

Leap to the ground

Someone is going to leap off a tall building on Saturday, just for fun, so it might as well be you.

Skyjump at the Strat makes it easy, safe and saves you $29 on a future jump if you buy a ticket on this Leap Day.

Attendants will strap you into a special “controlled descent” harness on the 108th floor of the Strat, then let you leap into the air from a platform 829 feet above the Strip. As you plunge, a fancy braking system will slow your nearly 40 mph descent to a more civilized speed as you approach the ground. Think of the open-air drop as a 17-second vertical zip line with brakes.

Sound a little scary? The Strat says it has safely completed more than 200,000 jumps since the Skyjump opened in 2010 — odds that seem less risky than a Vegas wedding.

If you jump on Leap Day and you’re at least 21 years old, you’ll receive a voucher so your first drink after you jump will be on the house. And just like marriage, you can jump a second time for less.

Info: Open 10 a.m-1 a.m. daily (but until 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays). Tickets from $99 (same day re-jump $59). Tickets purchased online at TheStrat on Feb. 29 using discount code “takealeap” will receive $29 off the price of a future jump.



Leap once you’re on the ground

Say “I do” in Las Vegas. (Bob Brye / Las Vegas News Bureau)

Love is in the air, but it’s also in the airport this month. Leap into marriage as soon as you get off the plane.

Clark County has been operating a pop-up marriage license office at McCarran International Airport’s Terminal 1 since Valentine’s Day, and it’s open for you and your sweetheart through Saturday. The temporary license bureau is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. daily to issue marriage licenses and vows-of-renewal certificates. The upside? You’ll be married before you collect the rest of the baggage that comes with a forever-means-a-weekend Vegas wedding.

Bypassing the airport? In-and-out Leap Day weddings at more traditional Vegas venues such as Viva Las Vegas Chapels and Chapel of the Flowers begin at less than $300.

Info: Clark County marriage license fee $77, credit cards only, government-issued IDs required.

Leap without leaving the ground

“O” by Cirque du Soleil (Cirque du Soleil)

If you’re more the sitting type, let others leap. Cirque du Soleil’s “O” at Bellagio and Wynn Las Vegas’ refreshed “Le Rêve” both feature limber acrobats taking deep dives into plunge-pool stages. That water looks cold. You and your sweetie look hot. It’s not even pool season in Vegas, yet everybody wins.

Info: Cirque du Soleil “O” at Bellagio, 7 and 9:30 p.m. daily; tickets from $107. “Le Rêve” at Wynn Las Vegas, at 7 and 9:30 p.m. daily; tickets from $99.

