What’s open and closed this week: Beaches, parks and trails in Southern California

Southern Californians can still walk, hike and bike outdoors without violating Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home order. But public officials urge residents to stay home as much as possible and wear masks when they go out.

Local, state and federal agencies continue to enforce closures or severely limited access at hundreds of beaches, parks, trails and forests, all phased in since early March. Yet as the measures move into their second month of enforcement, differences in government policies and enforcement have become more apparent.

Ventura County on Saturday allowed the reopening of golf courses and bike shops among various modifications to its Stay Well at Home order. That order, which continues to close campgrounds, gyms, swimming pools and many other facilities, is effective through May 15.

The Ventura County city of Port Hueneme, experimenting with a “soft reopening,” has reopened its beach (and a parking lot) to walking, running, biking and solo surfing and paddle-boarding. Its pier, restrooms, playground and street parking remain closed, and the city says it is “highly discouraging” people from sunbathing, sitting or bringing “any item that promotes a stationary presence.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Los Angeles County’s tennis courts, beaches, piers, beach bike paths, beach access points, public trails and trailheads are closed through May 15 under the county’s current Safer at Home order. That order covers beaches in every coastal city and unincorporated area of the county.

The National Park Service has closed Death Valley and Joshua Tree national parks. Meanwhile its federal cousin the Bureau of Land Management has left open much of Imperial Sand Dunes Recreation Area, where dune buggies and dirt bikes continue to roar and leap. A BLM spokeswoman estimated 9,000 visitors there during the week after Easter.

On April 15, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti told CNN that “it’s difficult to imagine us getting together in the thousands any time soon” and said it was unlikely the city would allow any large events in 2020.

Advertisement

Here’s an update on what’s happening where. If you do go outside for a walk, remember these tips for keeping safe. Local and state officials stress the need to take greater care in maintaining a social distance of at least six feet from others.

1 / 72 Daniel Rogerson wears a vintage military gas mask while riding a bike along the beach path in Santa Monica, which is closed to enforce social distancing because of the coronavirus pandemic. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times) 2 / 72 A man gets some exercise on Santa Monica Beach, which is closed to enforce social distancing because of the coronavirus pandemic. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times) 3 / 72 A face mask seller in colorful dress appears to be part of a mural behind a bus stop on Soto Street on Saturday morning in Los Angeles. Life around Cesar E. Chavez Blvd. and Soto St. has slow down as California officials extended stay-at-home orders into May and residents entered Easter weekend with unprecedented limits on their movements. Most of the people are adhering to the orders by mayor to wear masks while out running errands. Los Angeles, CA. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times) 4 / 72 Life around Cesar E. Chavez Blvd. and Soto St. has slow down as California officials extended stay-at-home orders into May and residents entered Easter weekend with unprecedented limits on their movements. Most of the people are adhering to the orders by mayor to wear masks while out running errands. Los Angeles, CA. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times) 5 / 72 A metro bus driver wears a face mask while driving the route along Soto Street, Los Angeles. Life around Cesar E. Chavez Blvd. and Soto St. has slow down as California officials extended stay-at-home orders into May and residents entered Easter weekend with unprecedented limits on their movements. Most of the people are adhering to the orders by mayor to wear masks while out running errands. Los Angeles, CA. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times) 6 / 72 UC Irvine Medical Center health care workers return their gratitude as about 25 Orange County first responders vehicles participate in a drive-by parade of gratitude as they battle COVID-19 at the hospital. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times) 7 / 72 Billy Budd, 55, of Hollywood, walks along Hollywood Blvd. in Hollywood with a protective face covering against the coronavirus. Budd is a scenic artist for movies and television who is currently out of work due to the coronavirus outbreak. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times) 8 / 72 Stuart Reyes and his sister, Stephanie, sell masks for $5 each at 3000 block of West Century Boulevard in Inglewood. Stuart said he is selling masks to support his mother. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times) 9 / 72 A jogger runs on a closed trail past dozens of pieces of caution tape, torn off by hikers and mountain bikers at El Escorpion Canyon Park on Saturday in West Hills. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times) 10 / 72 Alex Herron and nurse Mercy Pineda at a blood drive sponsored by USC athletics and the American Red Cross at USC’s Galen Center. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times) 11 / 72 Los Angeles City Hall displays blue lights to show support for healthcare workers and first responders. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times) 12 / 72 After being indoors for several days because of rainy weather and coronavirus stay-at-home orders, Olivia Jacobs, 4, and her mom, Cia Jacobs, enjoy a warm and sunny afternoon making chalk drawings on the sidewalk in front of their home in West Hills. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times) 13 / 72 An Oceanview Plaza security guard sports a whimsical mask while on patrol. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 14 / 72 Jacob De Wilde, left, and Lesli Lytle load a car with food during a food distribution organized to mark Good Friday. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times) 15 / 72 As a late season storm continues to make its way across the Southland, a young basketball player dribbles along an alley through an Elysian Park neighborhood in Los Angeles. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times) 16 / 72 People are silhouetted in a window of an apartment building in Hollywood, where a stay-at-home order remains in effect to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times) 17 / 72 The Wilshire Grand Center display blue lights and a heart to show support for health care workers and first responders. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times) 18 / 72 Women wear masks as they stroll along Highland Avenue in Hollywood. Wearing masks while outdoors now is mandatory in the city of Los Angeles. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times) 19 / 72 Pascacio DaVinci uses two campers as housing and storage for his artwork. He has been a street vendor in South L.A. for more than 20 years. “If it’s my time to die, it’s my time to die,” he said. “Mask or no mask, it won’t matter.” (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times) 20 / 72 Patients are removed from Magnolia Rehabilitation and Nursing Center after 39 tested positive for the coronavirus and nursing staff was not showing up to work. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times) 21 / 72 A man drops off his self-administered coronavirus test in a blue bin at a drive-up test site at the Veterans Administration Parking Lot 15 outside of Jackie Robinson Stadium in Los Angeles. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times) 22 / 72 A mural and quote by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. overlooks a new mobile testing site for people with symptoms of the coronavirus at Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science in South Los Angeles. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times) 23 / 72 A specimen is turned in at the new mobile testing site for people with symptoms of the coronavirus at Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science in South Los Angeles. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times) 24 / 72 Hippie Kitchen in Los Angeles hands out food, water and toiletries to homeless people and residents of skid row. Additionally, masks were offered to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times) 25 / 72 Nurses pose for a fun photo between breaks in drive-through public testing for the coronavirus at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in Colton. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times) 26 / 72 Anthony Antonio, left, buys a mask along Prairie Avenue in Hawthorne. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times) 27 / 72 A man wearing a mask walks along Anaheim Street in Long Beach. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has announced an order requiring all residents to wear a face covering when visiting the majority of essential businesses, in hopes that it will protect workers and slow the spread of the coronavirus. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times) 28 / 72 A woman shows her notice from her doctor that allows her to obtain a test for coronavirus at a new drive-up testing site in a parking lot at the South Bay Galleria in Redondo Beach. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times) 29 / 72 LAPD clears people from using the skate park at Venice Beach during the coronavirus stay-at-home order in Venice Beach. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times) 30 / 72 The sun sets as a lonely figure cycling up the 1st Street bridge toward Boyle Heights. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times) 31 / 72 Matthew Huff, left, who has lived in Los Angeles for 10 years and works as a personal trainer and rideshare driver, works out with his friend Cuauhtli, last name not given, at a park in the Boyle Heights neighborhood in Los Angeles. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times) 32 / 72 Wearing gloves and a mask, Robyn Freeman of Orange County prays after taking Communion on Sunday at the Godspeak Calvary Church in Newbury Park. Communion was given at the church using social distancing and other precautions. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times) 33 / 72 McDonald’s employees and supporters strike outside a McDonald’s in Crenshaw demanding the company cover healthcare costs of any worker or immediate family member who gets sick from COVID-19. (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times) 34 / 72 A person who wishes to remain anonymous strikes from her car to support McDonald’s employees who are demanding the company cover healthcare costs of any worker or immediate family member who gets sick from COVID-19 in Los Angeles. (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times) 35 / 72 June Gilmore, of Laguna Woods, uses a loud speaker and sign as her husband, Brian Gilmore, honks his horn while joining mostly Laguna Woods seniors protesting after learning nearby Ayres Hotel will be used to treat homeless COVID-19 patients. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times) 36 / 72 Cassidy Roosen, with Beach Cities Health District, holds up a sign that says, “We’re All in This Together,” while waiting to direct cars at a drive-through, appointment-only coronavirus testing location at the South Bay Galleria in Redondo Beach. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times) 37 / 72 On Sunset Boulevard in Los Feliz, Greg Barris, in cowboy hat, picks up fresh produce he ordered through County Line Harvest, a local vegetable farm. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times) 38 / 72 Chantael Duke, 32, sits on the steps off of Sunset Boulevard in Los Feliz. She lost her two jobs due to coronavirus closures. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times) 39 / 72 Juliann Hartman, center, and her husband, Butch, wave signs they created to cheer up people on Calabasas Road in Calabasas during the pandemic. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times) 40 / 72 Grace Carter, 15, of Riverside, practices a dance routine at home after dance classes and school were canceled. She has to use the Zoom app on her iPhone to practice with her dance group."It’s hard. My bedroom is a smaller space. I miss all my friends at the studio,” Grace said. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times) 41 / 72 A man works from his home in Long Beach. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times) 42 / 72 A San Bernardino County healthcare worker takes a sample at a coronavirus drive-through testing site at the county fairgrounds in Victorville. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times) 43 / 72 A Metro general service employee disinfects a bench in Boyle Heights. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times) 44 / 72 A runner jogs past the Pottery Barn in Pasadena. Some businesses in the area have boarded up their stores. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) 45 / 72 Raquel Lezama and daughter Monica Ramos collect meals for the family at Manual Arts High School. Lezama was laid off from her $17.76-an-hour job at a Beverly Hills hotel. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) 46 / 72 Homeless artist Matteo defends his work against removal by the Los Angeles Sanitation Department and police in Venice. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times) 47 / 72 A medical staff member enters Cedar Mountain Post Acute Care Facility in Yucaipa after 51 residents and six staff members tested positive for COVID-19. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times) 48 / 72 The Iron City Tavern in San Pedro tries an incentive to lure takeout customers. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times) 49 / 72 Healthcare workers gather outside UCLA Ronald Reagan Medical Center to call for further action from the federal government in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 50 / 72 Kristen Edgerle of Victorville collects information from a blood donor before drawing blood at The Richard Nixon Presidential Library blood drive during the coronavirus pandemic in Yorba Linda. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times) 51 / 72 Jonathan Sanchez, manager of Choppy’s Produce Company at the LA Wholesale Produce Market, stands with an excess of inventory in the wake of the coronavirus Covid19 shutdown as LA’s produce wholesalers are seeing their business decline over 80%. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times) 52 / 72 A woman has the sidewalk all to herself while walking along California St. in downtown Ventura. Foot traffic is very light as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times) 53 / 72 Shauna Jin of Los Angeles, with her dog, Bodhi, practices social distancing with John Kiss of Los Angeles at the entrance of Runyon Canyon Park in Los Angeles. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times) 54 / 72 A lending library had some additional useful items, including a roll of toilet paper and cans of beans and corn, in a Hermosa Beach neighborhood. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) 55 / 72 Protesters drive by the Getty House, the home of L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, in Hancock Park. Tenant advocates are demanding a total moratorium on evictions during the coronavirus crisis. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 56 / 72 The Strand and oceanfront of Hermosa Beach are closed in an effort to prevent crowds and slow the spread of the coronavirus. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) 57 / 72 Venice residents Emily Berry and Gavin Kelley take a break at Venice Beach. Berry, a cocktail waitress at Enterprise Fish Co., lost her job due to the coronavirus outbreak, and Kelley, a manager at a performing arts school with a focus on music, said that he still has a job and that classes at the school will resume online this coming Monday. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times) 58 / 72 The JW Marriott at L.A. Live is sharing a message of hope with red lights in 34 windows, creating a 19-story display on the hotel’s north side. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times) 59 / 72 Juan Diaz Jr., a lifelong Dodgers fan, prays that the season will start by May in front of Dodger Stadium on what would have been opening day. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times) 60 / 72 Hayley, CEO and founder of Love My Neighbor Foundation, right, dances with Crystal Armster, 51, while she and her colleagues continue to feed the homeless on skid row amid the pandemic. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times) 61 / 72 A masked passenger on a Metro bus in downtown Los Angeles. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) 62 / 72 Members of the Los Angeles Fire Department wear protective gear while handing out coronavirus test kits at a parking lot on Stadium Way near Dodger Stadium. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times) 63 / 72 Dede Oneal waits for a coronavirus test at the Crenshaw Christian Center in South Los Angeles. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times) 64 / 72 A man in a mask passes a closed restaurant along Spring Street in downtown Los Angeles. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) 65 / 72 Artist Corie Mattie paints a mural on the side of a pop-up store as a man takes a picture in West Hollywood. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times) 66 / 72 Medical assistant Zoila Villalta works with Rosie Boston, 32, of Glendale, who is donating blood for her first time at L.A. Care Health Plan downtown. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times) 67 / 72 A couple wait for a bus outside the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times) 68 / 72 With all Los Angeles schools closed until further notice, LAUSD buses sit idle in Gardena. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times) 69 / 72 A lone traveler makes his way to catch a flight in Tom Bradley International Terminal. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times) 70 / 72 Denise Young looks on as her daughter, Allison, 9, a fourth-grader at EARThS (Environmental Academy of Research Technology and Earth Sciences) Magnet School in Newbury Park, receives a Chromebook. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times) 71 / 72 Hollywood Boulevard is devoid of the usual crowds. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times) 72 / 72 Michael Ray, 11, plays before a movie at the Paramount Drive-In. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles city parks, beaches and markets

City Recreation and Parks officials say most most park areas “remain open for walking and running.” But they are enforcing a broad range of restrictions. Among them: All public hiking trails and trailheads in the city of Los Angeles have been closed since March 27.

Also closed are all public beaches, public beach parking lots, beach bathrooms, piers, beach access points and the Venice Boardwalk and Ocean Front Walk (with limited access to essential businesses).

Advertisement

All recreation centers, aquatic facilities, golf courses, skate parks, tennis courts, playgrounds, baseball fields, soccer fields and basketball courts are also closed, as are other “indoor and outdoor sport amenities.”

In Griffith Park, authorities have closed all facilities and trails, including the observatory, Travel Town, train rides, the pony rides, the merry-go-round and some roads.

Elsewhere, the Cabrillo Marine Aquarium in San Pedro remains closed, as is the Sherman Oaks Castle, the Expo Center in Exposition Park; and the Silver Lake Meadow, a grassy space next to the Silver Lake Reservoir.

Since April 11, authorities eager to boost social distancing have ordered that all walkers and joggers travel counterclockwise on the 2.2-mile loop trail around the Silver Lake and Ivanhoe reservoirs.

Advertisement

In early April, Garcetti suspended operations of the city of L.A.'s farmers markets, set new standards for social distancing, then approved the reopening of 24 markets, including the Sunday Hollywood Farmers Market, with more stringent practices.

The downtown view from Griffith Observatory (closed since late March) in Griffith Park (closed on Easter Sunday). (Christopher Reynolds/Los Angeles Times)

Santa Monica beaches

The city of Santa Monica‘s beaches, beach bike path and Ocean Front Walk closed March 27 as part of the countywide order to shut down beaches. The city’s Palisades Park, which overlooks the beach and pier, is also closed.



Los Angeles County trails and beaches

Since March 27, L.A. County officials have enforced the closure of trails, trailheads, beaches and other public lands. All of the county’s park play and sports amenities, including golf courses, are also closed.

Advertisement

Parks officials noted on their website that “you can still enjoy time outdoors at your local park for passive use, such as walking, jogging, or leisure time outdoors for individuals or families. Social distancing is still required, and group gatherings are prohibited by the health order.”

Since March 23, the county has forbidden use of its multiuse trail system, a network of more than 220 miles that includes the popular Eaton Canyon Trail; all interior trails at Vasquez Rocks; all interior trails at Placerita Canyon; the Loop Trail, Devil’s Chair and South Fork Trail at Devil’s Punchbowl; the San Dimas Nature Trail; the Schabarum-Skyline Trail in the San Gabriel mountains; and dozens of other popular routes.



Los Angeles County beach cities and Catalina Island

In Hermosa Beach, the pier, Strand and beach itself are closed as part of the countywide beach closure.

Advertisement

The same is true in Redondo Beach, where city officials also closed the Esplanade area; Veterans Park and nearby parking areas; all public walkways, stairways, ramps and paths to the beach; and a coastal bluff trail between Knob Hill Avenue and George Freeth Way.

Meanwhile, Catalina Island “is closed to visitors,” the Catalina Chamber of Commerce website said Friday afternoon.

The Catalina Express, which normally runs boats to the island’s Avalon and Two Harbors landings from Long Beach, San Pedro and Dana Point, has cut its service back to two round-trips a day between Long Beach and Avalon. At the Catalina Flyer, which normally offers one departure daily from Newport Beach to Avalon, a phone recording warned that the boat has suspended service until further notice.

The Catalina Island Conservancy has closed its visitor facilities, services and trails.

Advertisement

State parks in L.A. County

On March 18, state parks officials closed all state campgrounds. On March 29, they tightened restrictions further, closing vehicle access to the entire state park system — 280 parks, including off-road vehicle areas.

Since then, the state has fully closed dozens of parks, banning pedestrians as well as vehicles. Among them: The Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve; more than a dozen state parks and beaches in L.A. County; San Clemente State Beach in Orange County; seven state beaches in San Diego County; and four state beaches and parks in Ventura County.

At Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area in the Baldwin Hills area of L.A., officials said in a statement that the park is closed to vehicular access, but “remains open for locals who wish to walk, hike and bike (in parks with bike trails) in the park, provided they practice social/physical distancing of 6 feet or more. This is not the time for a road trip to a destination park or beach.”



San Gabriel Valley

In the first week of April, Pasadena city officials closed the Rose Bowl Loop, a popular 3.1-mile-long walking path around the famed stadium.

Advertisement

The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens is closed through at least May 15.

The Descanso Gardens in La Canada Flintridge is closed until further notice. The L.A. Arboretum in Arcadia is open, with advance reservations required to prevent crowding.



Santa Monica Mountains

The National Park Service has imposed weekend closures on all Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area trails, trailheads, restrooms, overlooks and pullouts in Ventura County. Authorities said those areas will remain open on weekdays, when crowds are thinner.

Those weekend closures begin at 2 p.m. Fridays and reopen at 6 a.m. Mondays “until further notice,” an NPS release said.

Advertisement

That policy covers Rancho Sierra Vista (including the Wendy Trailhead); Cheeseboro Canyon Trailhead; the Deer Creek area; and all trails within Circle X, which includes Sandstone Creek, Mishe Mokwa, the Grotto Trail, the trails and overlooks along Yerba Buena Road and the Backbone Trail along the spine of the Santa Monicas.

As part of the earlier L.A. County-wide closure of hiking trails, the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area had already shut down all of its trails and restrooms in L.A. County.

In all, the recreation area includes about 150,000 acres of Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

Also, the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority on March 23 closed all of its parklands, trail and facilities — close to 75,000 acres of parkland, including all parks owned by the Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy.

The authority’s busiest parks, now closed, include Wilacre Park in Studio City; Temescal Gateway Park in Pacific Palisades; Franklin Canyon Park off Mulholland Drive, Beverly Hills; Ed Davis Park in Towsley Canyon, the Santa Clarita Valley; all the overlooks on Mulholland Drive; Upper Las Virgenes Canyon Open Space Preserve at the west end of Victory Boulevard; and Escondido Canyon Park in Malibu.

Advertisement

Orange County beaches and parks

Orange County on March 25 closed parking lots at all county beaches, regional and wilderness parks; parking spaces at all trailheads; parking lots at Irvine Lake; parking along Black Star Canyon Road; pedestrian access points at Thousand Steps, Table Rock, West, Camel Point and Treasure Island beaches; restrooms; playgrounds; exercise equipment; shelters and trailheads. Passive walk-through pedestrian, cycling and equestrian activity is permitted.

Orange County also banned vehicular traffic to Carbon Canyon, Clark, Craig, Irvine, Laguna Niguel, Mason, Mile Square, Tri-City and Yorba regional parks. Pedestrians, bicyclists and equestrians were permitted.

Among individual Orange County cities:

Seal Beach has closed all of its park amenities, including restrooms, playgrounds, hiking trails, athletic fields, tennis courts, volleyball courts, basketball courts, handball courts, dog park, picnic areas and community centers. But green space within its parks remains accessible, with social distancing required.

Advertisement

Huntington Beach’s pier and beach parking lots have been closed since at least March 25, but the beach itself remains open.

Newport Beach on March 25 closed its beachfront parking lots and piers, and later added its Oceanfront Boardwalk on the Balboa Peninsula and the Balboa Island Bayfront Walkway to the forbidden list. On Friday, the city banned surfing at the Wedge between 10 a.m and 5 p.m., citing large numbers of surfers attracted by growing swells.

Laguna Beach has closed all city beaches, all basketball, volleyball and tennis courts; all playgrounds; its community pool; parking lots at Aliso Beach; and three beach-adjacent city parks: Main Beach city park, Heisler city park, and Treasure Island city park.

In Dana Point, city, county and state beach and harbor public parking lots are closed, as is Dana Cove Beach, as are many coast-adjacent streets. (Others are limited to local traffic only.) Noting that police recently wrote 158 parking citations in one weekend, city officials said in a statement that “if you have to use your car to get here, there is nowhere to park.”

Advertisement

San Clemente in late March closed its city-owned beach parking lots and municipal pier and many other facilities. On April 1 it closed tennis courts, ball fields and picnic areas, as well, but the city’s trails remained open.



Throughout Los Angeles County

The “Safer at Home” order from Los Angeles County Public Health officials, issued March 21 and updated April 10, prohibits all public and private group events and gatherings through May 15. It also says that individuals and families are not prohibited from “hiking, walking, biking or shopping at [e]ssential [b]usinesses,” so long as they keep their distance from others.

The order also notes that if local entities (like municipal governments) choose to impose stricter limits, the county order does not supersede them.

Los Angeles County has closed all indoor and outdoor playgrounds, along with indoor shopping centers and all swap meets and flea markets.

Advertisement

San Diego County parks and beaches

The city of San Diego closed all of its beaches, parks and trails on March 24.

The Port of San Diego, which controls 34 miles of the county’s coastline, including many parks, on March 24 closed all of its parks, beaches, parking lots, piers and boat launches.

The cities of Carlsbad, Encinitas, Imperial Beach, Del Mar, Solana Beach, Oceanside and Coronado have closed their beaches.

Under a San Diego County health order issue updated April 10 and effective through April 30, most of that county’s parks and preserves remained open for pedestrians, cyclists and equestrians, but their parking lots and many facilities and amenities are closed. Also forbidden under the order: surfing, swimming and recreational boating on public waterways and beaches.

Advertisement

National forests in Southern California

The U.S. Forest Service on March 26 closed campgrounds, picnic areas, bathrooms and other developed recreation sites in its California forests through April 30 and left Southern California’s four forests — Angeles, Cleveland, Los Padres and San Bernardino — to make their own decisions on trail access and parking.

That set the stage for the Angeles National Forest decision April 3 to close 23 well-used San Gabriel mountain

trails, four popular trailheads and 19 roads and keep them closed through at least April 30.

This map shows the affected areas. The closures — about 81.5 miles of trails and 54.5 miles of roads — include the Millard Canyon above Altadena, San Antonio Falls, Icehouse Canyon and North Devil’s Backbone trailheads.

The forest order shuts routes to Echo Mountain and Mt. Lowe, such as the Sam Merrill Trail, above Altadena, as well as others leading to Mt. Wilson, San Gabriel Peak, the Rim Trail and other routes in the San Gabriel Mountains.

Advertisement

In the San Bernardino National Forest, whose 680,000 acres include four mountain ranges in San Bernardino and Riverside counties, a spokesman said parking areas at trailheads remain open. Hikers should practice social distancing, sticking to wide fire roads instead of single-track trails that are too narrow, the spokesman said.

In Los Padres National Forest, which includes roughly 1.95 million acres reaching north from Ventura County into Central California, spokesman Andrew Madsen said trailhead parking and trails remain open, as do dispersed camp sites in the backcountry.

In Cleveland National Forest, which reaches into San Diego, Riverside and Orange counties, the list of sites closed through April 30 includes all trails and picnic areas where an Adventure Pass is normally required.

In the forest’s Trabuco ranger district, a spokesperson said closures include: El Cariso north/south picnic area; Hot Springs trailhead; San Juan loop trailhead; Tenaja trailhead; Trabuco creek picnic area; Wildomar staging area; Maple Springs day use area.

In the forest’s Descanso Ranger District, closures include Agua Dulce; Bear Valley OHV (off-highway vehicle) area; and Corral Canyon.

Advertisement

In the forest’s Palomar Ranger District, closures include: Crestline; Henshaw scenic vista; Inaja Memorial; Kica Mik Overlook; Palomar Mountain Interpretive Station; San Luis Rey Picnic Area; Fry Creek Trailhead; Observatory Trailhead; and Barker Valley Trailhead. The popular Cedar Creek Falls and Three Sisters Falls trails have been closed since March 21.



National parks in California

The NPS closed Yosemite National Park March 20; Joshua Tree National Park on March 31; and Death Valley National Park (except for State Route 190 and Daylight Pass) on April 4.



Throughout California

On April 15, the state Fish and Game Commission gave the state Fish and Wildlife Department director authority to suspend, delay or restrict recreational fishing in specific areas until May 31. That move made it all but certain that the scheduled April 25 trout season opener (“Fishmas” in angler slang) will not take place in the lakes and rivers of the Eastern Sierra.

