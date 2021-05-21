Which California attractions are reopening this weekend?

Here’s a look at when more than 65 California visitor destinations are reopening, including the Getty Center, the Broad museum, the Reagan Library and Sequoia National Park’s Crystal Cave in coming days.

Beyond museums, the list includes parks, theme parks, campgrounds and other attractions, dozens of them already open. Check the linked websites before planning a visit; many destinations have shortened their hours or reduced their offerings (or both).

All of California’s national parks are open but details vary. For instance, some seasonal mountain roads are still closed by snow, but Yosemite’s Tioga Road opened to bicycles May 21-23, with car access to follow sometime soon after.

Travelers should check individuals sites for up-to-date information. All but six of California’s 280 state parks are open, but many of their campgrounds are not, so you’ll need to check individually.

Also, details on 40 California museums, including many not on this list, are available here. Details on California theme parks are here.

Pinocchio and Tinker Bell greet Disneyland guests on Feb. 27, 2020, shortly before the pandemic shut down the park. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

The Getty Center in Brentwood reopens May 25.

The Broad museum, L.A., reopens May 26.

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum, Simi Valley, reopens May 26.

Sequoia National Park’s Crystal Cave reopens May 28. Tickets went on sale May 1 at recreation.gov.

The Museum of Contemporary Art in L.A. reopens June 3.

Leaders of the Old Globe theater in San Diego’s Balboa Park have said they hope to schedule events “as early as the first week of June” in the Globe’s open-air Lowell Davies Festival Theatre.

Top of the Mark, an iconic San Francisco bar on the penthouse level of the Intercontinental Mark Hopkins Hotel, will resume “modified operation” in June.

Will Geer’s Theatricum Botanicum, an open-air venue in Topanga Canyon, will present a summer season of three plays July 10 through Nov. 7, including “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and “Julius Caesar,” with ticket sales beginning June 1. The venue is also presenting an afternoon concert by singer-songwriter on June 6.

The Hollywood Bowl has set five free concerts for health care workers, first responders and essential workers in May and June, and kicks off a 14-week season beginning July 3. Seating in most sections will required that guests show proof of vaccination.

Laguna Beach’s Pageant of the Masters will run nightly July 7 through Sept. 3. The summer tradition features “living pictures” on an amphitheater stage. Tickets are on sale.

The Dolby Theater in Hollywood has scheduled a production of “My Fair Lady” beginning Oct. 7.

The Pantages Theater in Hollywood said it will resume the run of “Hamilton” on Oct. 12.

Open now

Alcatraz, part of Golden Gate National Recreation Area, is open, though access to some areas is still restricted.

Aquarium of the Pacific, Long Beach

Asian Art Museum, San Francisco

Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive opened May 2.

Bodie State Historic Park, Bodie, is open, but automobile access is blocked by snow in winter months.

Bowers Museum, Santa Ana

Buena Vista Cafe, San Francisco

California Academy of Sciences, San Francisco

California African American Museum, Los Angeles

California State Railroad Museum, Sacramento. Weekend 45-minute train rides are open; walk-through train cars and children’s area remain closed.

Anacapa Island, part of Channel Islands National Park, features a lighthouse completed in 1932. (Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)

Channel Islands National Park

Cold Spring Tavern, outside Santa Barbara, has reopened for dining but no live music yet.

De Young Museum, San Francisco

Death Valley National Park

Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park opened April 30.

French Laundry restaurant, Yountville

The Getty Villa in Pacific Palisades.

The Great Park Balloon, Irvine, resumed flights May 6. The Great Park’s visitor center is open, as its sports complex (for participants, not observers) and the Great Park Gallery. The carousel, under renovations, is expected to reopen in fall.

Highway 1, which has been closed for repairs between southern Monterey County and Big Sur since late January, reopened April 23. With that option open, Southern Californians regain a scenic coastal route to Big Sur and points farther north.

Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens in San Marino is partially open, including select galleries, many gardens, store and cafe

Japanese American National Museum, Los Angeles

Joshua Tree National Park

Kings Canyon National Park

Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park reopened May 6 for season-pass holders, with a May 21 public reopening to follow.

La Brea Tar Pits & Museum, Los Angeles

La Purísima Mission State Historic Park, Lompoc

Lassen Volcanic National Park is open, but its Park Highway is partially closed by winter snows.

Legoland California Resort, in Carlsbad, reopened April 15, including Sea Life aquarium and Chima Water Park. On May 27, the park opens a new area, The Lego Movie World, with six rides and attractions on 2 acres. Reservations are required.

Los Angeles County Museum of Art

Maritime Museum of San Diego, including historic bay cruises

Monterey Bay Aquarium opened to the public Saturday.

Museum of Photographic Arts, San Diego

Musso & Frank Grill, an iconic Hollywood restaurant, reopened May 6 and is accepting reservations.

The Napa Valley Wine Train, which visits wineries between Napa and St. Helena, resumed operations May 17.

Nepenthe restaurant, a Big Sur landmark

The Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum, Simi Valley, reopened May 15.

The Norton Simon Museum in Pasadena reopened to the public Thursday, following preview days for members May 15-17.

The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway resumed daily service Monday after several months of running Thursday-Sunday.

Palm Springs Art Museum

Pappy and Harriet’s Pioneertown Palace, a restaurant and bar near Joshua Tree, is open indoors and out. Live music is limited.

Pinnacles National Park

Redwood National Park

The Downtown San Luis Obispo Thursday Farmers’ Market returned May 6 at reduced size with tighter restrictions.

Sacramento History Museum and Old Sacramento Underground Tours

Star of India, San Diego Maritime Museum, Harbor Drive, San Diego. (Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)

San Diego Zoo

San Francisco Museum of Modern Art

San Gorgonio Wilderness, San Bernardino National Forest. Parts of the wilderness within Sand to Snow National Monument have reopened, including South Fork, Lost Creek, Aspen Grove and Fish Creek trailheads. Some interior trails remain closed. Also, the Falls Picnic Area, Big Falls Trail and Vivian Creek Trail in the Forest Falls area reopened too.

Santa Barbara Maritime Museum

Santa Barbara Mission, including self-guided tours

Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History

Santa Barbara Wine Country

Santa Catalina Island

Santa Monica Pier‘s Pacific Park amusement area has reopened, but its merry-go-round remains closed.

Sequoia National Park

This 2020 aerial view shows Six Flags Magic Mountain, closed because of the pandemic, with a hawk perched atop the blue tracks of the Dive Devil ride. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Six Flags Magic Mountain, Valencia

Trout season in the Eastern Sierra

Universal Studios Hollywood

Yosemite National Park is open, but requires advance reservations even for day trips, May 21 through Sept. 30. The park’s Upper, Lower and North Pines, Camp 4, Wawona, Bridalveil Creek and Tuolumne Meadows campgrounds will be open for the summer, advance reservations required for all. The Ahwahnee, Curry Village and the Yosemite Valley lodge are open too, with some restrictions. There’s no shuttle bus service. Also, visitors in cars won’t be able to reach the towering sequoias of Mariposa Grove, which was closed to traffic after a January wind storm. But you can hike or bike to the trees on the Washburn Trail (4 miles, round trip from Mariposa Grove Welcome Plaza).

Yosemite Mountain Sugar Pine Railroad that takes visitors on rides through Sierra National Forest, starting in Fish Camp near the south entrance to the national park.

Closed indefinitely

Bear Gulch and Balconies caves at Pinnacles National Park

Big Basin Redwoods State Park closed because of the CZU Lightning Complex Fires.

Coit Tower, San Francisco

Exploratorium, San Francisco

Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles remains closed. Director Ed Krupp said that if the state sticks with plans to ease restrictions on June 15, the observatory should be able to reopen “well before the end of summer.”

The Roman Pool at Hearst Castle remains off-limits to visitors. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Hearst Castle, San Simeon

Medieval Times, the Buena Park dinner theater that features horses and jousting.

Though state officials on April 28 loosened pandemic restrictions so that water parks can theoretically open at much-limited capacity, Raging Waters Los Angeles in San Dimas remained closed indefinitely as of Thursday.

