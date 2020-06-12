Las Vegas: What’s open and closed this weekend

Las Vegas is pushing to reopen more hotels, restaurants, shops and activities as the long Fourth of July weekend approaches. The Strip as well as downtown continued to spring back to life after Fremont Street Experience and the Bellagio’s famed fountains returned June 4.

Bear in mind, stay-at-home orders issued by Los Angeles County and California remain in place during the coronavirus pandemic. Right now residents are asked to delay vacation travel that takes them far from home. However, Southern California may plan a future getaway in Vegas and elsewhere.

By the Fourth of July, 21 of the roughly 35 resorts along The Strip will be open and joining in the celebrations.

Here are some places set to reopen this weekend:

About half the shops at the The Miracle Mile in Las Vegas reopened this week. (Erik Kabik)

Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood: About half of the mile-long mall’s 200 shops, restaurants and attractions partly reopened Tuesday with limited hours (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.). The adjoining Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino remains closed.

The Excalibur hotel-casino reopened June 11. (MGM Resorts)

Excalibur: It reopened Thursday, the fifth of the MGM Resorts properties to open their doors to guests. Inside the castle walls, guests can enjoy gaming, a limited number of bars and restaurants, the pool complex, fitness center and Fun Dungeon Arcade.

Caesars Palace: The hotel-casino reopened last week. Now the sprawling Garden of the Gods Pool Oasis, complete with a swim-up gaming area, reopens Friday. So, too, does the resort’s race and sports book. The resort’s Restaurant Guy Savoy will return June 24.

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri serves a sandwich with a smile at his restaurant at the Linq resort, before the pandemic. (Erik Kabik)

The Linq: The hotel remains closed, but the casino will be up and running, as will several bars and restaurants, on Friday. For dining options, Hash House A Go Go will open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily, and celebrity chef Guy Fieri’s Vegas Kitchen & Bar will open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday to Sunday. Influence, the resort’s pool, will start welcoming guests 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday. The High Roller Ferris wheel at the Linq Promenade is open with a limit of 10 passengers per cabin to allow for social distancing. (Before the mid-March shutdown, it was 40.)

Big Elvis, a.k.a. Pete Vallee, is the first performer to return to Harrah’s, which opened June 5. The act that has been a Vegas stalwart for years returns at 2, 3:30 and 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Harrah’s Piano Bar — and it’s free. Big Elvis will add Thursday performances starting next week. Major headlining shows, for the most part, have been canceled for the near future.

Kenny Davidsen’s Celebrity Piano Bar: The bar a few blocks east of the Strip along Flamingo Road has relaunched at the Tuscany hotel-casino. In this pandemic era, the lounge has a wall of plexiglass that separates audience members from the stage. Shows start at 8:45 p.m. on Fridays.

Next on the horizon, the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, about a mile east of the Strip on Paradise Road, is scheduled to open its doors June 18. The site was once known as the International and later the Las Vegas Hilton, where Elvis Presley once lived in the penthouse on the 30th floor. Elvis may have left the building, but his statue remains in the lobby.

MGM Resorts will continue reopening properties over the coming weeks. “We are eager to get more of our employees back to work and enhance the Las Vegas experience with additional resorts,” William Hornbuckle, acting CEO and president of MGM Resorts, said in a news release.

The Luxor will again welcome guests later in June. (MGM Resorts)

Luxor and adjoining Shoppes at Mandalay Place will open their doors at 10 a.m. on June 25.

Aria will resume operations at 10 a.m., followed by Mandalay Bay and its hotel-within-a-hotel, Four Seasons Las Vegas, at 11 a.m. on July 1.

Last week, Caesars Palace, the Flamingo and Harrah’s Las Vegas opened as well as (from north to south on the Strip): the Strat, Sahara, Circus Circus, Wynn-Encore, Treasure Island, the Venetian, Harrah’s, Caesars Palace, Bellagio, the Cosmopolitan, MGM Grand, the Signature at MGM Grand, New York-New York and Tropicana.

The Neon Museum reopened in late May. Even though much of the site is outdoors, the number of visitors is limited at any one time. Visitors are encourage to book timed tickets in advance.

The Mob Museum in downtown has also reopened, with temperature checks for visitors at the entrance. The museum encourages people to buy timed tickets in advance.