Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Travel

From San Diego to Mammoth, attractions trumpet summer openings despite pandemic

At the San Diego Zoo's Australian Outback exhibit, koala keeper Lindsay King fills water containers and provides eucalyptus.
At the San Diego Zoo’s Australian Outback exhibit just after daybreak, koala keeper Lindsay King fills water containers and provides fresh eucalyptus.
(Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times)
By Christopher ReynoldsStaff Writer 
June 17, 2020
12:46 PM
Share

San Diego and Mammoth Lakes are among the latest California cities to reopen hotels and other attractions as summer begins and the state enters its fourth month of ever-evolving pandemic restrictions.

Although county and state health officials continue to caution against nonessential travel, state officials have permitted the reopening of hundreds of hotels from the edge of the Pacific to the high Sierra. Many lodgings opened their doors on June 12.

To reassure prospective visitors, destinations are boosting their cleaning and distancing efforts and cautioning that new measures often mean changes to traditional routines.

Among San Diego’s recent and upcoming openings:

Advertisement

•The San Diego Zoo and San Diego Zoo Safari Park reopen June 20, with the parks’ larger attractions following later in the summer.

Balboa Park’s San Diego Air & Space Museum (opened June 12)

San Diego Automotive Museum (to open June 19)

USS Midway Museum along San Diego Bay (to open July 1)

Advertisement

For more information: San Diego Tourism Authority.

Meanwhile, 400 miles north in the mountains of the Mammoth area, these reopenings are set:

•Beginning June 19, all Mammoth Lakes hotels and most campgrounds will be permitted to open and host nonessential travelers (though some may wait days or weeks before opening their doors).

Advertisement

Mammoth Lakes are the surrounded area is a population destination for angles like these fisherman in a boat.
In summer months, the area around Mammoth Lakes comes alive with fishing and mountain-biking.
(Chad McDermott / Los Angeles Times)

•Juniper Springs Resort, the Village Lodge, the Westin Monache Resort, Tamarack Lodge, Campo Restaurant and Camp High Sierra (opening June 19);

Mammoth Mountain Bike Park, Scenic Gondola, Tamarack Lodge’s Lakefront Restaurant; and resort restaurants Yodler, Sierra Grind, Whitebark, 11053 Summit and Eleven53 (to reopen June 26).

•The Mammoth Mountain Inn (to open July 3).

Advertisement

Travel

All of California’s national parks are open. Kind of. We can explain

A rainbow forms during a rare stormy sunrise at Mesquite Flat Sand Dunes. Read the story: There's weird science, quirky history and plain fun in the 3.4 million acres of Death Valley National Park MORE: In Death Valley, a Jeep, back roads and a whole new perspective

Travel

All of California’s national parks are open. Kind of. We can explain

Hoping for a summer road trip? Here’s a look at how open California national parks are.

This month has brought reopenings in many other regions of California as well, including San Francisco Bay Area wine country, Santa Barbara and the Palm Springs area. (Also, Las Vegas casinos began reopening June 4.)

For more information on openings in this state, check Visit California. For more information on state officials’ urgings that Californians avoid “travelling long distances for vacations or pleasure as much as possible,” check these state government pages on COVID-19, health measures and travel.

TravelCoronavirus Pandemic
Christopher Reynolds

Born and raised in California, Christopher Reynolds has written about travel, the outdoors, arts and culture for the Los Angeles Times since 1990.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement