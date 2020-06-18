Deal alert: $4.98 rooms on Catalina Island? Yes, but for a limited time

The Hotel Atwater in Avalon was built on Catalina Island 100 years ago. At the time, rooms cost $4.98 a night. In honor of the hotel’s milestone year, you can snag a room — with a required second night stay starting at $228 — during the month of July.

Here’s how this works: The Toast to 100 Years room sale is on now. You can make a reservation by calling (877) 778-8322. The deal runs out after the first 100 bookings. The offer, which also comes with a bottle of spakling wine, is good for stays on Sundays through Thursdays in July. Some blackout dates apply.

Hotel Atwater has 95 rooms. The hotel was renovated in 2019. (Hotel Atwater)

The hotel was built in 1920, but it’s hardly an oldster. In 2019, it underwent a top-to-bottom renovation, retaining an island vibe in its 95 rooms but adding contemporary accents and colors, according to a hotel statement. Chewing gum magnate William Wrigley Jr. named the hotel after his daughter-in-law, Helen Atwater Wrigley.

This year marks the 100th year since Wrigley bought the island, whose lodgings and activities are operated by the Catalina Island Co.

Hotel Atwater on Catalina Island turns 100 this year. (Hotel Atwater)

Hotels and campgrounds on the island have slowly reopened after they were shut down in May because of the coronavirus outbreak. Bear in mind that stay-at-home orders issued by Los Angeles County and California remain in place during the pandemic. Residents are asked to delay vacation travel that takes them far from home.