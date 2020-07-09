Best SoCal places to go whale watching right now
Southern California does have a summer whale-watching season. Most people think seeing whales is limited to winter, when Pacific gray whales make their annual migration along the coast between Mexico and Alaska. In summer, you have a chance to see different species.
Half-day or daylong tours provide an opportunity to see blue, humpback and minke whales — and spend time at sea on a hot day. Blue whales migrate from mid-June through October as they follow krill, one of their favorite foods.
Get The Wild newsletter.
The essential weekly guide to enjoying the outdoors in Southern California. Insider tips on the best of our beaches, trails, parks, deserts, forests and mountains.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Tours usually include a naturalist to help identify whales and other wildlife such as dolphins and seals. It’s worth looking at different tour websites to get a feel for what to expect. Davey’s Locker in Newport Beach, for example, posts daily sightings such as the huge pods of dolphins (more than 1,000) that turned up this week.
In keeping with coronavirus safety rules, boats sail with fewer passengers to allow for social distancing. For example, Island Packers Cruises in Ventura takes 56 people on a boat that usually holds 150. Masks are required too. Make sure you read the rules for each tour provider before you go.
Here’s a list of whale-watching tours offered this summer in L.A., Orange, Ventura and San Diego counties. Prices listed are for adult tickets.
After the long holiday weekend, beaches reopen in L.A., Ventura, Santa Barbara and Orange counties.
Los Angeles County
- L.A. Waterfront Sportfishing & Cruises, 1150 Nagoya Way, Berth 79, San Pedro; two hours; $40-$45, with $10 discount for online purchase
- Harbor Breeze Cruises, 100 Aquarium Way, Dock No. 2, Long Beach; 2½ hours; $35, with $10 discount for online purchase
- Redondo Beach Sportfishing & Whale Watch, 140 International Boardwalk; 2½ hours, $50
- Marina del Rey Sportfishing, 13759 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey; three hours; $50
Orange County
- Dana Wharf Whale Watching, 34675 Golden Lantern, Dana Point; two hours; $28-$56
- Newport Landing Whale Watching, 309 Palm St., #A, Newport Beach; two hours; $34-$38
- Davey’s Locker, 400 Main St., Newport Beach; two hours; starting at $28
San Diego
- H&M Landing, 2803 Emerson St.; three hours; $30-$52
- Hornblower Cruises & Events, 970 N. Harbor Drive, Pier 2; four hours; $65
- Adventure Rib Rides, 1380 Harbor Island Drive; three hours in small inflatables; $98
- San Diego Whale Watch, 1617 Quivira Road; 2½ hours, $48
Ventura and Channel Islands
- Island Packers, 1691 Spinnaker Drive, No. 105B, Ventura; 3½ hours, $68
Get inspired to get away.
Explore California, the West and beyond with the weekly Escapes newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.