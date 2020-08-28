Want to camp, but don’t want to rough it? Try glamping

Does cabin fever have you craving the outdoors, but you don’t want to rough it? We found seven fresh-air spots in California for “glamping,” a.k.a. glamorous camping. No flannel sleeping bags on airmattresses here. No, we’re talking safari-style canvas tents or yurts with king-size beds, soft linens and bathrooms, attached or nearby.

Proprietors say they’re deep cleaning and sanitizing tents and yurts between guest visits, and shared bathhouses are sanitized several times a day. New check-in and check-out procedures minimize contact by using plexiglass shields or phone apps. Face masks are required indoors and within six feet of others outdoors.

On the coast

Treebones Resort

Treebones Resort’s cocoon-shaped luxury tents sit in an isolated location with dramatic views of the Big Sur coastline. (Kodiak Greenwood)

Advertisement

The scenic Big Sur coast stretches below this couples-focused yurt village on nearly 11 acres. Two large, secluded cocoon-shaped luxury tents have private baths, king beds, gas fireplaces and private decks. Sixteen yurts include decks for sunset viewing, queen or king beds, and sinks with hot and cold water. Yurt guests share women’s and men’s bathhouses; shared bathrooms are cleaned seven times day.

Info: 71895 Highway 1, South Big Sur; (877) 424-4787, treebonesresort.com/yurts. Yurts from $320 a night, tents from $625. Grab-and-go breakfast included. Lunch and dinner in on-site restaurant and sushi bar; takeout available. Bring your own board games, binoculars, extra blankets, etc. Pool is open with social distancing.

Ventana Big Sur

The safari-style tents at Ventana Big Sur come with electric lights and fire pits. (Ventana Big Sur / An Alila Resort)

Advertisement

The Ventana resort is 34 miles farther north along the scenic Big Sur coastline. Its 20-acre campground, tucked in a redwood canyon, has 15 safari-style tents with fire pits, picnic tables, electric lamps, sinks with hot and cold water, and covered decks with Adirondack chairs. Shared bathroom and shower facilities are cleaned hourly, as are public areas.

Info: 48123 Highway 1, Big Sur; (800) 628-6500, ventanabigsur.com/glamping. From $240 a night. Face masks required in public areas. Glampers are not permitted in resort areas, including pools and restaurants, to promote social distancing.

Costanoa

Costanoa’s 75 glamping tents sit along the coast between Santa Cruz and San Francisco. (Costanoa Lodge and Camp)

Advertisement

Costanoa, on scenic California 1 an hour south of San Francisco, has 75 glamping tents perched on green lawns or in a cypress grove. All have electric blankets; five have ocean views. Shared bathroom/shower facilities. Visitors can hike coastal trails, bike and kayak. Closed temporarily because of the Waddell and other fires; check website for updates.

Info: 2001 Rossi Road, Pescadero; (877) 262-7848, costanoa.com/stay/tent-bungalows. From $96 a night. Guests are required to wear masks in public buildings. Two restaurants on-site for takeout; guests can picnic on the lawn. Spa and hot tub are closed; all activities and events canceled.

Flying Flags RV Resort

Tents at Flying Flags RV Resort in Buellton sleep two to four people. (Discover Buellton)

Advertisement

Flying Flags has nine safari tents sleeping two to four people in king, queen or bunk beds. Tents have a mini-fridge, barbecue grill, sofa or chairs and a private patio with views of the hills. Shared bathroom and shower facilities.

Info: 180 Avenue of the Flags, Buellton; (877) 783-5247, highwaywestvacations.com/properties/flyingflags. From $199. Limited hours for fitness center and Sideways Lounge. Pool is open but closes for 30 minutes twice daily for cleaning and sanitizing. Takeout only at cafe. Playground and fire pits are closed.

Mountains

AutoCamp at Yosemite

AutoCamp at Yosemite is 20 miles southwest of Yosemite National Park. (AutoCamp)

AutoCamp, 20 miles southwest of Yosemite National Park, has 15 luxury tents with king beds, organic linens and handmade textiles from Chile. Each has electricity, a mini-fridge, fan, heater, sofa and a small private deck with fire pit and grill. Shared bathrooms are in the clubhouse, where guests can buy food; food also can be purchased online and delivered to your tent.

Advertisement

Info: 6323 California 140, Midpines; (888) 405-7553, autocamp.com/guides/location/yosemite. From $279 a night. Airstream trailers also available.

Wine country

Safari West

Guests can listen to nighttime African animal calls from their safari tents at Safari West near Santa Rosa. (Ray Mabry / Safari West)

The zebras, giraffes and lemurs are from Africa, and the safari tents are too. Wildebeest and rhinoceros wander outside, which means guests can listen to the sounds of the savanna at night. Thirty tents have private bathrooms, one king or two double beds, handmade furniture and hardwood floors. Each veranda overlooks a small lake or rolling hills.

Info: 3115 Porter Creek Road, Santa Rosa; (800) 616-2695, safariwest.com/plan-your-visit/spend-the-night. From $250 a night. Continental breakfast included. Savannah Cafe serves dinner with arranged seating under outdoor arbors.

Advertisement

Wildhaven Sonoma

Wildhaven Sonoma opened its new safari-style tents by the Russian River on June 1. (Wildhaven Sonoma)

Tube the Russian River or wander along its banks while staying in this 6-acre “glamp.” Twenty new safari-style tents opened June 1 beside the river and have one queen bed or two double beds, fans, space heaters, electricity, a small table and chairs, and a front deck.

Info: 2411 Alexander Valley Road, Healdsburg; (707) 283-7773, wildhavensonoma.com. From $129 a night. Masks required in shared indoor space. Restrooms and showers cleaned and sanitized multiple times daily. Outdoor communal kitchen with two appropriately spaced barbecues.