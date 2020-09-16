Italian-style car tour in ... Paso Robles? Of course, there’s wine

Drivers, start your engines. With many tours and events canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Canossa Grand Tours is launching Italian-style car tour in the Paso Robles area during harvest. Four-day luxury road trips, called Grand Tour California, take travelers to Paso’s wineries and California 1. Tours will be offered weekly and are limited to 20 guests and/or 10 cars.

The Grand Tour costs $3,950 per couple per car, offering a safe way to travel in the age of COVID-19. Drivers take their own cars — yes, you can bring your Ferrari or Maserati, or rent one when you arrive — to take off-the-beaten-track vineyard drives, visit with winemakers and eat farm-to-table food along the way.

Bruce Munro’s Field of Light at Sensorio, a field in Paso Robles, Calif. (Serena Munro / From Bruce Munro)

The four-day, three-night tour includes lodging at Allegretto Vineyard Resort, an evening experience at the outdoor installation Bruce Munro’s Field of Light at Sensorio, a visit to Santa Margarita Ranch, a spin on the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in Pacific Grove and more. Meals (except breakfasts) and wine are included.

At Allegretto, guests have suites with private terraces, a private parking area, a concierge and discounted prices at a winery. Allegretto has implemented health and cleaning protocols, physical distancing and mask requirements to keep people safe from the spread of COVID-19.

Highway 1 near San Simeon, Calif. (Travel Paso)

Canossa resumed tours in Italy in late June; the first car rally sold out within two weeks. Paso Robles events are planned for Sept. 24-27, Oct. 1-4 and 15-18; later dates to be determined. Canossa began in 2011 in Emilia-Romagna, an area of Italy famous for food and luxury automobiles.

The company planned to launch Central California tours in the spring but the novel coronavirus put those plans on hold. Luigi Orlandini, Canossa’s founder, has long wanted to bring la dolce vita to California with trips that emphasize driving, beautiful scenery and culinary delights.

Info: Canossa Grand Tour-Paso Robles; for reservations.