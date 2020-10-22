In your dreams? For first time, Catalina Casino offers sleepovers
Here’s a dream that could come true: Spend a night in a pop-up bedroom inside Catalina Island’s landmark Casino. Yep, you get the entire 20,000-square-foot ballroom to yourself plus a private screening of a classic Hollywood film and other luxe amenities. And did we mention the VIP concierge? It’s a never-before opportunity, if you’re lucky to snag a reservation.
Two-night bookings open at noon Oct. 27 for five dates in November. Guests spend a night at the Casino and a second night at the century-old Hotel Atwater in Avalon. Cost is $899 for two. Reservations must be made online here.
The bedroom, created within the 1929 circular Art Deco gem, allows views in all directions from its perch atop Avalon Bay. You also receive a private guided tour of the Casino, its screening room and private green rooms; a three-course meal with a ’20s-era menu and cocktails on the veranda; daily breakfast; $100 resort credit and a round-trip ride on Catalina Express.
Catalina’s “casino” was never a place to gamble. It was a chic gathering spot where stars such as Marilyn Monroe and Charlie Chaplin performed and Cecil B. DeMille screened new films. Designers Sumner A. Spaulding and Walter Webber created the building with rose-colored walls, five chandeliers and a 50-foot ceiling for island owner William Wrigley Jr. A New Year’s Eve celebration as well as jazz and film festivals are usually held here. With the COVID-19 pandemic, the Casino is currently closed to tours.
