Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Travel

In your dreams? For first time, Catalina Casino offers sleepovers

The custom bedroom inside the Catalina Casino were two can spend the night in November.
The custom bed inside the Catalina Casino where two can spend the night in November.
(Arpit Mehta / Catalina Island Co.)
By Mary ForgioneAssistant Travel Editor 
Oct. 22, 2020
6:30 AM
Share

Here’s a dream that could come true: Spend a night in a pop-up bedroom inside Catalina Island’s landmark Casino. Yep, you get the entire 20,000-square-foot ballroom to yourself plus a private screening of a classic Hollywood film and other luxe amenities. And did we mention the VIP concierge? It’s a never-before opportunity, if you’re lucky to snag a reservation.

View of the Casino and Avalon Bay.
Catalina Casino was built in 1929.
(Casey Figlewicz / Catalina Island Co.)

Travel

Want a close-to-home getaway? Social distance (from people and bison) on Catalina’s wild side

LITTLE HARBOR, CA - AUGUST 11: Hikers Erin Sakamoto, left, 21, and her sister Jenna Sakamoto, 19, both of Simi Valley, arrive at the Little Harbor campground after hiking the Trans-Catalina Trail from Two Harbors, the premier hike on Catalina Island spanning the total route for a total of 38.5 miles in Catalina Island on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 in Little Harbor, CA. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Travel

Want a close-to-home getaway? Social distance (from people and bison) on Catalina’s wild side

You can hike and camp at a remote beach on Santa Catalina Island’s wild side. And there’s an easy way to do it.

Two-night bookings open at noon Oct. 27 for five dates in November. Guests spend a night at the Casino and a second night at the century-old Hotel Atwater in Avalon. Cost is $899 for two. Reservations must be made online here.

Advertisement

A table and two chairs on the veranda inside the Catalina Casino.
Dinner on the veranda is part of the Catalina Casino Sleepover.
(Arpit Mehta / Catalina Island Co.)

The bedroom, created within the 1929 circular Art Deco gem, allows views in all directions from its perch atop Avalon Bay. You also receive a private guided tour of the Casino, its screening room and private green rooms; a three-course meal with a ’20s-era menu and cocktails on the veranda; daily breakfast; $100 resort credit and a round-trip ride on Catalina Express.

Travel

COVID home improvement comes to California’s most famous mansion

SAN SIMEON, CA - OCTOBER 06: The Roman Pool at Hearst Castle is a tiled indoor pool decorated with eight statues of Roman gods, goddesses and heroes on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 in San Simeon, CA. Hearst Castle, one of California's most popular tourist attractions, has temporarily suspended their tours since mid-March due to the global coronavirus pandemic. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Travel

COVID home improvement comes to California’s most famous mansion

Here’s what happening behind the locked gates of Hearst Castle.

Catalina’s “casino” was never a place to gamble. It was a chic gathering spot where stars such as Marilyn Monroe and Charlie Chaplin performed and Cecil B. DeMille screened new films. Designers Sumner A. Spaulding and Walter Webber created the building with rose-colored walls, five chandeliers and a 50-foot ceiling for island owner William Wrigley Jr. A New Year’s Eve celebration as well as jazz and film festivals are usually held here. With the COVID-19 pandemic, the Casino is currently closed to tours.

Advertisement

Info: Catalina Casino Sleepover

TravelThings to Do
Mary Forgione

As Los Angeles Times assistant Travel editor, Mary Forgione writes and edits stories for the digital and print Travel section. She loves tips and stories about running, hiking and anything to do with the outdoors.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement