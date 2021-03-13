Hiking wardrobe hit a plateau? Here’s how to level up

This story is part of our ultimate guide to hiking in L.A. You can buy a print copy at the L.A. Times store.

Everyone has a hand in the outdoor clothing scene these days. Don’t be surprised if you see Gucci boots and beanies on the trail. The Italian luxury label collaborated with outdoor clothing giant North Face to create a fashion line. Many hikers won’t be wearing the double Gs, but that doesn’t mean they don’t care about how they look. Here are items that make a different style statement.