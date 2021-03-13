Newts, tarantulas, ringtails: What you need to know about trail critters

This story is part of our ultimate guide to hiking in L.A. You can buy a print copy at the L.A. Times store.

Spoiler alert: You probably aren’t going to see P-22 on a hike in Griffith Park. Coming in contact with a mountain lion on a trail in Southern California is beyond rare. But if you take the time to observe, there are other creatures you may encounter. Here are some of our favorites and what we think makes them special. Just don’t ever pick up or handle a wild animal.