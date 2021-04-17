Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Travel

Adventure awaits: Celebrate National Park Week at one of Southern California’s 5 parks

Joshua tree photographed with a kaleidoscope lens filter.
(Calvin B. Alagot / Los Angeles Times)
By Calvin B. Alagot
Brian van der BrugCarolyn ColeMarcus YamChristopher Reynolds
Fun fact: Did you know California has the most national parks? Yeah, we got nine. So we’re the best.

Another fun fact: One of the national parks in California is a group of islands, and you can get there from L.A. in a couple hours or so.

If you can’t make it out, sorry. :( Below are some photos.

The National Park Service has a week of themed days lined up, kicking off with International Park Prescription Day on Saturday, encouraging all to go reap the health benefits of the great outdoors. As a bonus, on #ParkRX Day everyone gets in for free. Other themed days include Military Monday, Friendship Friday and National Junior Ranger Day Saturday.

For more detailed information on National Park Week, you can visit the NPS website.

Yosemite National Park (4.5-hour drive from Los Angeles)

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CALIF. -- SATURDAY, JULY 22, 2017: Alex Jiggs stand at the edge of a cliff overlooking the valley in the smoke-shrouded Yosemite National Park, Calif., on July 22, 2017. The smoke from the Detwiler fire burning near Mariposa is obscuring tourists views of some of Yosemite Valley's vistas. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Smoke shrouds the valley in Yosemite National Park as a wildfire burns nearby in July.  (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA - APRIL 11: Yosemite Falls seen without people due to the park closure on April 11, 2020. The trail is empty leading to Yosemite Falls in Yosemite Park due to the closure. Yosemite National Park is closed to visitors due to the coronavirus, Covid 19. Animals roam the park without having to worry about crowds of people. Madera County on Saturday, April 11, 2020 in Yosemite National Park, CA. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
The trail to Yosemite Falls.  (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA - JUNE 11: Paddle boarders head out on the Merced River in Yosemite Valley as the park is open for the first time in 2½ months after closing because of the coronavirus on Thursday, June 11, 2020 in Yosemite National Park, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
Paddleboarders head out on the Merced River in Yosemite Valley last June.  (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA - APRIL 11: Yosemite Valley seen from the Tunnel View overlook on April 11, 2020. Yosemite National Park is closed to visitors due to the coronavirus, Covid 19. Animals roam the park without having to worry about crowds of people. Madera County on Saturday, April 11, 2020 in Yosemite National Park, CA. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
Yosemite Valley seen from the Tunnel View overlook last April.  (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
Yosemite National Park, California-Feb. 1, 2021-Yosemite National Park is reopen after being closed since Jan. 19, 2021, when a snow and wind storm caused hazardous conditions. El Capitan is reflected in the Merced River at sunset on Feb. 1, 2021. The park received several feet of snow during the last storm. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)
El Capitan is reflected in the Merced River at sunset in February.  (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CALIF. -- SATURDAY, JULY 22, 2017: Visitors are greeted by smoke from the Detwiler fire blanketing the entire Yosemite Valley, as seen from the Tunnel View in Yosemite National Park, Calif., on July 22, 2017. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Visitors gather on a hazy day at Yosemite Valley in 2017.  (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Sequoia National Park (4-hour drive from Los Angeles)

Sequoia National Park.
A researcher climbs a tree in Sequoia National Park.
(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Kings Canyon National Park (4-hour drive from Los Angeles)

South Fork Kings River at Road’s End at Kings Canyon National Park.
South Fork Kings River at Road’s End at Kings Canyon National Park.  (Calvin B. Alagot / Los Angeles Times)
Roaring River Falls at Kings Canyon National Park.
Roaring River Falls at Kings Canyon National Park.  (Calvin B. Alagot / Los Angeles Times)
A person jumps into the South Fork Kings River from Muir Rock at Kings Canyon National Park.
A person jumps into the South Fork Kings River from Muir Rock at Kings Canyon National Park.  (Calvin B. Alagot / Los Angeles Times)
Kings Canyon National Park.
Kings Canyon National Park.  (Calvin B. Alagot / Los Angeles Times)

Joshua Tree National Park (2-hour drive from Los Angeles)

A Joshua Tree at Joshua Tree National Park in California.
A Joshua tree at night.  (Calvin B. Alagot / Los Angeles Times)
JOSHUA TREE, CA - NOVEMBER 17, 2020: Rock formations at White Tank Campground in Joshua Tree National Park in California. (Calvin B. Alagot / Los Angeles Times)
Rock formations at White Tank Campground in Joshua Tree National Park.  (Calvin B. Alagot / Los Angeles Times)
A photo illustration of a Joshua tree.  (Calvin B. Alagot / Los Angeles Times)
JOSHUA TREE, CA - NOVEMBER 17, 2020: The Cactus Cholla Garden at Joshua Tree National Park in California. (Calvin B. Alagot / Los Angeles Times)
Cholla plants at Joshua Tree National Park.  (Calvin B. Alagot / Los Angeles Times)
JOSHUA TREE, CA - NOVEMBER 17, 2020: Keys View at Joshua Tree National Park in California. (Calvin B. Alagot / Los Angeles Times)
Keys View at Joshua Tree National Park.  (Calvin B. Alagot / Los Angeles Times)

Death Valley National Park (5-hour drive from Los Angeles)

Death Valley National Park.
Mesquite Dunes at Death Valley National Park.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Channel Islands National Park (1-hour boat ride from Ventura/Oxnard + 1-hour drive from Los Angeles)

Anacapa Island, part of Channel Islands National Park, features a lighthouse completed in 1932.
Anacapa Island, part of Channel Islands National Park, features a lighthouse completed in 1932.   (Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)
Anacapa Island part of Channel Islands National Park, is home to thousands of western gulls and a 1932 light station.
Anacapa Island, part of Channel Islands National Park, is home to thousands of western gulls.  (Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)
Anacapa Island is for the birds. And cooped-up people.
The best view on Anacapa Island, part of Channel Islands National Park, may be from Inspiration Point, which looks out upon the island’s middle and western islets. The island is a nesting place for thousands of western gulls.  (Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)
Anacapa Island is for the birds. And cooped-up people.
Hikers stand atop a cliff at Inspiration Point on Anacapa Island, Channel Islands National Park.  (Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)

***You can book a boat ride here with Island Packers. (Have fun!)

Travel
Calvin B. Alagot

Calvin B. Alagot is a photo editor at the Los Angeles Times working with the features sections including Saturday, Travel, Image and Food. Previously, he was a page designer at the Malibu Times and The Malibu Times Magazine. He attended Los Angeles Pierce College where he was editor-in-chief of the Roundup.

Brian van der Brug

Brian van der Brug has been a staff photojournalist at the Los Angeles Times since 1997.

Carolyn Cole

Carolyn Cole is a staff photographer for the Los Angeles Times. Her coverage of the civil crisis in Liberia won the 2004 Pulitzer Prize for feature photography. Cole has been named U.S. newspaper photographer of the year three times. Cole grew up in California and Virginia, before attending the University of Texas, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism. She went on to earn a master of art’s degree from Ohio University.

Marcus Yam

Marcus Yam is a foreign correspondent and photographer for the Los Angeles Times. Since joining in 2014, he has covered a wide range of topics including humanitarian issues, social justice, terrorism, foreign conflicts, natural disasters, politics and celebrity portraiture. He has been part of two Pulitzer Prize-winning breaking news teams and in 2019 was awarded the prestigious Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Journalism Award for his body of work documenting the everyday plight of Gazans during deadly clashes in the Gaza Strip.

Christopher Reynolds

Born and raised in California, Christopher Reynolds has written about travel, the outdoors, arts and culture for the Los Angeles Times since 1990.

