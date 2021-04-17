Adventure awaits: Celebrate National Park Week at one of Southern California’s 5 parks

Fun fact: Did you know California has the most national parks? Yeah, we got nine. So we’re the best.

Another fun fact: One of the national parks in California is a group of islands, and you can get there from L.A. in a couple hours or so.

If you can’t make it out, sorry. :( Below are some photos.

The National Park Service has a week of themed days lined up, kicking off with International Park Prescription Day on Saturday, encouraging all to go reap the health benefits of the great outdoors. As a bonus, on #ParkRX Day everyone gets in for free. Other themed days include Military Monday, Friendship Friday and National Junior Ranger Day Saturday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For more detailed information on National Park Week, you can visit the NPS website.

Yosemite National Park (4.5-hour drive from Los Angeles)

1 / 6 Smoke shrouds the valley in Yosemite National Park as a wildfire burns nearby in July. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times) 2 / 6 The trail to Yosemite Falls. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times) 3 / 6 Paddleboarders head out on the Merced River in Yosemite Valley last June. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times) 4 / 6 Yosemite Valley seen from the Tunnel View overlook last April. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times) 5 / 6 El Capitan is reflected in the Merced River at sunset in February. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times) 6 / 6 Visitors gather on a hazy day at Yosemite Valley in 2017. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Sequoia National Park (4-hour drive from Los Angeles)

A researcher climbs a tree in Sequoia National Park. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Kings Canyon National Park (4-hour drive from Los Angeles)

1 / 4 South Fork Kings River at Road’s End at Kings Canyon National Park. (Calvin B. Alagot / Los Angeles Times) 2 / 4 Roaring River Falls at Kings Canyon National Park. (Calvin B. Alagot / Los Angeles Times) 3 / 4 A person jumps into the South Fork Kings River from Muir Rock at Kings Canyon National Park. (Calvin B. Alagot / Los Angeles Times) 4 / 4 Kings Canyon National Park. (Calvin B. Alagot / Los Angeles Times)

Joshua Tree National Park (2-hour drive from Los Angeles)

1 / 5 A Joshua tree at night. (Calvin B. Alagot / Los Angeles Times) 2 / 5 Rock formations at White Tank Campground in Joshua Tree National Park. (Calvin B. Alagot / Los Angeles Times) 3 / 5 A photo illustration of a Joshua tree. (Calvin B. Alagot / Los Angeles Times) 4 / 5 Cholla plants at Joshua Tree National Park. (Calvin B. Alagot / Los Angeles Times) 5 / 5 Keys View at Joshua Tree National Park. (Calvin B. Alagot / Los Angeles Times)

Death Valley National Park (5-hour drive from Los Angeles)

Mesquite Dunes at Death Valley National Park. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Channel Islands National Park (1-hour boat ride from Ventura/Oxnard + 1-hour drive from Los Angeles)

1 / 4 Anacapa Island, part of Channel Islands National Park, features a lighthouse completed in 1932. (Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times) 2 / 4 Anacapa Island, part of Channel Islands National Park, is home to thousands of western gulls. (Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times) 3 / 4 The best view on Anacapa Island, part of Channel Islands National Park, may be from Inspiration Point, which looks out upon the island’s middle and western islets. The island is a nesting place for thousands of western gulls. (Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times) 4 / 4 Hikers stand atop a cliff at Inspiration Point on Anacapa Island, Channel Islands National Park. (Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)

***You can book a boat ride here with Island Packers. (Have fun!)