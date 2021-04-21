When your favorite California attractions will reopen, from Disneyland to Death Valley

Plotting a California trip? Be warned that because of pandemic worries, many places have yet to reopen.

Here’s a look at when more than 50 of this state’s top visitor destinations are reopening, including parks, theme parks, museums, campgrounds and other leading attractions. Check the linked websites before planning a visit; many destinations have shortened their hours or reduced their offerings (or both).

All of California’s national parks are open but details vary, and travelers must check individuals sites for up-to-date information. All but six of California’s 280 state parks are open, but many of their campgrounds are not, so you’ll need to check individually.

Also, details on 40 California museums, including many not on this list, are available here. Details on California theme parks are here.

Advertisement

The Getty Villa in Pacific Palisades opens Wednesday, with the Getty Center in Brentwood to follow “in late May.”

Pinocchio and Tinker Bell greet Disneyland guests on Feb. 27, 2020, shortly before the pandemic shut down the park. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Highway 1, which has been closed between southern Monterey County and Big Sur since late January, will reopen April 23, a week earlier than had been forecast, Caltrans said.

The Eastern Sierra’s trout season opener, a.k.a. Fishmas, returns April 24 at Crowley Lake.

Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park open April 30.

Newsletter Get inspired to get away. Explore California, the West and beyond with the weekly Escapes newsletter. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive returns May 2.

The Dresden Restaurant & Lounge, an L.A. night spot since 1954 and where the jazz duo Marty and Elayne have performed for 38 years, reopens May 4.

Advertisement

Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park reopens May 6 for season-pass holders, May 21 to the public.

Bartender Graham Miller serves up a classic Musso & Frank Martin in 2019. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)

Musso & Frank Grill, an iconic Hollywood restaurant, will reopen May 6 and is accepting reservations.

The Downtown San Luis Obispo Thursday Farmers’ Market returns May 6.

Advertisement

Monterey Bay Aquarium opens to the public May 15, with members’ hours beginning May 1.

The Broad museum, L.A., reopens May 26.

At Sequoia National Park’s Crystal Cave, rangers hope to begin tours over Memorial Day (May 31) weekend. Tickets go on sale May 1 at recreation.gov.

The Museum of Contemporary Art in L.A. opens June 3.

Advertisement

The Hollywood Bowl on May 11 will announce details of a 14-week season that begins in July.

Open now

Alcatraz, part of Golden Gate National Recreation Area, is open, though access to some areas is still restricted.

Aquarium of the Pacific, Long Beach

Asian Art Museum, San Francisco

Advertisement

Bodie State Historic Park, Bodie

Bowers Museum, Santa Ana

Buena Vista Cafe, San Francisco

California Academy of Sciences, San Francisco

Advertisement

California African American Museum, Los Angeles

California State Railroad Museum, Sacramento. Weekend 45-minute train rides are open; walk-through train cars and children’s area remain closed.

Anacapa Island, part of Channel Islands National Park, features a lighthouse completed in 1932. (Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)

Channel Islands National Park

Advertisement

Cold Spring Tavern, outside Santa Barbara, has reopened for dining but no live music yet.

De Young Museum, San Francisco

Death Valley National Park

Newsletter Get The Wild newsletter. The essential weekly guide to enjoying the outdoors in Southern California. Insider tips on the best of our beaches, trails, parks, deserts, forests and mountains. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Advertisement

French Laundry restaurant, Yountville

Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens in San Marino is partially open, including select galleries, many gardens, store and cafe

Japanese American National Museum, Los Angeles

Joshua Tree National Park

Advertisement

Kings Canyon National Park

La Brea Tar Pits & Museum, Los Angeles

La Purísima Mission State Historic Park, Lompoc

Lassen Volcanic National Park

Advertisement

Legoland California Resort, Carlsbad, including Sea Life aquarium and Chima Water Park

Los Angeles County Museum of Art

Maritime Museum of San Diego, including historic bay cruises

Museum of Photographic Arts, San Diego

Advertisement

Nepenthe restaurant, a Big Sur landmark

Palm Springs Aerial Tramway

Palm Springs Art Museum

Pappy and Harriet’s Pioneertown Palace, a restaurant and bar near Joshua Tree, is open indoors and out. Live music remains limited.

Advertisement

Pinnacles National Park

Redwood National Park

Sacramento History Museum and Old Sacramento Underground Tours

Star of India, San Diego Maritime Museum, Harbor Drive, San Diego. (Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

San Diego Zoo

San Francisco Museum of Modern Art

San Gorgonio Wilderness, San Bernardino National Forest. Parts of the wilderness within Sand to Snow National Monument have reopened, including South Fork, Lost Creek, Aspen Grove and Fish Creek trailheads. Some interior trails remain closed.

Santa Barbara Maritime Museum

Advertisement

Santa Barbara Mission, including self-guided tours

Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History

Santa Monica Pier‘s Pacific Park amusement area has reopened, but its merry-go-round remains closed.

Sequoia National Park

Advertisement

This 2020 aerial view shows Six Flags Magic Mountain, closed because of the pandemic, with a hawk perched atop the blue tracks of the Dive Devil ride. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Six Flags Magic Mountain, Valencia

Universal Studios Hollywood

Yosemite National Park is open, but requires advance reservations even for day trips, May 21 through Sept. 30. The park’s Upper, Lower and North Pines, Camp 4, Wawona, Bridalveil Creek and Tuolumne Meadows campgrounds will be open for the summer, advance reservations required for all. The Ahwahnee, Curry Village and the Yosemite Valley lodge are open too, with some restrictions. Mariposa Grove remains closed because of storm damage.

Advertisement

Closed indefinitely

Bear Gulch and Balconies caves at Pinnacles National Park

Big Basin Redwoods State Park closed because of the CZU Lightning Complex Fires.

Coit Tower, San Francisco

Exploratorium, San Francisco

Advertisement

The Great Park Balloon, Irvine. The orange orb remains closed, along with the Great Park’s carousel, visitors center, Great Park Gallery, artist studios and sports complex.

Griffith Observatory, Los Angeles

The Roman Pool at Hearst Castle remains off-limits to visitors. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Hearst Castle, San Simeon