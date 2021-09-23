What places are missing from our California fall list?

We put lots of thought into our list of 40 top adventures for fall, but in a state so big and varied (and in such challenging times), it’s tough to be comprehensive.

So, tell us: What autumnal standout did we overlook? And what makes it special? We’d love to hear from you.

Travel The 40 best California experiences: Fall edition From a lighthouse in Crescent City, to trees changing colors in the Sierra, to funky art installations near the Salton Sea, these are the best things to do in the Golden State in the fall.