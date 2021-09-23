What places are missing from our California fall list?
We put lots of thought into our list of 40 top adventures for fall, but in a state so big and varied (and in such challenging times), it’s tough to be comprehensive.
So, tell us: What autumnal standout did we overlook? And what makes it special? We’d love to hear from you.
From a lighthouse in Crescent City, to trees changing colors in the Sierra, to funky art installations near the Salton Sea, these are the best things to do in the Golden State in the fall.
Get inspired to get away.
Explore California, the West and beyond with the weekly Escapes newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.