Travel

What places are missing from our California fall list?

Georges Lacombe's "Autumn: The Chestnut Gatherers"
Georges Lacombe’s “Autumn: The Chestnut Gatherers,” at the Norton Simon Museum in Pasadena, one of the spots on our list of 40 California places to visit this fall.
(Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)
By Times staff
We put lots of thought into our list of 40 top adventures for fall, but in a state so big and varied (and in such challenging times), it’s tough to be comprehensive.

So, tell us: What autumnal standout did we overlook? And what makes it special? We’d love to hear from you.

The Fall California List lettering illustration with animation of fall leaves

Travel

For Subscribers

The 40 best California experiences: Fall edition

From a lighthouse in Crescent City, to trees changing colors in the Sierra, to funky art installations near the Salton Sea, these are the best things to do in the Golden State in the fall.
