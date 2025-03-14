How to have the best Sunday in L.A., according to Leslie David Baker

Long before Leslie David Baker took on the role of Stanley Hudson — the grumpy pretzel- and crossword-loving salesman on the long-running comedy “The Office” — he was working as an administrator for the health department in his Chicago hometown, while doing commercials and community theater on the side. It wasn’t until he turned 40 that he decided to go full throttle on his acting career and move to Los Angeles.

When he arrived, he landed a TV show called “Maggie,” and later picked up credits on “Judging Amy” and “That ’70s Show.” “I got to drive up to Paramount and actually give them my ID, and they said, ‘Oh, Leslie Baker, we’re expecting you.‘” he says. “So it was like, ‘This is what I’m supposed to be doing and I’m loving it.’”

Eventually, Baker joined the ensemble cast of employees at Dunder Mifflin Paper Company on “The Office,” which went on to run for nine seasons on NBC, earn multiple Emmys and become the most streamed show of 2020. Now it’s common for Baker, who’s lived in the Valley for 27 years, to be recognized when he’s out and about. “I know you hear some celebrities say, ‘It’s a bother when people call me by my character name. It’s a bother when people are talking about the show I did this many years ago,’” he says. But for him, he says, “It’s an honor and a privilege to have that type of recognition.”

Much like his character, Stanley, Baker loves a good snack break — at his favorite restaurants across L.A. and in his partnership with frozen-snack brand Tast!ez. We caught up with the actor to discuss his perfect Sunday in the city, which involves brunch, going to a flea market and catching a live performance.

This interview has been lightly edited and condensed for length and clarity.

10 a.m.: Wake up and enjoy a cup of joe

On my perfect Sunday, I would not wake up before 10 o’clock. Then I’d make a cup of coffee and take a shower.

Noon: A very long brunch

I’d go to brunch — a very long brunch. I’d go to Bottega Louie in WeHo, the San Vicente Bungalows or Soho House. I am a Bellini person, but if I [feel] old-fashioned then maybe I’ll get a Kir Royale. If I’m at Bottega Louie, I’m going to have their portobello fries. They serve it with a nice garlic aioli. They also have a nice pizza with soppressata, and it’s drizzled with honey and sliced red peppers. If I’m at the San Vicente Bungalows, I’d get one of their omelets, and their chocolate chip cookies are my favorite. If I’m at Soho House, I love the fact that they have good seafood on their buffet, and they have a bunch of different desserts, so of course I’d go crazy there.

2:30 p.m.: Go to a flea market (and try not to buy everything)

I would go to the Melrose Trading Post. I got a chair and a statue from there in my house. I just like the variety of things. It’s intimate, it’s fun, parking is convenient, and it’s right down the street from Canter’s Deli. So if after brunch you’re like, “I’m not cooking dinner tonight,” go by Canter’s Deli and get something for later. On weekends, I tend not to dilly-dally in the kitchen. I keep threatening to go to the flea market at the Rose Bowl, but I know I will buy stuff, and I’m at the point where I’m trying not to put anymore stuff in my house because people give me stuff, then I buy stuff, and it’s like where did all this stuff come from? And who’s going to clean around here? I’ll get there eventually, but I know I’ll come out of there with a wagon full of stuff.

5 p.m.: Hang out at my old stomping ground

Afterward, I might go to the Grove. I like it because there’s so much variety. You can go see a movie, or you can do some shopping. I like to go people-watching, and I like to go all the way down to the end at the farmers market. There’s always little goodies and snacks to try. There’s a meat market there, and they have all the andouille sausage, which is good if I’m going to cook something like a gumbo. I got an appreciation for the farmers market when I was actively auditioning when I first moved to L.A. because a lot of times I would leave my house early in the morning, and there wasn’t really time to come back home to eat or hang out. So I would live out of the trunk of my car. I’d have a change of clothes in case I had to go to an event or an audition where I had to be dressed a little more upscale. I would swing by the Grove or by the farmers market to grab something to eat, or take myself to see a movie.

7 p.m.: Hit up a steakhouse

It’s time to start thinking about dinner. I love Mastro’s. When I really want a good steak, then I’m going to go there. I’d order gin with ginger beer, a splash of bitters and a twist of lemon or orange. That’s a good cocktail. Or I’d get a nice Riesling or a cabernet sauvignon.

9:30 p.m.: Catch a live show

I might go hear someone sing at Mrs. Fish in downtown or at the Crescent Hotel. A friend of mine, Maxayn Lewis — she was one of the Ikettes — performs all over the city. Sometimes I’ll call her and ask, “Where are you and your band, the Cookies, playing?” Then I’ll go there. She does jazz, rock, all of it.

Midnight: Bedtime!

L.A. doesn’t stay open as late as Chicago and New York, so usually by midnight I’m home, especially if I have to get up and go to work or if I’m traveling the next morning. I try not to watch the 11 o’clock news. I’ll do the usual: take a shower, wash my face, brush my teeth, put my retainer in (because I don’t want my teeth to [be] waving back and forth and have spaces in them), put in the night guard, say a quick prayer and get in the bed.