Disneyland’s Finding Nemo Submarine Ride, left, with the Matterhorn in the background; Sleeping Beauty Castle; and Radiator Springs Racers in California Adventures’ Cars Land.

Every ride at Disneyland, ranked

Disneyland since 1955 has stood as a beacon of optimism, a Southern California institution and rite of passage that has shifted with and reflected back our myths and pop culture sensibilities.

It is also the theme park I return to multiple times per month. Unlike any other park I’ve visited, Disneyland has a sense of history; it’s a park that has grown and evolved with American pop culture. In this sense every attraction, I believe, is special in some way, even the ones I rarely visit.

But my editor had a challenge for me: Rank them.

It wasn’t easy. Globally, Disneyland, the great American theme park, has become one of the mightiest exports of the United States.

Craft an epic visit to Disneyland and California Adventure with our comprehensive guide.

It’s full of expert tips and fresh perspectives. Get the full guide

That makes any ranking of its top attractions a deeply personal challenge. How, for instance, does one weigh nostalgia, an individualistic trait, versus public popularity? And what takes greater precedence, historic value or the bleeding edge? How do the newer attractions at California Adventure fit within the broader context of the Disneyland Resort?

Disneyland is a capitalist theme park, but it has become something akin to a national park. Disneyland’s relationship to Southern Californians isn’t all that different from that of other monuments — Griffith Park, Dodger Stadium, the Santa Monica Pier — a destination that collects shared experiences. The façades of Main Street, U.S.A., may have a backlot feel, and Sleeping Beauty Castle may lack the full majesty of its German inspiration, but they aren’t “fake” — they’re very real landmarks. Disneyland tells a story of not just Southern California but America as a whole.

A disclaimer: I would never call an attraction at Disneyland “bad,” per se, so think of this as a list from the best to not the best Disneyland has to offer. Some of the rides I ranked lowest tend to be ones I visit regularly, sometimes simply because the lines are shorter.

Advertisement

I took a broad view to what an attraction can be, including, for instance, some game-like experiences. But I left off daily entertainment such as parades, nighttime shows and theatrical presentations.

Also left off: Splash Mountain, as the ride is being rethemed to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, modeled after the movie “The Princess and the Frog.” While I am a fan of the change, it’s only fair to wait to see the remodeled attraction rather than place something that would be disappearing on this list.

I tend to view Disneyland as equal parts pop culture museum and theme park, which means I often weighted historical importance to the park more heavily than the flashy and the new.

I think of Disneyland as a living art gallery, which changes with each generation and aims to capture that era’s sensibilities. If one considers a theme park attraction a work of art, then it must stand some test of time and also say something about the medium it represents. Within that framework, I don’t think my top choice is controversial — but you’re welcome to disagree. Politely. We’re talking about the Happiest Place on Earth, after all.