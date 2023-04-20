Every ride at Disneyland, ranked
Disneyland since 1955 has stood as a beacon of optimism, a Southern California institution and rite of passage that has shifted with and reflected back our myths and pop culture sensibilities.
It is also the theme park I return to multiple times per month. Unlike any other park I’ve visited, Disneyland has a sense of history; it’s a park that has grown and evolved with American pop culture. In this sense every attraction, I believe, is special in some way, even the ones I rarely visit.
But my editor had a challenge for me: Rank them.
It wasn’t easy. Globally, Disneyland, the great American theme park, has become one of the mightiest exports of the United States.
That makes any ranking of its top attractions a deeply personal challenge. How, for instance, does one weigh nostalgia, an individualistic trait, versus public popularity? And what takes greater precedence, historic value or the bleeding edge? How do the newer attractions at California Adventure fit within the broader context of the Disneyland Resort?
Disneyland is a capitalist theme park, but it has become something akin to a national park. Disneyland’s relationship to Southern Californians isn’t all that different from that of other monuments — Griffith Park, Dodger Stadium, the Santa Monica Pier — a destination that collects shared experiences. The façades of Main Street, U.S.A., may have a backlot feel, and Sleeping Beauty Castle may lack the full majesty of its German inspiration, but they aren’t “fake” — they’re very real landmarks. Disneyland tells a story of not just Southern California but America as a whole.
A disclaimer: I would never call an attraction at Disneyland “bad,” per se, so think of this as a list from the best to not the best Disneyland has to offer. Some of the rides I ranked lowest tend to be ones I visit regularly, sometimes simply because the lines are shorter.
I took a broad view to what an attraction can be, including, for instance, some game-like experiences. But I left off daily entertainment such as parades, nighttime shows and theatrical presentations.
Also left off: Splash Mountain, as the ride is being rethemed to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, modeled after the movie “The Princess and the Frog.” While I am a fan of the change, it’s only fair to wait to see the remodeled attraction rather than place something that would be disappearing on this list.
I tend to view Disneyland as equal parts pop culture museum and theme park, which means I often weighted historical importance to the park more heavily than the flashy and the new.
I think of Disneyland as a living art gallery, which changes with each generation and aims to capture that era’s sensibilities. If one considers a theme park attraction a work of art, then it must stand some test of time and also say something about the medium it represents. Within that framework, I don’t think my top choice is controversial — but you’re welcome to disagree. Politely. We’re talking about the Happiest Place on Earth, after all.
1. It's a Small World
The charm, the whimsy, the dolls, the unforgettable song — only Sleeping Beauty Castle more instantly says “Disneyland” than It’s a Small World. One of the park’s most recognizable and long-standing attractions remains among its most striking and visionary.
No other ride at Disneyland so directly represents the flair and artistic style of the people who created it, making It’s a Small World not just a gem of an attraction but an endangered species in an era of all movie-and-TV-inspired rides.
More than that, the ride, a symbol of the idealism of globalism, is filled with wonders that continue to reveal themselves after dozens of rides. Marvel at an off-kilter sun, smile at blue-tinged goats and star-filled kangaroos, and try and fail to count the creatures, the musicians, the hot air balloons, the squawking ducks or any of the other countless objects of weirdness.
Each time I ride — and I’ve probably ridden more than 100 times — I’m still able to see characters and creatures as if discovering them for the first time. Was that always there, you’ll often wonder, and the answer is most assuredly yes, but It’s a Small World is so filled with toy-like details that you’ll never be quite sure.
The innocent dolls and abundance of playfulness were all designed in the style of Mary Blair, so much so that it can feel like a constantly moving art museum dedicated to her color-heavy, whimsical methodology.
Rolly Crump conceived the ride’s oversized toy façade — a clock that comes alive, perpetually locked with a determined smile — as a way to welcome guests into a world of colorfully silly vignettes.
There was no stylebook that accompanied this attraction when it was created. Though there are other renditions at various Disney parks, this is the original, and there’s no other ride quite like it in the world.
2. Pirates of the Caribbean
A collection of scenes rather than a hardened narrative, Pirates of the Caribbean allows guests to put together the pieces, to wonder about the haunting voices in the cavern, the countless rum-swigging pirates and the sieges and auctions that dot the 15-minute-plus ride.
But what brings us back are the characters, many capturing Marc Davis’ exaggerated but approachable style. Davis had a knack for excitable caricatures that feel realistic, and in turn make the spacious ride feel intimate. The pirates’ cherry-colored cheeks are more inviting than frightening, and figures like the auctioneer command our attention time and time again.
There’s an underlying thesis, a warning about humanity’s vices, greed and gluttony, but Davis’ designs make it all look like a joyous affair. Most important, by focusing on themes rather than plot, the ride remains endlessly repeatable. This isn’t a story we experience; this is a story we imagine, and everyone’s reading will differ some. It’s a lesson that also would be used to great effect in 1969’s Haunted Mansion.
3. Haunted Mansion
Is there a proper plot to explain the murderous bride in the attic, the lively ballroom and its dancing apparitions, or the kings, opera singers and cats cavorting in a cemetery? Or is the Mansion simply a place to delight, to reassure us that what awaits us on the other side is but a swinging wake?
The answer remains elusive, making the Haunted Mansion one of Disneyland’s greatest puzzles. It’s also evidence that old-fashioned theater tricks can still charm, and a Pepper’s ghost illusion is sometimes all you need to wow an audience. Its clash of styles — those colorful Marc Davis characters mesh with the expansive, eerie backdrops of Claude Coats — result in an environment that tempers each frightening image with silliness, making it truly unlike any other haunted experience.
Its narrative — or lack of one — still inspires debate today. I won’t attempt to tell you what it all means. Anyone who claims they know likely isn’t to be trusted. But I do believe the ride leaves us with a message when a ghost follows us home: The stressors we face on this mortal plane someday won’t matter, so live it up.
4. Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance
This is one ride where the time outside of the ride vehicle is as impressive as the time spent inside it, as we traverse caverns, meet the BB-8 droid and Daisy Ridley’s Rey, and then board a transport ship to take us to space, where we’re imprisoned and then rescued. That such a gigantic and technically impressive theme park attraction can manage to feel personal is truly a feat.
The nearly 20-minute experience is a mashup of some of the best of what theme parks have to offer. The ride feels as if it was crafted to respond to us. Its extended opening scenes marry bits of immersive theater with theme park illusion.The ride vehicle moves in an unpredictable fashion, at least until Kylo Ren pulls us toward him by using the Force, a particularly effective scene that helps the ride feel alive.
There are light thrills — an elevator drop in the finale continues to surprise — but mostly old-school, dark-ride lessons, like tricks of the light and a clever use of mirrors. In short, it is theme park theater at its most ambitious — but it is definitely theater.
5. Radiator Springs Racers
The pace picks up as we venture into Radiator Springs, the town of the “Cars” films, and get spruced up before a race. We don’t have time to linger, but you’ll wish you could jump out and hang with the likes of Lightning McQueen.
When it’s time to race, Radiator Springs Racers doesn’t skimp, as the curve-focused track has us feeling like we’re moving faster and more dramatically than we actually are. If it wasn’t for an early fart joke, it’d be perfect, but Radiator Springs Racers still represents the best of Disney, delivering thrills with a side of narrative.
6. Disneyland Railroad
The transformative experience of visiting Disneyland begins not with a clear view of Sleeping Beauty Castle but instead with the journey through the Main Street Railroad Station. It’s a symbol that where we are entering will be taking us to places unknown.
For Disneyland in particular, the railroad is a reminder of the park’s close connection to its founder, Walt Disney, whose love of trains led him to build his backyard miniature train, the Carolwood Pacific. On it, an S-curve tunnel kept parts of the path hidden to heighten the small-scale theatricality. It was the beginning of Disney’s approach to theme park design.
The train has undergone various modifications over the decades but today remains a leisurely way to get acquainted with Disneyland and its wonders.
It’s also a reminder that the best way to enjoy Disneyland is with a little patience, and to bask in the details. Make sure to stop and say hello to the conductors and train operators in the Main Street Station. They’re full of historic tidbits.
7. Big Thunder Mountain Railroad
Frontierland has always been a part of Disneyland with lots of movement and life, going back to the park’s opening years when pack mules and Western characters populated the area. That Old West spirit is still there today, with bits of theater in the Golden Horseshoe, the vessels of the Rivers of America and, of course, the not-quite-runaway train that is Big Thunder Mountain Railroad.
Since 1979, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad has given Frontierland a slice of Bryce Canyon National Park, where landscapes rise and dip and keep guests guessing on the flow of the track. Parts of the ride, like the ghost town of Rainbow Ridge and the glowing traps of water on the first major lift, nod to Frontierland’s pre-thrill-ride past. But its rockwork, animals and explosions are all indicative of the type of world-building that sets the best Disney coasters apart from its competitors.
8. Indiana Jones Adventure
At least that’s the illusion, as all the havoc that’s wreaked is designed to be in response to guests’ actions. Once we look into the eyes of the deity Mara, Indiana Jones Adventure becomes all controlled chaos.
Even the ride vehicles seem to respond to our emotions, inching forward at one point and hitting the accelerator the next. The cars feel curious and fearful, but Indiana Jones Adventure mainly aims to excite, and its giant, multitiered showroom is filled with rickety bridges, lava pools, snakes, bugs and, of course, a giant rock ball that threatens to flatten us. The latter is an especially noteworthy piece of theme park trickery that we won’t spoil, but Indiana Jones Adventure is filled floor to ceiling with effects designed to make us wonder how they did it.
9. Disneyland Monorail
When the Disneyland Monorail debuted in 1959 it was the first transportation system of its kind in America. Today it’s used primarily by guests staying at the Disneyland Hotel who want a quick escape back to Downtown Disney, but it’s much more than a simple transit system.
The Monorail is key to Disneyland’s long-standing majesty.
Whether one glimpses it soaring over Harbor Boulevard or gliding around the Matterhorn, the Monorail, today with a retro-futuristic look, is a statement piece — a reminder that we are someplace where normal rules, and typical modes of transportation, don’t apply.
Ride it from Downtown Disney, and get a rare view down Main Street and of Fantasyland. And take some time to catch it moving around the Matterhorn and Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage. Or just walk around Fantasyland and Tomorrowland and look up. Part of what keeps us moving around Disneyland is all the activity that surrounds us.
10. Snow White’s Enchanted Wish
Enchanted Wish wraps its arms around feelings of adoration, endearment, friendship and the hope that, through love, we don’t become rescued so much as better versions of ourselves. It also puts more effort into using technology to freshen up 1950s-era craftsmanship rather than going full modern, resulting in a work that feels nostalgic but also of-the-moment.
Fun fact: When the ride opened, it didn’t feature Snow White, as Disney’s Imagineers hoped guests would see themselves as the main character. That didn’t work, and the ride has adapted and grown with our understanding of themed entertainment. Today it’s more mystical than scary. Clever touches, such as a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it animated crystal ball, abound.
11. Walt Disney's Enchanted Tiki Room
Capacity concerns were a large factor in nixing that idea, but the Enchanted Tiki Room still stands today as an electronic-enhanced revue, where gradually the entire room comes alive in light and sound.
This is a place to absorb the details. Check the tiki drummers. These mystical creatures look a bit like monkeys, and they attack their instruments with a ferocious intensity. The choirs of plants and flowers are a constant surprise, as once-static decorations spring into action when called upon.
All eyes, of course, are on José, the lead macaw who directs the Polynesian-inspired orchestra. Sing along — you know the words of the main Sherman Brothers tune — but don’t get too loud. You wouldn’t want to anger the gods.
12. Jungle Cruise
The ride has continued to undergo transformations, and more recently was updated to remove unsavory tribal depictions.
But there’s a reason it has remained in the park since 1955, and it’s not just the up-roar-ious puns. The Jungle Cruise is akin to an early animated film sprung to life, with cartoonish depictions of animals going nuts on holiday decorations or chasing jungle explorers up a pole.
It’s lighthearted screwball comedy, on a boat.
13. Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway
There are plenty of nods to modern theme park flourishes in the trackless attraction — characters look at us, talk to us, direct us, dance with us and give the illusion of responding to us — but the ride is a standout in the Anaheim park’s portfolio for its they-don’t-make-’em-like-they-used-to ethos.
Relatively slow-moving, family-friendly and full of tiny, blacklighted details, the attraction serves as a fully realized animated short sprung to life. Ultimately, it manages to tonally feel like a wild 1930s short, with a train springing apart and taking riders into tropical hideaways, down waterfalls and into a dance lesson with Daisy Duck. It isn’t deep, but it is silly, and it blissfully follows a Disney-paved formula of theme park design where vignettes take precedence over a definitive plot.
14. Peter Pan’s Flight
And what a magnificent London it is! Landmarks are outlined in blacklighted colors; tiny streets and handcrafted houses gradually diminish in size as the ride effectively creates the illusion of us gliding higher and higher. Despite utilizing age-old theater tricks, it remains one of the most successful vignettes at the resort, allowing us to not only imagine but experience the effects of a little pixie dust.
The twinkling lights and sparkling windows are as vibrant as they are in the animated film. We only wish we had more time to take it all in. Soon, however, we are whisked into scenes that follow the film’s storyline, and we’ll meet the likes of Peter, Captain Hook, Smee and Tick-Tock the Crocodile as we drift from Skull Rock to duels at sea.
It’s a ride full of whimsy and wonder. Though it dates to Disneyland’s beginnings, it still feels ambitious, wanting to bring us into Neverland rather than simply presenting it before us. That’s not to say aspects aren’t a bit dated — its depiction of Native Americans is in need of an update. Here’s hoping a refresh isn’t too far off in the future.
15. Soarin’ Over California
Unfortunately, this Disney California Adventure exclusive is available for only a few weeks of the year, usually returning with the park’s Food & Wine Festival. Try not to miss it, as it’s a transportive joy, a love letter to our state that’s a celebration of California’s wildly diverse landscapes. Despite being a screen-based attraction, the hang-glider-like ride system and enveloping 80-foot projection dome still manage to conjure a sense of grandeur.
We launch among the clouds, which part and place us above the magnificence of San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge. We’ll eventually make our way to downtown Los Angeles and Disneyland, but not before venturing into Yosemite National Park, Malibu, Palm Springs and more.
We’ll get glimpses of sport — golf, skiing — and industry, with a blast of orange-scented spray transporting us to more serene locales (or the orange groves that once sat on the land that would become Disneyland). It all works so well because of the music, the triumphantly optimistic score coming courtesy of composer Jerry Goldsmith (“Alien,” “L.A. Confidential”). We only wish it was available year-round.
16. Roger Rabbit's Car Toon Spin
The landmark 1988 film “Who Framed Roger Rabbit” remains a standout for its oddness in the Walt Disney Co. canon, and Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin is a masterful dark-ride homage to it, one that’s full of charm while capturing the film’s weirdness.
Consider it the closest thing to a cult-favorite attraction that there is, as Car Toon Spin falls somewhere between the Disneyland classics and today’s more recognizable brands. Hop in a cab and start spinning the wheel, and feel yourself slipping and sliding along greased-up paths.
Jessica Rabbit, as a detective in hero noir mode, is here, as are the film’s weasel villains and plenty of disconnected Roger Rabbit-inspired frivolity. One second we’re in a warehouse, the next we’re falling out of a skyscraper. Don’t miss the queue, as the stroll through a claustrophobic Toontown is one of the park’s best. It can be a tight fit, but it’s worth it.
17. Storybook Land Canal Boats
All are attention-grabbing — the quaint English village and water mill from “Alice in Wonderland,” the glistening palace of Agrabah from “Aladdin” and the multilevel “Cinderella” village with its majestic castle at the top.
But what truly makes the ride a can’t-miss is the live tour guides who accompany us on each boat, dropping details about the figurines and reminding us of the plots of Disney’s best-known works. Such a personal touch is a Disneyland original.
18. Space Mountain
It remains a high-speed joy, one that captures the optimism and excitement of venturing into outer space. We begin on a lift through a solar field and eventually hit a speed of about 32 mph as gravity powers us around tight banking curves. Today’s score, by Michael Giacchino (“Up”), adds the necessary mystery to all the darkened cosmos that we strain and struggle to see. Flashing lights and a photo op bring us back to earth, but for a few minutes we felt like we were somewhere else, thanks to the unexpected turns of the vehicles and illusions of weightlessness.
Space Mountain typically has some of the longest waits in the park, and more thrill-based riders probably would rank it in their top 10, but I tend to crave more scenic charm when at Disneyland.
19. Main Street Vehicles
Not your style? Try the Jitney, an early convertible. Or the Omnibus, a two-story bus that offers perfect views of the Main Street windows that honor those who helped bring Disneyland to life. Disneyland doesn’t need to be all hustle, all hurry-up and wait. In fact, it’s best when it isn’t and you can take time to appreciate the details.
20. Star Tours: The Adventures Continue
Having been updated over the years to contain 3-D as well as scenes from the new “Star Wars” films, Star Tours mixes the humor of the franchise with its action and pays no heed to continuity. We board our “Starspeeders” in the hopes of a calming tour of the galaxy, but this is a theme park thrill ride so we know our plans will be laid to waste. Star Tours still manages to surprise, especially when the Starspeeders whip out their windshield wipers.
21. Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: Breakout!
The attraction relies heavily on filmed scenes with a very recognizable actor, which makes me worry about its ability to maintain a sense of timelessness. But Mission: Breakout! makes up for that by having one of the most impressive audio-animatronics in the park. Rocket Raccoon anchors a wonderful scene in which he appears to fall out of an air vent, walk around the top shelves of an office and hit his head on a pipe.
It’s pure how-did-they-do-that Disney magic.
22. Matterhorn Bobsleds
Build it they did, and the dual-track Matterhorn Bobsleds remains a magnificent sight at Disneyland, all snowy peaks and cascading waterfalls. Modern coaster audiences may find the ride a tad rough — OK, fine, yes, it is rough — but that’s part of its appeal.
I like to imagine I’m on actual bobsleds when I ride, so I appreciate the sharp, body-yanking turns. A late-’70s addition brought the arrival of what we deemed “mysterious lurking snow monsters,” and today those abominable snowman-like figures have been updated to appear more menacing, making the Matterhorn as much of a wonder inside as it is out. If it weren’t for some potential pain-inducing side effects, I’d ride it every visit.
23. Mark Twain Riverboat & Sailing Ship Columbia
Don’t overlook this journey, as each ship offers some of the most picturesque views of the park, especially since the shores around the river were remodeled to accommodate the 2019 arrival of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. I tend to prefer the more ornate Mark Twain, which also typically runs more regularly, but both have their charms.
That river refurbishment brought the addition of a number of mini waterfalls set against a lush, forest-like backdrop. If you’re lucky enough to be on Mark Twain when the Disneyland Railroad comes by, you’ll want to take a moment to stop and reflect on early American transportation. Disneyland can be busy, but on the Mark Twain it’s relaxing. You’ll be amazed at just how much green space still exists in the park. Don’t miss, of course, the so-called “murder beaver” chomping away at one of the train trestles.
24. Sleeping Beauty Castle Walkthrough
Think of this as a mini art gallery where illuminated dioramas spring to life and transform before us. Come for the art, stay for the moment when the shape-shifting Maleficent turns into a wicked, fire-breathing dragon.
25. Alice in Wonderland
Updates in 2014 added new lighting and digital effects, but the ride maintains its late-’50s charm. A talking door puts riders on a quest to follow the White Rabbit. Along the way, gardens will spring to life, flowers will enchant us with song and a croquet game gone wrong will lead the Queen of Hearts to demand our heads.
We’ll make it out unscathed, of course, as the only thing mind-altering here is the imagery, which seeks to show us that our nightmares are really just dreams.
26 Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run
While only two of the six guests in each cockpit will get to pilot the ship — not all roles are created equal — I still appreciate the lighthearted simulation that the attraction provides. Its backstory can appear more convoluted than it needs to be, but just know that you essentially have to capture and transport some space materials for a smuggler.
For pilots, also know that the levers are sensitive — a slight push can send the ship careening into asteroids. Balancing controls and the views can be a challenge, so repeat visits probably are necessary to appreciate the interactivity. As impressive an achievement as it all is, it’s a bummer that anyone who isn’t in a pilot seat is relegated to pushing flashing buttons.
27. Toy Story Midway Mania!
Key to the ride’s success is the fact that we still feel like we’re in a place rather than simply spinning in front of digital screens. The carnival games and “Toy Story” characters are all treated as real rather than belonging to a video game. There’s egg-flinging, ring-tossing and old-fashioned shooting galleries among an assortment of cleverly animated scenes. Anyone can quickly pick up how to play, making it the rare game-focused theme park attraction that doesn’t feel built solely for a generation weaned on games.
28. Davy Crockett's Explorer Canoes
Then there’s the view. Though it’s the same general path as the Mark Twain, we’re closer to the water, allowing for a greater sense of intimacy. Plus, when everyone is working together, everyone is playing together, and the Davy Crockett’s Explorer Canoes give guests an opportunity to meet and chat with their theme park neighbors. Here, we truly feel a part of a community.
29. Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride
Disneyland’s Fantasyland rides come with lessons, and Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride throws us deep into our vices in a statement of our own agency. Left to our own lawless impulses, the ride seems to say, we’d be on a fast track to you-know-where.
It’s a reminder that fairy tales, even when represented as just a few minutes in a darkened showroom, serve up twisted tales related to our own moralities, fears and hopes. We escape back into the warmness of Fantasyland, a statement that good, if we will it, will prevail.
30. Star Wars: Batuu Bounty Hunters
Once you have your supplies, head to Batuu and pretend to be Boba Fett or Din Djarin in a game that will encourage you to explore Galaxy’s Edge. That’s part of the game’s appeal, as the 14-acre land is one of Disney’s most detailed creations. Batuu Bounty Hunters extolls you to get close and personal with it.
The digital-meets-physical game is essentially a hide-and-seek attraction. Once you officially sign up and have a bounty, your Magic Band+ will change colors depending on whether you are nearing your target or getting further away. Capture and return, and you’ll be rewarded with a short animation as you level up your bounty hunter selves. It’s rather simple, once you get the hang of it, but it’s unique in that it further turns Galaxy’s Edge into a living game board.
31. The Incredicoaster
Some “Incredibles”-themed effects are not fully necessary (we can do without the static baby Jack-Jack figures) as the track is creative enough on its own, bringing guests high and low through Pixar Pier. Still, it’s the only roller coaster I know of that blasts cookie scents in the direction of riders. Mainly, I love it for its vintage design, and the sense of constant movement it brings to a large swath of California Adventure.
32. Pirate's Lair on Tom Sawyer Island
Now known as Pirate’s Lair on Tom Sawyer Island, the attraction stands as the only one that was designed primarily by Walt Disney himself, who is said to have, days before construction was to begin, redesigned the space by imagining “the inlets, coves and atmosphere the island is known for today.” Take some time to explore it, especially the hidden backstories in the pirate lair known as Dead Man’s Grotto.
33. Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure
So why did it make the list? Web Slingers is a celebration of absurdity.
Consider it a pleasing lark of a ride in which we wave our arms and flick our wrists to shoot imaginary webs at digital robots making a wreck of the Avengers Campus. Think of the Microsoft Kinect, except here our gestures are actually recognized, and we can help Spider-Man round up those robots or just make a mess of the subterranean theme park world.
More important than achieving a high score is the fact that Web Slingers naturally encourages you to communicate, not just with the ride but with your fellow riders. To have fun on it, you’re going to have to be silly, and play is powerful when it can break down social boundaries and encourage genuine interactions.
34. Dumbo the Flying Elephant
Though the land has changed a lot since its 1955 beginnings, it remains quintessential Disneyland, and the ability to take it all in from a height is powerful and worth waiting for. Tip: Ride at night, as the land glistens and glitters and looks gorgeous in the glow of the castle and King Arthur Carousel.
35. Grizzly River Run
But what truly sets the ride apart is the overall design of Grizzly Peak at Disney California Adventure, which in a relatively confined space manages to re-create the feeling of being in a national park. Sure, it’s a lot of trees and rocks, says a naysayer, but it’s effective because Grizzly Peak is so realistically dense. A theme park needn’t be all brands and stimulation. Not when some well-groomed trees are so pacifying.
36. Casey’s Jr. Circus Train
My preferred way to view the miniatures is still with the cast member-led canal boats, but Casey’s Jr. is all vintage delight.
37. Monsters, Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue!
A bit of history: Monsters, Inc. replaced the short-lived and relatively embarrassing Superstar Limo, a less-than-great jab at L.A.’s celebrity culture. The ride reuses and repurposes a lot of set pieces and characters, making it a relatively thrifty makeover. But California Adventure is relatively short on dark rides compared with its neighbor, and I appreciate the old-school vibes.
38 Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage
The subs and their lagoon have been more or less a fixture in Tomorrowland since 1959, and I’d hate to imagine Tomorrowland without them. That being said, it’s not the most comfortable of experiences, as the tightly packed vessels are not recommended for those who may suffer from even a whiff of claustrophobia. Try to ride it before the park’s closing time, when you can usually spread out a little more. The colorful coral is still a sight to see.
39. King Arthur Carousel
In its original form, the carousel featured an array of animals, but Walt Disney, inspired by the Griffith Park merry-go-round, wanted his King Arthur Carousel to feature only horses. The result is an ornate structure — each horse is a work of art, with a unique expression and decoration — that is full of turn-of-the-century romance.
40. Mad Tea Party
41. Luigi's Rollickin' Roadsters
42. Pinocchio’s Daring Journey
43. Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh
44. The Little Mermaid — Ariel’s Undersea Adventure
45. Red Car Trolley
46. Chip ’n’ Dale’s GADGETcoaster
47. Goofy’s Sky School
48. Mater’s Junkyard Jamboree
49. Astro Orbiter
50. Pixar Pal Around
51. Golden Zephyr
52. Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind
53. Jesse’s Critter Carousel
54. Jumping Jellyfish
55. Silly Symphony Swings
56. Autopia
57. Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters
