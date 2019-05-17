From the Archives: Beverly Hills police semiannual inspection

On Nov. 5, 1932, officers of the Beverly Hills Police Department gathered for their semiannual inspection.

A brief story in the next morning's Los Angeles Times explained that "uniformed officers of the Beverly Hills Police Department yesterday assembled the thirty beat men and radio patrolmen who safeguard the peace and order of the unique metropolis where a majority of the motion-picture celebrities reside."

"Members of the motorcycle squad and detective bureau," the Times article explained," are not included in the group."

After posing for group photos on the steps of Beverly Hills City Hall, "they lined up for the inspection before Chief Charles C. Blair."

The Beverly Hills Police Department formed in 1927. Blair, the first police chief, served until 1942.

Nov. 5, 1932: Members of the Beverly Hills Police Dept. in courtyard of Beverly Hills City Hall, being inspected by Police Chief Charles C. Blair. Los Angeles Times Archive / UCLA

See more from the Los Angeles Times archives here