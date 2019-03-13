Advertisement

From the Archives: Dodgers’ spring training in Florida

By Scott Harrison
Mar 13, 2019 | 2:00 AM
March 1, 1987: Dodgers pitcher Jerry Reuss and teammates stretch during training in Vero Beach, Fla. (Joe Kennedy / Los Angeles Times)

The Dodgers trained in Vero Beach, Fla., from 1949 to 2008, when they moved spring training to Arizona. The facility became known as “Dodgertown.”

The Vero Beach facility started in World War II as U.S. Navy housing for Marines and sailors who trained at the adjacent Naval Air Station. In 1948, the Dodgers leased the location. A stadium was built in 1953.

In 2012, members of the Peter O’Malley family and two ex-Dodger pitchers, Chan Ho Park and Hideo Nomo, reinvested in the site to create Historic Dodgertown, which became a Florida Heritage Landmark in 2014. The site now includes multi-sport training facilities and a hotel.

This photo gallery looks back at Dodger spring training — and all those stretching exercises.

This post was originally published on March 2, 2012.

March 8, 1959: Dodgers manager Walter Alson, standing, with his pitchers at Vero Beach, Fla. Los Angeles Times

In the above photo, from left, are Don Drysdale, Roger Craig, Larry Sherry, John Klippstein, Carl Erskine, Clem Labine, Sandy Koufax, Bob Giallombardo, Danny McDevitt, Fred Kipp, Ralph Mauriello, Don Bessent, Johnny Podres, Stan Williams and Ed Roebuck.

March 7, 1973: Los Angeles Dodgers Willie Davis, left, and Steve Garvey use hula hoops during an exercise period. Associated Press
March 2, 1980: Manager Tommy Lasorda, second from right, chats with Jay Johnstone, left, Don Stanhouse and Dave Goltz after the three free agents were acquired by the Dodgers. Joe Kennedy / Los Angeles Times
March 4, 1981: Dodgers second baseman Davey Lopes. Associated Press
Feb. 26, 1982: Dodgers' Burt Hooton shows his flexibility at Vero Beach. Jayne Kamin / Los Angeles Times
Mary 14, 1982: Dodgers announcer Vin Scully has a street named after him in Dodgertown. Jayne Kamin / Los Angeles Times
March 4, 1988: Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda chats with Pedro Guerrero and Kirk Gibson before a spring training game against the Minnesota Twins. Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times
March 31, 1993: Tommy Lasorda demonstrates what he wants to see during the upcoming season — Dodgers crossing home plate. Vince Compagnone / Los Angeles Times
Feb. 23, 1993: Lasorda goes through leg drills with the team in Vero Beach. Vince Compagnone / Los Angeles Times
Feb. 21, 2000: Young fans wait outside the Dodgers locker room at the Florida training facility, hoping to get an autograph. Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times
Dodgertown in Vero Beach, Florida
1998: An aerial view shows Dodgertown, a 450-acre complex that included a 6,500-seat stadium, a conference center and two golf courses. Los Angeles Dodgers

