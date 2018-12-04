From the Archives: Know Your City No. 14 - Mudd Hall at USC

This image of Mudd Hall at USC is No. 14 in the 1955-56 Los Angeles Times Know Your City photography series.

The original caption in the Dec. 1, 1955, Los Angeles Times reported:

KNOW YOUR CITY, NO. 14–This tower clock records the present, but in the rooms beneath it there is much discussion of the past. Figures in left foreground area illuminated. Thousands pass here daily and more on Saturdays. For your answer turn to Page 2, Part 2.

ANSWER–This is a striking night view of the Mudd Memorial Hall of Philosophy and Library at corner of University Ave. and Exposition Blvd. on the campus of the University of Southern California. …

The Mudd Hall of Philosophy is a Tuscan-style building dedicated on June 5, 1930. For more, check out this USC webpage: Mudd Hall of Philosophy.

This post originally was published on Nov. 18, 2015.

