On April 1, 1972, major league players went out on strike. This was the first players’ strike in Major League baseball history.

The strike ended on April 13, 1972. A total of 86 major league games were missed and not rescheduled. Division winners were determined on the basis of win-loss percentages.

The Dodgers played 155 games, ending the season second in the National League West Division with an 85-70 record.

This post was originally published on May 12, 2014.

