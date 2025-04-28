Next Level Wedding Entertainment Trends That Will Guarantee a Show-Stopping Celebration

If you’re planning a wedding this year and hoping your guests out of their chairs and onto the dance floor to celebrate, these days it takes more than the Cupid Shuffle and Cha Cha Slide. Moving beyond standard DJs and traditional wedding bands, the latest wedding entertainment trends focus on immersive, interactive, and customized experiences that showcase couples’ distinctive personalities.

We spoke to eight wedding experts and artists to help you find the most exciting entertainment trends to consider embracing for your big day. Bookmark this guide to learn the most innovative ways to entertain your guests!

Hybrid Music Productions

Instead of choosing a DJ or a musician, why not embrace the best of both worlds? Couples are opting for hybrid music productions that help create a lively and dynamic ambiance that cater to varied musical tastes.

“One of the more recent trends we’ve noticed is the development of a hybrid music production,” declares Daniel Scocco, DJ and founder of Baroque Agency . “Rather than creating a dilemma among the choice of live bands or a DJ, modern weddings have been adopting a hybrid set, including both forms of entertainment. With the DJ acting as the true maestro of the party, they’re backed by a group of real instruments and musicians.”

When it comes to the type of musician to support the DJ, instrumentalists such as electric violinists, modern saxophonists, and harpists have become very popular.

“Violin has always been a popular instrument for wedding ceremonies, but recently, couples have been asking to include electric violin for their dance parties,” adds Natalie Wiegand, a Venice-based electric violinist, founder of ViolinVibez and co-founder of duo Elektric Heart . “I typically coordinate with the wedding DJ to do a surprise performance (or a few) throughout the evening. Live instruments are a great way to make the dance party even more interactive and special.”

(Wandermore Photography | Courtesy of Elektric Heart2)

Live Wedding Painters

One standout entertainment trend is the inclusion of live wedding painters. It adds a nostalgic, romantic charm to the celebration and the final painting becomes a keepsake for the couple.

“Live wedding painters capture moments in real-time—whether it’s the couple’s first dance or the ceremony itself—onto canvas as guests watch the artwork come to life,” states Reshma Ramaiah, director of US operations and co-founder of Resh&Co . “More than just entertainment, it’s an emotional experience for everyone present, and guests love witnessing a unique piece of art unfolding before their eyes.”

(Photo by Ethereal Studio |Courtesy Resh & Co)

Speciality Performances

More weddings are featuring awe-inspiring performances by speciality artists such as acrobatic dancers, magicians, and themed greeters.

“While specialty entertainment is certainly not taking the place of musical entertainment, couples are embracing immersive and personalized entertainment. Popular talents include themed greeters, fire dancers for beach celebrations, living statues, musical enhancements, and even acts such as magicians,” mentions Brittny Drye, wedding expert and editor-in-chief of Love Inc. Magazine . “To keep it from feeling forced, select specialty acts with intention. And timing is key. You don’t want to pile one right after the other. Sprinkle them throughout the evening. Your guests will appreciate the surprise and delight.”

(Photo by Fabian Alvarez Foto | Courtesy Two Lovers by TwoTravel Concierge)

For destination weddings, couples are choosing local performers and celebratory rituals to entertain their guests.

“As a unique experience for wedding receptions, we offer the Kagami Biraki ceremony,” says Mariko Isono, wedding planner for Park Hyatt Kyoto , “In ancient Japan, warriors performed the Kagami Biraki ceremony to raise morale and inspire each other before heading to battle. This ritual involves the lid of a sake barrel ceremonially broken open with wooden mallets, symbolizing a new beginning and good fortune. After the lid is broken, the sake is shared with all guests in a communal celebration.”

Fireworks and Drone Shows

Firework displays are being elevated with high-tech drone shows, crafting a spectacular display for guests.

“Custom drone shows are a big wedding entertainment trend right now. Recent wedding guests had a drone show with over 100 synchronized drones that created the brides and groom’s alma matters, puppies, and personal passions in the sky over the resort – it was truly jaw-dropping,” remarks Pamela Wolter, director of sales at The Resort at Pelican Hill.

(Photo by Sam & Ekta | Courtesy Shreem Events)

Immersive 3D Visual Experiences

Couples today don’t just want a dance floor. They want a multi-sensory journey where music and visual storytelling come together to showcase their love story in real time.

“One trend we’re especially excited about is a hologram act, curated to be truly one-of-a-kind and irreplaceable. This 3D visual experience is meticulously choreographed to stay in perfect sync with audio and lighting, creating a surreal, immersive performance that leaves guests in awe. It’s not just entertainment, it’s a moment of magic,” says DJ AJ (Arjun Shah).

‘Wedding Rave’

Brides and grooms who love music festivals are creating a festival-like experience for their guests. They are spending on elaborate light and sound systems to craft a ‘wedding rave’ ambiance.

“Another trend I’ve noticed has been to create your own ‘wedding rave.’ I’ve seen couples splurge on big lighting and laser setups and also requesting the DJs move away from more traditional wedding DJ playlists to play more dance tracks or fun remixes of their favorite songs,” adds electric violinist Natalie Wiegand.

(Wandermore Photography | Courtesy of Elektric Heart)