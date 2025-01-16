L.A.’s newly formed Pizza Alliance sends hundreds of free pizzas to those in need

On Jan. 15 roughly two dozen pizzerias descended upon La Sorted’s pizza shop in Chinatown. The new Pizza Alliance, a group of small businesses and pizzaiolos cooking together, collaborated to send hundreds of free pizzas to first responders and anyone in need.