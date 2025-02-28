Restaurants Still Offering Free Meals or Discounts to Wildfire Evacuees

The Los Angeles wildfires have scorched more than 57,000 acres, reportedly displacing over 200,000 residents since they ignited in January. And as communities have begun the long and difficult road to recovery, the city’s resilience is on full display. In a show of solidarity, local restaurants have been stepping up to support those impacted, offering free meals and discounts to evacuees and first responders.

For those in need, this list provides a starting point — though not exhaustive, it serves as a resource for anyone seeking a warm meal and a reminder that LA stands together in times of crisis.

Atwater Village

Tam O’Shanter

The historic Scottish-inspired establishment is offering free sandwiches and choice of beverage to emergency responders and evacuees.

Advertisement

Beverly Hills

Lawry’s

The renowned steakhouse is providing free prime rib sandwiches in the bar area for those affected, while supplies last. Make sure to check in the manager on duty when you arrive.

Spago

The iconic fine-dining establishment is serving free meals to emergency personnel.

Ospi and Jemma and Jame deliver meals to fires stations and wildfire evacuees. (Courtesy of Tara Kelly & Sydney Yorkshire)

Brentwood

Ospi

The coastal Italian eatery is providing free meal drops to fire stations upon request and has set up a Venmo for donations, with 100% of the funds going toward relief efforts. Additionally, a line item has been added to receipts, allowing customers to contribute directly to fire relief, with every dollar donated going to the cause.

Culver City

Maple Block

The acclaimed smokehouse is offering 50% off meals for first responders at both its Culver City and Downtown locations.

Los Feliz

All Time

The cozy café is offering free meals to those displaced by the fires. (not verified)

Advertisement

Downtown

Danny Boy’s

The beloved neighborhood eatery is offering free pizza to firefighters and first responders.

Fairfax

Jon and Vinny’s

The Italian hotspot, as well as Cookbook Market and Carmelized Productions (two other businesses in the restaurant group’s portfolio) are distributing gift baskets and meals to different outposts in need throughout Los Angeles. Make sure to reach out through Instagram to secure delivery.

Zira Uzbek Kitchen

Featuring Uzbek cuisine, this restaurant is donating food for an all-you-can-eat cheese fundraiser organized by Justice of Cheese and the Ann Saxelby Legacy Fund in support of the Altadena community.

Advertisement

Hollywood

Jitlada

The vibrant Southern Thai bistro is offering free meals for firefighters and first responders until the end of the month.

Jemma

The Italian-American eatery have added a few items to their menu with proceeds going toward fire relief efforts, including meals for first responders and support for those affected.

Los Angeles (General)

Burger 3000

The futuristic burger spot is offering free meals, with staff available to deliver food to shelters.

Silver Lake

LaSorted’s

The eastside pizzeria is providing complimentary meals for emergency responders and evacuees.

Budonoki

The izakaya hotspot is pledging 20% of proceeds from merchandise sales of sweatshirts and t-shirts to fire relief efforts.

West Hollywood

Otus Thai Kitchen

The authentic Thai bistro is offering complimentary meals for firefighters in uniform.

Advertisement

This list is continually updated to reflect current offers