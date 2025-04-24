Replacing Vital Documents Lost in a Wildfire

Table of Contents

Losing your home in a wildfire is overwhelming, and realizing that you have to replace property deeds, marriage licenses, or other documents only adds to the stress. Birth certificates, passports, and other essential documents are often required to access aid, open bank accounts, or verify identity. Fortunately, many agencies have streamlined their processes and waived fees for wildfire victims in Los Angeles County, making it easier for them to replace their belongings. This guide breaks down everything you need to do or where you need to go to get help.

How to Start

Check for digital backups: You may have shared images of these documents via email, saved files to cloud storage, or have old records with employers or schools. These digital copies could expedite the process of reissuing original documents. Gather any scans or photos you can find.

Secure a mailing address: Establish a secure mailing address where you can receive replacement documents. Wildfire survivors can set up a P.O. box , use a friend's address, or complete a USPS change-of-address form . This ensures agencies have a stable address to contact you and mail new documents.

Visit a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC): The easiest way to replace many of your documents is to visit a local Disaster Recovery Center. Multiple agencies, like the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk office and the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), have staff on hand at DRCs ready to help you submit forms or replace documents on the spot. By visiting the center, you can address several document replacements in one trip. In some cases, agencies may request that you sign a simple statement confirming that your documents were destroyed in the fire, for their records.

Replace your Birth Certificate first: It will help make replacing all the other documents easier.

Disaster Recovery Center Locations:



UCLA Research Park

10850 West Pico Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90064

9:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Monday–Friday

9:00 AM - 4:00 PM, Saturday



10850 West Pico Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90064 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Monday–Friday 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM, Saturday Altadena

540 W. Woodbury Road

Altadena, CA 91001

9:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Monday–Friday

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Saturday

Birth, Death, and Marriage Certificates

For vital records like birth, death, or marriage certificates, contact the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (RR/CC). Los Angeles County is providing free, authorized certified copies of these records to residents impacted by the wildfires.

Here is a list of all the LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk office branches . Certified records are processed at every location, except Beverly Hills. You can also request help at a DRC where RR/CC staff are onsite.

If you cannot visit in person, call the RR/CC recovery hotline at 1-(800) 201-8999 or email RRCCFireAssistance@rrcc.lacounty.gov for guidance.

Be prepared to provide the details of the record you need:



Name(s) on the certificate,

Date of the event

City or hospital where it occurred

Only immediate family members or the person named on the record can obtain a certified copy of a birth, death, or marriage certificate, so you’ll also need to state your relationship to the person on the record.

If you request a vital record in person, bring a photo ID to verify your identity – this is especially important for marriage certificates. If you are requesting information by mail or email, the RR/CC will require you to complete a notarized affidavit (they can send this form to you) affirming your eligibility to receive the record for privacy protection. If a friend or neighbor is assisting you, you will need to provide written authorization.

Property Deeds and Real Estate Records

Property deeds, titles, and other real estate records for Los Angeles County are maintained by the Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk as well, and at no cost for wildfire victims. To request a copy of a deed or a recorded property document, you can visit an RR/CC office or get help at a DRC.

Your request can also be processed by email at RRCCFireAssistance@rrcc.lacounty.gov or by phone at 1-(800) 201-8999.

Property records are public, so you do not need to prove ownership to request a copy. However, to find the correct document, you should provide the name of at least one of the parties on the deed (grantor or grantee) and, if possible, the approximate date of sale or transfer. The recorder’s office cannot search by property address alone, so names and dates are important. If you have any old paperwork or loan documents, they may contain the necessary information.

U.S. Passports

The U.S. Department of State handles U.S. passports. If your passport was lost or destroyed in the wildfire , you will need to apply for a replacement. Fees are waived for recent wildfire victims. Passport services personnel are available at DRCs to assist disaster survivors.

You can also get the process started by contacting the State Department’s National Passport Information Center at 877-487-2778.

Replacing a passport after a wildfire requires:



Form DS-11, Passport Application

Form DS-64, Statement Regarding a Lost or Stolen Passport.

Proof of U.S. citizenship (Birth or naturalization certificate)

Passport photo

Proof of Identity (in-person)

If your citizenship evidence was also lost in the fire, you should first obtain a replacement. The passport agency can sometimes verify your previous passport or citizenship, but having a birth certificate or naturalization certificate document will speed up the process. You also need to show.

If you have not yet replaced your ID, please bring any alternate identification you have, such as old photocopies or a work or school ID. Be prepared to provide personal information and answer additional questions to confirm your identity. It’s a good idea to bring any evidence of your previous passport, like a photocopy or the passport number.

Waived Fees

Typically, a passport book replacement costs $130, plus an execution fee of $35. However, that fee is being waived for disaster victims. Let the agents know that you are a wildfire victim, or include this information in your application.

The fee waiver only applies to replacing an existing passport. If you have never had a passport before, you would have to pay the standard fees. Also, if you are traveling internationally within 14 days, you can request an expedited appointment at the Los Angeles Passport Agency in West Los Angeles. Expedited service usually has an additional fee, but ask if it can be waived due to the disaster. Call the passport hotline at 877-487-2778 to schedule an emergency appointment and explain your situation.

If you are not in a rush for international travel, you can submit your passport application at any passport acceptance facility. In Los Angeles County, many post offices offer this service. You will hand in your forms, supporting documents, and photos there. They will forward your application to the passport agency for processing. You can also book an appointment at the Los Angeles Passport Agency office . For more information on the passport application process, please visit the State Department website.

Los Angeles Passport Agency

West L.A. Federal Building

11000 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 1000

Los Angeles, CA 90024-3602

Driver’s License or State ID

Californians affected by the wildfires can obtain a duplicate license or ID card at no cost. If you are at a DRC, DMV representatives can process a replacement at their booths.

You can also visit any DMV location in Los Angeles County and inform them that you lost your license in the fires, so that fees are waived. Booking an appointment is encouraged.

You can also visit a DMV Kiosk or request a replacement license or ID online if you have a DMV account. To have fees waived, it’s best to replace them in person; otherwise, you may need to request a refund. Visit the DMV’s Natural Disaster Assistance portal or the driver’s license replacement page for more information. The DMV’s general assistance line is at 1-(800) 777-0133.

What to Bring

If you have an alternative photo ID or a photocopy of your old license, please bring it. If not, don’t worry – DMV staff will verify your identity by asking for personal information and comparing your new photo or signature to the one on file. It can be helpful to bring something like a utility bill or other mail with your name and old address, if available, but it is not required.

If you remember your driver’s license number, provide it. No driving test or written test is needed – this is just a duplicate of your original license. You will need to fill out a short application form (which can be completed at the DMV or online beforehand) and have a new photo taken. The DMV will issue you a temporary paper license immediately, and the new plastic card will be mailed to the address on file.

The DMV also handles other documents, such as vehicle titles, registrations, and license plates that have been lost or destroyed. The DMV can reissue documents lost in the wildfire at no cost. Visit the DMV customer service page for more information.

Social Security Card

The Social Security Administration (SSA) can replace your Social Security card, and it’s free of charge. Fees are never applied.

You have a few options to request a replacement.



Visit a Disaster Recovery Center to speak to any SSA representatives onsite.

Apply online to replace your Social Security card .

. Visit a local SSA office in person.

Many Los Angeles County SSA offices are open to walk-ins for the replacement of critical documents. To find the nearest Social Security office, use the SSA Office Locator tool or call the SSA’s main line at 1-(800)-772-1213 or TTY 1-(800)-325-0778.

What to Bring

To get a replacement Social Security card, you must provide proof of identity. Acceptable proofs of identity include a U.S. driver’s license, state-issued ID, or U.S. passport. If you don’t have any of those yet, a valid temporary paper license from the DMV may be accepted along with another document, such as your birth certificate or a police/fire report that documents the loss.

You will need to fill out a form if you make a request, whether online or in person. If you have a my Social Security online account , you can request a card without having to go anywhere, as long as you have an ID to verify your identity electronically.

You are limited to three replacement Social Security cards per year and ten in a lifetime under standard circumstances. But cards replaced due to a disaster might not count against those limits. Keep your replacement card in a safe place once you receive it.

You will not get a new Social Security card on the spot – Social Security cards are printed at secure facilities – but SSA staff can provide a receipt or printout showing you have requested a replacement. This printout can sometimes serve as interim proof of your Social Security number (SSN) if needed for other aid or services. Your actual new Social Security card will be mailed to you and arrive within 1-2 weeks.

Naturalization Certificate

A Naturalization Certificate or Certificate of Citizenship is a federal document issued by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) when you become a citizen. If you lost your naturalization certificate in the fires, you will need to request a replacement through USCIS. This can be done online at the USCIS website or by mail.

If you have a USCIS online account, you can file the form electronically, which is recommended. If you prefer to mail your application, you can download and print Form N-565, then send it to the USCIS address specified in the instructions. For assistance, you can call the USCIS Contact Center at 1 (800)-375-5283. When you call, explain that you are a disaster survivor who needs to replace a naturalization certificate – USCIS may provide special guidance or flag your case for expedited handling. Keep in mind that, unlike a passport or state ID, this process is handled by federal immigration authorities and may take some time, but starting it as soon as possible is essential.

What Do You Need to Get a Replacement

Replacing a naturalization certificate requires proof of your identity and details about your original naturalization. If you know your alien registration number (A-Number) or your naturalization certificate number (from your lost certificate), include those on the application. If you don’t have that information, USCIS can look up your record.

If you have any copies or scans of your previous certificate, use those to fill in the form. You will also need to provide two passport-style photos (2” x 2”) of yourself, taken recently – these will be used on your new certificate. If filing by mail, you must include the photos. If you file online, you will need to mail them in with a printed receipt.

You should also submit a copy of a government-issued photo ID (like your driver’s license or passport) to verify your identity when requesting the replacement. If you don’t have an official photo ID yet, a copy of your birth certificate, along with a photo ID or a police report, may suffice.

Fees

The standard USCIS filing fee for Form N-565 is $555 (if filed by mail; it’s slightly less, $505, if filed online). You can request a fee waiver if you are unable to afford it. To request a waiver, you need to file Form I-912 (Request for Fee Waiver) along with your N-565.

On the I-912, you’ll provide information about your income, and you can explain that the disaster caused financial hardship. Include any available supporting evidence, such as proof of disaster aid, unemployment benefits, or a copy of a FEMA assistance letter.

If you’re applying online for the N-565, you may need to submit a fee waiver request by mail and follow USCIS instructions for sending in additional documents. USCIS has indicated it will make special accommodations for individuals affected by natural disasters on a case-by-case basis. This can include expediting the processing of your application or accepting less stringent evidence for identity verification. When filing, clearly indicate that your original certificate was lost in the Los Angeles County wildfires.

Timeline

To request expedited processing, call USCIS after receiving a receipt number and ask that your case be expedited due to the disaster. Provide any evidence of the disaster’s impact (like a FEMA document or insurance claim) if requested. Keep copies of everything you submit.

Unfortunately, USCIS does not provide an immediate temporary replacement document for a naturalization certificate. You will have to wait for the new certificate. Processing times for N-565 can take several months.

Filing online at USCIS.gov is the fastest way to initiate the process. If you need in-person assistance, the USCIS field office in Los Angeles may be able to help or answer questions, but they do not process N-565 applications in the office.

Need more help?

Local nonprofit organizations that provide immigration legal services, such as the Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles and CARECEN , can also assist you with the forms, particularly the fee waiver, if you need help.

Since this is a legal document, double-check all information on your application to avoid delays. Once you file the N-565, USCIS will mail you a receipt notice. Make sure to update your mailing address with USCIS if you are no longer at your old home. You can update your address online through the USCIS “Change of Address” tool, so that your receipt and, eventually, your new certificate are sent to the correct address.

If you urgently need proof of citizenship, note that a U.S. passport also serves as proof. Consider applying for a passport, which can be processed more quickly, using your naturalization details while you wait for the certificate. Oath ceremony information in the USCIS system can be used to verify citizenship for a passport.