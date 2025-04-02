How to Get Your Mail After a Wildfire

Table of Contents



After a wildfire destroys homes and businesses and makes roads inaccessible, wildfire survivors not only lose access to their property but also their mail. As residents seek refuge across the city, they still need to sort out how their couriered communication, including bills, packages, and replacement documents, will get to them. Here’s what wildfire survivors need to know about getting, holding, or forwarding mail and managing package deliveries from other carriers.

Alternate Post Offices and Mail Pickup

If your home is inaccessible or destroyed from the recent Palisades and Eaton fires, the USPS will hold your mail at a designated alternate post office for up to 30 days. After that, you’ll need to extend the hold or make arrangements to forward it before it is returned to the sender.

Here are the alternate pickup locations for mail handled by stations that are still closed. Other post office locations in affected areas have reopened. Remember to bring a valid photo ID when picking up mail.

Advertisement

Altadena

Pasadena Post Office

600 Lincoln Ave, Pasadena, CA 91109

Mon - Fri: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. | Sat: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

626-304-7164

Pacific Palisades

Rancho Park Post Office

11270 Exposition Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90064

Mon - Fri: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. | Sat: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Phone: 310-478-3936

Wildfire survivors can also call 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777) to get more help or visit usps.com to find information on the post office nearest their home.

Mail Forwarding & Hold Options

Hold Mail

Place a hold online before midnight PT on the day you want service to begin. To be safe, submit your request a day early. You can submit your request at your local post office. The service is free, but only lasts for 30 days.

Extending a Hold

There’s a 10-day grace period after your hold ends, but after that, unclaimed mail may be returned to the sender. If you can’t pick up mail within 30 days, you have a few options below:



Extend the hold for another 30 days online or in person.

Authorize someone else to pick up your mail by writing a letter and including a copy of your ID.

Pick up accumulated mai l and restart the hold if needed.

and restart the hold if needed. Use Premium Forwarding Service (below).

Advertisement

Change of Address

Submit a change of address online at moversguide.usps.com or fill out a form in person at any post office. If you plan to return within 6 months, you can choose a temporary change of address, which can last up to one year after an extension. A $1.10 verification fee applies for online requests.

Mail forwarding starts within 3–10 business days and lasts from 15 days to 1 year. After the period ends, USPS will return mail to senders for 6 months with your forwarding info attached.

Banking & Finance How the California Tax Relief Plan Affects L.A. Businesses and Residents, Post-Wildfire Devastation After the devastating wildfires brutalized parts of Los Angeles earlier this year, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration (CDTFA) had automatically extended the tax filing deadline for three months for taxpayers within Los Angeles County.

Premium Forwarding Service

Another option for mail forwarding is the premium forwarding service . All your mail and packages up to 70 lbs get forwarded to your temporary address weekly. This is more ideal for long-term displacement. It does cost $20 per week, though, and has a one-time enrollment fee.

Advertisement

Renting a P.O. Box

May residents affected by wildfires may choose to rent a P.O. Box as a secure and consistent option while they look for stable housing, and they can decide when to retrieve mail during the recovery process. Residents must still request mail forwarding to the new P.O. boxes from their old address.

P.O. boxes come in different sizes and have rental fees for a six or 12-month period. You’ll also pay a $2 key deposit.

Visit the post office near you for more details and to apply for one in person or online at usps.com/poboxes . You’ll need two forms of ID when receiving your keys, including one photo ID, like a driver’s license or passport, and a document showing your current physical address, such as a utility bill or lease.

Wildfire survivors should be sure to keep all receipts and documentation for insurance or disaster assistance claims.

Deliveries from FedEx, UPS, and Amazon

USPS isn’t the only delivery service to think about. Carriers like FedEx, UPS, and Amazon may not automatically know if your address is destroyed or inaccessible. You must manually update or redirect deliveries. Remember to also update your online profiles before ordering from Amazon and rerouting any recurring subscriptions.

Here’s what to do with packages from other carriers:

FedEx & UPS

To hold a FedEx or UPS package and change your address, you can make the request online or visit one of their locations and use. You can also call customer service to notify them of the situation and set up delivery changes.

Advertisement

FedEx: 1-800-463-3339

UPS: 1-800-742-5877

Amazon

Amazon packages can be directed to an Amazon Locker or pickup location. Monitor delivery confirmation photos and notifications to see if they’ve mistakenly delivered to a property you are not at.

