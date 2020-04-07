Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
World & Nation

Newsletter: Looking for the peak

1/67
Wearing gloves and a mask, Robyn Freeman of Orange County prays after taking Communion on Sunday at the Godspeak Calvary Church in Newbury Park. Communion was given at the church using social distancing and other precautions.  (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)
2/67
RMG, a business that normally supplies the Fashion District with cleaning supplies and toilet paper, is now offering those supplies to anyone who needs them during the coronavirus pandemic. Pedro Bermudez offers some of the supplies to a motorist.  (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)
3/67
Sisters Eleanor, 14, left, and Harper Ragle, 12, work on a nature journal for class while on the sidewalk near their home in Echo Park. Eleanor is writing about the details she sees in the bush beside her. “I miss my friends,” Eleanor said. “Being out of school isn’t as great as school.” Eleanor made the cloth masks for her and her sister during an instructional Zoom call with a teacher at Renaissance Arts Academy.  (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)
4/67
McDonald’s employees and supporters strike outside a McDonald’s in Crenshaw demanding the company cover healthcare costs of any worker or immediate family member who gets sick from COVID-19.  (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)
5/67
A person who wishes to remain anonymous strikes from her car to support McDonald’s employees who are demanding the company cover healthcare costs of any worker or immediate family member who gets sick from COVID-19 in Los Angeles.  (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)
6/67
A Palm Springs resident finds the serenity of a closed golf course at Tahquitz Creek Golf Resort the perfect place for afternoon reading during the coronavirus pandemic.  (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
7/67
June Gilmore, of Laguna Woods, uses a loud speaker and sign as her husband, Brian Gilmore, honks his horn while joining mostly Laguna Woods seniors protesting after learning nearby Ayres Hotel will be used to treat homeless COVID-19 patients.  (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
8/67
Adeline Hernandez, 2, of Riverside seems perplexed by the yellow caution tape as she approaches the closed off swing sets at Ryan Bonaminio Park.  (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
9/67
A family walk with dogs as they cross quiet Hillside Road in Rancho Cucamonga as many residents observe stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus pandemic.  (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
10/67
A man dressed as Superman advertises face masks along Washington Boulevard in Marina del Rey. When asked why he was out there and for his true identity he responded with a stern “no” and walked away. L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti has requested all residents wear makeshift masks in public.  (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
11/67
Cassidy Roosen, with Beach Cities Health District, holds up a sign that says, “We’re All in This Together,” while waiting to direct cars at a drive-through, appointment-only coronavirus testing location at the South Bay Galleria in Redondo Beach.  (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
12/67
Spyder Surfboards store owner Dennis Jarvis, right, and his son Luke work on building skateboards as part of their “drive-through” skateboard building at their flagship store in Hermosa Beach.   (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
13/67
Aniza Serrano hands out one of 400 free orchids that were ordered for the now canceled Easter services in front of a church in East Hollywood.  (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
14/67
Grocery carts block off the front parking area as Best Buy is open for curbside pickup only during the coronavirus pandemic.  (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
15/67
On Sunset Boulevard in Los Feliz, Greg Barris, in cowboy hat, picks up fresh produce he ordered through County Line Harvest, a local vegetable farm.   (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
16/67
Chantael Duke, 32, sits on the steps off of Sunset Boulevard in Los Feliz. She lost her two jobs due to coronavirus closures.   (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
17/67
Juliann Hartman, center, and her husband, Butch, wave signs they created to cheer up people on Calabasas Road in Calabasas during the pandemic.  (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
18/67
Grace Carter, 15, of Riverside, practices a dance routine at home after dance classes and school were canceled. She has to use the Zoom app on her iPhone to practice with her dance group."It’s hard. My bedroom is a smaller space. I miss all my friends at the studio,” Grace said.   (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
19/67
Dusk falls in a deserted downtown Los Angeles on April 2.  (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
20/67
A man works from his home in Long Beach.  (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
21/67
Jerome Campbell takes a walk along Ocean Boulevard at dusk in Long Beach.  (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
22/67
A San Bernardino County healthcare worker takes a sample at a coronavirus drive-through testing site at the county fairgrounds in Victorville.  (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
23/67
A Metro general service employee disinfects a bench in Boyle Heights.  (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
24/67
Vendors sell masks along San Pedro Street in the garment district of Los Angeles.  (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
25/67
A runner jogs past the Pottery Barn in Pasadena. Some businesses in the area have boarded up their stores.  (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
26/67
Raquel Lezama and daughter Monica Ramos collect meals for the family at Manual Arts High School. Lezama was laid off from her $17.76-an-hour job at a Beverly Hills hotel.  (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
27/67
Homeless artist Matteo defends his work against removal by the Los Angeles Sanitation Department and police in Venice.  (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
28/67
Kylie Wortham, who was laid off because of the coronavirus, relaxes with a book in a hammock overlooking the beach in Huntington Beach.   (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
29/67
People wearing face masks shop at the Santa Monica farmers market.   (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
30/67
A medical staff member enters Cedar Mountain Post Acute Care Facility in Yucaipa after 51 residents and six staff members tested positive for COVID-19.  (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
31/67
The Iron City Tavern in San Pedro tries an incentive to lure takeout customers.  (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
32/67
The streets of San Pedro are quiet as people remain in their homes due to the coronavirus.   (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)
33/67
Healthcare workers gather outside UCLA Ronald Reagan Medical Center to call for further action from the federal government in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.   (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
34/67
Kristen Edgerle of Victorville collects information from a blood donor before drawing blood at The Richard Nixon Presidential Library blood drive during the coronavirus pandemic in Yorba Linda.  (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
35/67
Jonathan Sanchez, manager of Choppy’s Produce Company at the LA Wholesale Produce Market, stands with an excess of inventory in the wake of the coronavirus Covid19 shutdown as LA’s produce wholesalers are seeing their business decline over 80%.   (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
36/67
A woman has the sidewalk all to herself while walking along California St. in downtown Ventura. Foot traffic is very light as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.   (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)
37/67
A city worker, wearing a protective suit and mask, sweeps around the Echo Park Community Center that is one of several recreation centers in Los Angeles that has been converted for homeless housing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The center is filled to capacity with over 30 beds available to the homeless.   (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
38/67
Shauna Jin of Los Angeles, with her dog, Bodhi, practices social distancing with John Kiss of Los Angeles at the entrance of Runyon Canyon Park in Los Angeles.  (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
39/67
A maintenance worker cleans the entrance of Runyon Canyon Park in Los Angeles. The park is closed to the public because of the coronavirus.   (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
40/67
A lending library had some additional useful items, including a roll of toilet paper and cans of beans and corn, in a Hermosa Beach neighborhood.  (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
41/67
Protesters drive by the Getty House, the home of L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, in Hancock Park. Tenant advocates are demanding a total moratorium on evictions during the coronavirus crisis.   (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
42/67
Security guard Marcos Ayala of East Los Angeles helps the Hermosa Beach Police Department close off the Strand and a two-mile stretch of Hermosa Beach.  (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
43/67
The Strand and oceanfront of Hermosa Beach are closed in an effort to prevent crowds and slow the spread of the coronavirus.  (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
44/67
Mong Noiboonsok, left, and Rena Chastan have lunch at Crystal Springs picnic area in Griffith Park.   (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
45/67
Venice residents Emily Berry and Gavin Kelley take a break at Venice Beach. Berry, a cocktail waitress at Enterprise Fish Co., lost her job due to the coronavirus outbreak, and Kelley, a manager at a performing arts school with a focus on music, said that he still has a job and that classes at the school will resume online this coming Monday.  (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
46/67
Israel Torres touches up a new sign at a closed store along the boardwalk in Venice Beach.  (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
47/67
The JW Marriott at L.A. Live is sharing a message of hope with red lights in 34 windows, creating a 19-story display on the hotel’s north side.  (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
48/67
A Playa del Rey beach is nearly empty after L.A. County announced the closure of all beaches and trails in an effort to reduce crowds and slow the spread of the coronavirus.  (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
49/67
The Manhattan Beach Pier is locked, and a city sign explains why in three repeated messages: “Lot closed,” “COVID-19” and “Social Distancing.”   (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
50/67
Juan Diaz Jr., a lifelong Dodgers fan, prays that the season will start by May in front of Dodger Stadium on what would have been opening day.  (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)
51/67
Hayley, CEO and founder of Love My Neighbor Foundation, right, dances with Crystal Armster, 51, while she and her colleagues continue to feed the homeless on skid row amid the pandemic.  (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
52/67
A masked passenger on a Metro bus in downtown Los Angeles.   (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
53/67
Members of the Los Angeles Fire Department wear protective gear while handing out coronavirus test kits at a parking lot on Stadium Way near Dodger Stadium.   (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)
54/67
Dede Oneal waits for a coronavirus test at the Crenshaw Christian Center in South Los Angeles.  (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
55/67
A man in a mask passes a closed restaurant along Spring Street in downtown Los Angeles.   (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
56/67
The Westfield Topanga mall parking lot in Canoga Park is empty amid coronavirus closure rules.  (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)
57/67
Artist Corie Mattie paints a mural on the side of a pop-up store as a man takes a picture in West Hollywood.  (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
58/67
Medical assistant Zoila Villalta works with Rosie Boston, 32, of Glendale, who is donating blood for her first time at L.A. Care Health Plan downtown.   (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
59/67
A bus plies a route on the empty streets of downtown Los Angeles.  (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
60/67
The lights are on, but the Santa Monica Pier is closed.  (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
61/67
A couple wait for a bus outside the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles.  (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
62/67
With all Los Angeles schools closed until further notice, LAUSD buses sit idle in Gardena.  (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)
63/67
A lone traveler makes his way to catch a flight in Tom Bradley International Terminal.  (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
64/67
Chandly Burres looks for items on the sidewalk at a deserted Venice Boardwalk.   (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
65/67
Denise Young looks on as her daughter, Allison, 9, a fourth-grader at EARThS (Environmental Academy of Research Technology and Earth Sciences) Magnet School in Newbury Park, receives a Chromebook.  (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)
66/67
Hollywood Boulevard is devoid of the usual crowds.  (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)
67/67
Michael Ray, 11, plays before a movie at the Paramount Drive-In.  (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
April 7, 2020
5 AM
Share

A look inside the complicated process of trying to determine when the coronavirus public health crisis will peak in California.

TOP STORIES

Looking for the Peak

As health officials warn of dire days ahead in the coronavirus crisis, it’s natural to wonder: Will this be the worst of the pandemic? The short answer is that no one knows for sure, and the peak will differ for various parts of the U.S. But the longer, complicated answer reveals much about the fight ahead.

In California, the San Francisco Bay Area suffered one of the nation’s earliest outbreaks of COVID-19, but cases from Southern California and the Central Valley are now outpacing it, threatening a much larger population, according to a Times analysis of county health data.

Los Angeles, San Diego, Riverside, San Bernardino, Kern, Stanislaus and Tulare counties are now seeing faster rates of newly detected coronavirus cases than any of the counties in the San Francisco Bay Area, The Times analysis found. And with more than 6,000 confirmed cases in L.A. County alone, chances of exposure are increasing rapidly.

“If you have enough supplies in your home, this would be the week to skip shopping altogether,” L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said. “Without everyone taking every possible precaution, our numbers can start skyrocketing,” she said. “It really is time for those people who maybe haven’t taken this seriously before ... this would be the week to stay home ... and it may be next week as well.”

Though California has yet to see the worst of the pandemic, there are signs that some of the more dire predictions might not come to fruition. Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has tried to prepare the state for the worst-case scenario, said the state had enough ventilators to lend 500 to the Strategic National Stockpile to help New York and other COVID-19 hot spots facing shortages of the desperately needed medical devices — given that California officials say coronavirus cases are not expected to peak here until May.

Meanwhile, the influential Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, an independent population health research center at the University of Washington, predicted a significantly lower death count in California than its earlier models, based on new data from Spain and Italy. Other models, though, are much bleaker.

Newsletter
Must-read stories from the L.A. Times

Get all the day's most vital news with our Today's Headlines newsletter, sent every weekday morning.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

The Mad Dash for Supplies

Emergency management officials say they are now moving massive quantities of protective masks, gloves, gowns and other medical supplies to California hospitals, now that the gear has started flowing out of federal, state and local stockpiles in recent days. Some of the material has been kept in secret government warehouses. The numbers cited are staggering: 41 million N95 protective masks, 600,000 gowns, 500,000 face shields and more than 2.3 million sets of gloves, according to state emergency officials.

Details about the medical supply chain, which have thus far been shrouded in secrecy, come from confidential state briefings obtained by The Times.

Yet, despite the large quantities, anxiety remains high among doctors and nurses that they might burn through the gear they need as the medical crisis stretches over weeks or months, as many experts expect.

Trouble in the U.K.

The U.S. isn’t the only country facing a bleak week. Britain is also facing a projected increase of illness and fatalities, having surpassed devastated Italy in daily coronavirus deaths over the weekend. And in a dramatic illustration of the crisis, Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to intensive care at a London hospital as he battles infection.

Johnson, 55, is the first major world leader known to be so seriously sickened with COVID-19. Initially, the prime minister, like Trump, struck a dismissive tone about the coronavirus’ dangers. Unlike Trump, Johnson ordered a nationwide lockdown. In the short term, if Johnson is unable to perform his duties, foreign secretary Dominic Raab could step in, but the long-term picture would not be so clear.

More Top Coronavirus Headlines

President Trump has likened himself to a “wartime president,” but the U.S. is battling the coronavirus without a war-room-like command center after dismantling the team that was trained to handle just such a pandemic.

— The Supreme Court’s five Republican appointees came to the aid of Wisconsin’s Republican leaders and blocked a judge’s order that would have given voters an extra week to submit their ballots by mail amid the coronavirus crisis. The fight over the Wisconsin primary election, taking place today, could foreshadow more clashes.

— The coronavirus is taking a growing toll on police officers, firefighters and other first responders in California, with at least three dying and dozens infected.

— Thousands of foreign doctors are working on front lines of the battle against COVID-19 in the U.S. They worry they’ll be deported if they stop working.

— L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti announced that any L.A. County resident who has symptoms and wants to be tested for the coronavirus can now apply online.

Plus, here are some tips on getting through the days ahead. For more, sign up for Coronavirus Today, a special edition of The Times’ Health and Science newsletter. As with all our newsletters, it’s free:

— Your guide to coronavirus face masks and coverings: How to do it right.

— How to care for someone with COVID-19.

FROM THE ARCHIVES

Baseball is on hold this year. But in 1925, Los Angeles Angels fans experienced a different kind of loss. A crowd of eager fans had packed Washington Park to see the Angels play the Portland Beavers. But The Times reported it didn’t end in victory: The Beavers scored four runs alone in the eighth inning, until the Angels found their footing again and “quieted the din of Beaver bats biffing horsehide.” The Beavers won 7-3, which “spoiled the opener for the Seraphs (Angels nickname) and most of the 12,482 fans who paid to see the Angels get off to a flying start.”

April 7, 1925: Portland Beavers’ Emmet McCann gets a first inning hit in season opener game against the Los Angeles Angels.
April 7, 1925: The Portland Beavers’ Emmet McCann gets a first-inning hit in the season opener against the Los Angeles Angels. The catcher is the Angels’ Gus Sanberg and umpire is Perle Casey.
(David Mann / Los Angeles Times)

CALIFORNIA

— Thousands of Los Angeles Unified high school students have not been showing up to online classes. Here’s how one teacher tried to reach her students and their families — with limited success. Education officials described launching online learning during coronavirus “akin to landing on the moon.”

— California’s grocery store workers and medical professionals are getting a lot of attention. But they’re not alone on the front lines: Waste workers have become “warriers” who sort recyclables and collect trash.

— With millions of Southern Californians hunkering down at home, traffic has been blissfully light, but speeds are up by as much as 30% on some L.A. streets, prompting a crackdown.

— Tankers and container vessels are a common sight on Southern California’s coast. Empty cruise ships now sit among them, biding their time until passengers might once again fill their cabins.

Enjoying this newsletter?
Subscribe to the Los Angeles Times.

NATION-WORLD

— In Chicago, black residents make up more than half of the confirmed coronavirus cases, even though they are 30% of the population.

— From HIV to swine flu to SARS to Ebola, scientists say we’re at increased risk for pandemics, and humanity’s destruction of the environment in partly to blame.

— As cases of the coronavirus overload the healthcare system in India, the rationing of medical care has already begun.

— The Trump administration designated a Russian white supremacist group as a terrorist organization, calling it the first time the label had been applied to such a racially motivated movement.

— Trump said he had a “really wonderful, warm conversation” with Joe Biden about the coronavirus outbreak.

HOLLYWOOD AND THE ARTS

Quibi has arrived. It faced lawsuits and a pandemic, but the platform is finally available for users. Here’s a look at its first offerings, including a rebooted “Punk’d” and a home renovation show focused on crime scenes.

Global Citizen, the organization behind a tidal wave of at-home concerts shared during the pandemic, has tapped Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Elton John and more acts to headline one big concert for coronavirus relief.

Artists in New York got a head start when venues started closing down several weeks ago. They have some tips to share with Californians on how to stay sane in crazy times.

— Trying to cope with despair? Take solace in the compassion and empathy of Bill Withers and John Prine, writes pop music critic Mikael Wood.

BUSINESS

— A new federal law gives freelancers desperately needed unemployment insurance coverage in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. But California employment officials have yet to implement the new rules because they’re awaiting federal guidance.

— Grabbing hold of a few glimmers of hope Monday that the COVID-19 pandemic could be slowing, investors sent stocks surging in a worldwide rally, capped by a 7% leap for the U.S. market.

SPORTS

— The British Open is canceled for the first time since 1945. It’s not the only golf event affected by the coronavirus: The Masters has also been tentatively rescheduled for November.

— Two former Fox television executives are facing federal charges for wire fraud and money laundering in connection with a long-running government investigation into alleged bribery and corruption in international soccer.

Free games at latimes.com
Get our free daily crossword puzzle (and, if you wish, play with a friend), sudoku, word search and arcade games in our new game center at latimes.com/games.

OPINION

— This could be the first “worst week” of many worst weeks to come, The Times’ editorial board writes. Prepare yourselves.

— This isn’t just a fight against a virus. It’s a fight for communities, neighborhoods and people, writes columnist Frank Shyong.

WHAT OUR EDITORS ARE READING

— Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly denounced the former commanding officer of the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt as either “too naive or too stupid” to be at the helm, then apologized after a recording of the speech came out. (San Francisco Chronicle)

— It’s easy to understand the impulse to stock up on groceries. Less obvious? The pull-up bars, fancy tonic water, artisanal beans and sweatsuits that are selling out. Here’s why you’re panic-buying things you don’t need. (Vox)

ONLY IN L.A.

Award-winning singer-songwriter Randy Newman is hunkering down. Like many, he’s afraid his spouse or children will get COVID-19. He’s been reading, listening to music and binge-watching. As for a typical day at his home in Pacific Palisades: “I collapse into each day. One thing about it is there’s no rush for anything. If I want to take 20 minutes to tie my shoes, I can do it.

Comments or ideas? Email us at headlines@latimes.com.

World & Nation
Newsletter
Must-read stories from the L.A. Times

Get all the day's most vital news with our Today's Headlines newsletter, sent every weekday morning.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement