Billie Eilish, J Balvin, Elton John lead star-studded lineup for coronavirus relief concert

Global Citizen, the organization behind a tidal wave of at-home concerts being shared during the coronavirus pandemic, has tapped Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Elton John and more acts to headline one big concert for coronavirus relief.

Curated by Lady Gaga and hosted by late night TV hosts Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert, “One World: Together at Home” will also feature appearances from Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, David Beckham, Kacey Musgraves, J Balvin, Finneas, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Maluma, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, Burna Boy, Eddie Vedder and Shah Rukh Khan, as well as Idris and Sabrina Elba — who both tested positive for COVID-19 last month.

The event, which takes place live April 18, will benefit the World Health Organization “and healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis.”

⭕️ We’re excited to announce One World: #TogetherAtHome, a global broadcast on April 18, curated in collaboration with @LadyGaga and featuring your favorite artists and comedians — all in support of the @WHO and healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis. (1/7) pic.twitter.com/ZspKXtmd2V — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 6, 2020

“As we honor and support the heroic efforts of community health workers, ‘One World: Together At Home’ aims to serve as a source of unity and encouragement in the global fight to end COVID-19,” Global Citizen Chief Executive Hugh Evans said in a statement. “Through music, entertainment and impact, the global live-cast will celebrate those who risk their own health to safeguard everyone else’s.”

Some of the musical guests, including Martin, Legend and Urban, have already participated in Global Citizen’s “Together At Home” concert series, which has enlisted dozens of entertainers — from Jennifer Hudson and Hozier to Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes — to perform live on Instagram for fans after the public health emergency canceled shows worldwide.

The star-studded “One World: Together at Home” concert will be shown on ABC, NBC, ViacomCBS Networks, iHeartMedia and Bell Media networks and available to stream on multiple platforms, including Alibaba, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, LiveXLive, Tencent, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, TIDAL, TuneIn, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo and YouTube.

Viewers will also have the option to visit Global Citizen’s website “to call on corporations, governments, and philanthropists to fund critical global COVID-19 response efforts, including support for frontline healthcare workers.”

“We may have to be apart physically for a while, but we can still come together virtually to enjoy great music,” WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement. “The ‘One World: Together At Home’ concert represents a powerful show of solidarity against a common threat.”