What is Quibi? Here’s everything you need to know

What titles will be available at launch?

Sophie Turner in “Survive.” (Janis Pipars / Quibi)

Movies in Chapters

“Most Dangerous Game”: A dystopian action thriller starring Liam Hemsworth as a man with a terminal illness who accepts an offer to participate in a deadly game in order to provide for his pregnant wife. He eventually he discovers he is the one being hunted. The cast also includes Christoph Waltz, Sarah Gadon, Zach Cherry, Aaron Poole, Christopher Webster, Billy Burke, Jimmy Akinbola and Natasha Bordizzo.

“When the Streetlights Go On”: A coming-of-age story about a girl and her high-school peers living through the investigation into her sister’s murder. The cast includes Chosen Jacobs, Sophie Thatcher, Sam Strike, David Lewis, Mark Duplass, Cameron Bancroft, Tony Hale, Beh Ahlers, Kristine Froseth and Queen Latifah.

“Survive”: Sophie Turner stars as Jane, a woman who wants to end it all but finds a new drive to stay alive after being one of two survivors of a plane crash. Based on the novel by Alex Morel, “Survive” also stars Corey Hawkins.

“Flipped”: A delusional couple who think they have what it takes to become TV’s newest house-flippers find themselves renovating a drug cartel’s mansions. The cast includes Will Forte, Kaitlin Olson, Arturo Catstro, Eva Longoria and Andy Garcia.

Chance the Rapper will host “Punk’d.” (Quibi)

Unscripted and Docs

“Thanks A Million”: Executive produced by Jennifer Lopez, this 10-episode series will feature celebrities who kick start a chain of kindness by gifting $100,000 to a person who must pay it forward. Celebrity guests include Kristen Bell, Nick Jonas, Tracy Morgan, Aaron Rodgers, Yara Shahidi, Gabriel Iglesias, Anthony Davis, Kevin Hart and Karlie Kloss.

“Chrissy’s Court”: Chrissy Teigen will serve as a “judge” and deliver legally binding decisions in small claims cases that involve real people.

“Punk’d”: Chance the Rapper hosts a reboot of the celebrity prank show.

“Murder House Flip”: Houses where murders were committed get high-end makeovers.

“Skrrt with Offset”: Car aficionado Offset and his rapper friends explore all things cars.

“The Sauce”: Viral dancers Ayo & Teo host a dancing competition series, judged by Usher, exploring dance cultures in cities across the U.S.

“Nikki Fre$h”: Nicole Richie’s eco-conscious hip-hop alter ego will interact with wellness and environmental experts and deliver hyperbolic solutions.

“&MUSIC”: A documentary series spotlighting the unsung artists behind some of music’s biggest stars. Collaborations to be highlighted include: Scott and Brian Nicholson​ &​ Ariana Grande, Gabe Fraboni ​& ​Martin Garrix, Ramiro Agudelo​ &​ J Balvin, Derek “MixedByAli” Ali ​&​ YG, Jasmine Benjamin​ & ​Anderson .Paak and Andrew Watt​ & ​Ozzy Osbourne.

“Elba v Block”: Idris Elba and Ken Block go head-to-head performing various stunts to see whose car — and which driver — is best.

“Gone Mental with Lior”: Mentalist Lior Suchard runs celebrities through a string of mental stunts. Guests will include Kate Hudson, The Miz (Mike Mizanin), Big E (Ettore Ewen), Sasha Banks, Bayley, Ben Stiller, Rob Gronkowski, James Corden, David Dobrik and Zooey Deschanel.

“Singled Out”: A dating show reboot hosted by Keke Palmer and Joel Kim Booster with a twist — the main dater will be linked to the other singles through social media.

“Gayme Show!”: A (comedic) competition show that pairs two straight contestants with a celebrity “life partner” to tackle physical, mental and emotional challenges for the title “Queen of the Straights.” Celebrity guests will include Ilana Glazer, D’Arcy Carden, Trixie Mattel, Jon Lovett, Nicole Byer, Rachel Bloom, Guy Branum and more.

“Dishmantled”: Tituss Burgess hosts this cooking competition show where two chefs will have to try to recreate a mystery dish that was cannon-blasted into their faces.

Contestants are cannon-blasted with mystery dishes on “Dishmantled.” (Quibi)

“You Ain’t Got These”: Lena Waithe executive produces this show about sneaker culture.

“Fierce Queens”: A nature series where Reese Witherspoon spills the tea about the “fabulous females” who call the shots in their corner of the animal kingdom.

“Prodigy”: Host Megan Rapinoe spotlights athletes with unprecedented accomplishments in their sport. The 2020 class includes Jalen Green, Sha’Carri Richardson, Red Gerard, Regan Smith, Matthew Boling, Tyler Adams, Korey Foreman and Chantel Navarro.

“Run This City”: A series following Jasiel Correia II, who was indicted on charges related to fraud and extortion while in office as the youngest mayor ever elected of Fall River, Mass. (His second term ended in January.)

“Shape of Pasta”: Chef Evan Funke goes on a tour of Italy to uncover the craft and culture behind some rare and forgotten pasta shapes.

“NightGowns”: An eight-episode series following “RuPaul’s Drag Race” winner Sasha Velour as she adapts her Brooklyn drag revue into a stage production.

“The Nod” hosts Eric Eddings and Brittany Luse. (Alicia Selvaggio / Quibi)

Daily Essentials

“The Nod with Brittany & Eric”: Hosts Brittany Luse and Eric Eddings adapt their acclaimed podcast about black culture, history and under-explored stories about black life into a daily Quibi series.

“Last Night’s Late Night”: A series recapping the best moments of the previous evening’s late-night TV shows from Entertainment Weekly.

“The Daily Chill”: Guided meditation + stunning visuals = an ASMR journey to peace.

“The Rachel Hollis Show”: A daily dose of motivation from the best-selling self-help author.

“Sexology with Shan Boodram”: A certified sexologist and intimacy expert helps viewers navigate the realities of sex, dating and relationships in our confusing and fluid world.

“Fashion’s a Drag”: Hosts Willam Belli, Denise Bidot and their closest drag queen friends gab about celeb fashion trends and other fashion happenings.

“60 in 6” by CBS News: “60 Minutes” resized for Quibi with rotating correspondents covering one story a week on a range of topics including hard news, politics, lifestyle, pop culture, business, health and science.

“Around the World” by BBC News: News stories from around the world from BBC News.

“Morning Report” by NBC News: Fast-paced morning headlines, with context.

“Evening Report” by NBC News: In-depth pieces and explainers “before cocktail hour.”

“Saturday Report” by NBC News: Up-close look at characters driving a story affecting the world.

“Sunday Report” by NBC News: A detailed look at a single issue.

“Pulso News” by Telemundo: Daily news for English-speaking Latinos highlighting the issues that matter for their diverse community.

“For the Cultura” by Telemundo: A series celebrating everything Latino pop culture.

“Weather Today” by The Weather Channel: A daily three-to-five minute show with the national forecast including the most important weather stories of the day.

“NewsDay” by CTV News: The biggest news stories curated for Canadians.

“NewsNight” by CTV News: The biggest news stories curated for Canadians at night.

Untitled TSN sports show: Daily Canadian sports news.

“The Replay” by ESPN: Breaking news and the biggest stories in sports, daily.

“All The Feels” by the Dodo: Curated animal stories for a daily pick-me-up.

“Close Up” by E! News: Big pop culture and celebrity news for your small screen.

“Fresh Daily” by Rotten Tomatoes: News, reviews, recommendations and conversation about the best in TV, streaming and film.

“No Filter” by TMZ: AM: Entertainment and pop culture content from inside the TMZ newsroom in the morning.

“No Filter” by TMZ: PM: Entertainment and pop culture content from inside the TMZ newsroom in the evening.

“Speedrun” by Polygon: News, analysis and other content that the gaming audience wants at the caffeinated pace that they want it.

Trailers by Fandango: The latest TV, streaming and movie trailers.

“Pop5”: A daily show highlighting all the must-know info about pop music.

“Hot off the Mic”: Established and emerging comedians share their takes on the latest headlines from comedy clubs across the country.