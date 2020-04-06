Trump and Biden speak by phone about the coronavirus outbreak

President Trump and Joe Biden spoke over the phone Monday afternoon about the coronavirus outbreak.

The conversation was the culmination of a dayslong effort by aides to get the two on the phone, after White House advisor Kellyanne Conway called on the former vice president to “offer some support” to Trump.

Biden, the prospective Democratic presidential nominee, has in recent weeks released a series of suggestions and proposals for responding to the pandemic and has criticized the Trump administration for acting too slowly to stem the virus’ spread.

“Vice President Biden and President Trump had a good call,” said Biden deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield. “VP Biden shared several suggestions for actions the administration can take now to address the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and expressed his appreciation for the spirit of the American people in meeting the challenges facing the nation.”

Biden said last week that he wanted to share with Trump lessons from the Obama administration on how to deal with the pandemic. The former vice president has spoken frequently of his work in 2014 on containing the Ebola outbreak.

“We’ve been through this in a slightly different way in the past, and I hope they can learn some lessons from what we did right and maybe what we did wrong,” he said last week.

