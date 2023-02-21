Housekeeper’s husband arrested in killing of beloved bishop

Hello, it’s Tuesday, Feb. 21, and here are the stories you shouldn’t miss today:

TOP STORIES

L.A. bishop who devoted his life to others is brutally gunned down.

The shooting death of a beloved, high-ranking Catholic official rocked both his devoted parishioners and those in the Los Angeles immigrant rights community whom he had served for decades.

Auxiliary Bishop David G. O'Connell, 69, was killed Saturday afternoon in the Catholic archdiocese-owned home in Hacienda Heights where he lived alone.

Brace for another bill increase: your car insurance.

Some California drivers will be getting a nasty surprise when they open their car insurance bills this year.

That’s because California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara approved some big rate hikes in the last six months, ending a long COVID break after insurance companies complained they were losing money and cutting back in the nation’s largest vehicle market.

New Mexico downgrades manslaughter penalty against Alec Baldwin in “Rust” shooting.

The most serious charge had included a “firearm enhancement” penalty that carried a maximum of five years in prison, if convicted. But state prosecutors backtracked on the firearm enhancement penalty, removing the threat that Baldwin could spend years in prison.

Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed were charged last month with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the Oct. 21, 2021, death of “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the movie’s set south of Santa Fe.

These Democrats hoping to replace Feinstein largely agree on policy. So how do they differ?

Reps. Katie Porter, Adam B. Schiff and Barbara Lee all claim the progressive mantle, an almost essential ingredient for any politician hoping to put together a winning Senate campaign in a state that champions gun control, abortion rights, marriage equality and combating climate change.

They face the difficult task of defining themselves in a heavily Democratic electorate that may struggle to distinguish what separates them.

OUR MUST-READS FROM THE WEEKEND

Allensworth, a onetime Black utopia, could rise again from the Central Valley dust. A California Historic Park commemorates life in Allensworth, a Central Valley town founded after the Civil War where Black residents could prosper.

Celebrate Mardi Gras at these L.A. restaurants with New Orleans charm. “Laissez les bon temps rouler!” This Mardi Gras mantra, which translates to “Let the good times roll!” is more than a call to party — although it serves as that, too. It’s a petition to live with abandon.

A year of war: Los Angeles Times photographers document the battle in Ukraine. The cost of a year of warfare has been staggering: tens of thousands of people killed or maimed, millions driven from their homes, urban landscapes disfigured, desolate mass graves unearthed, the global economy jolted along with Europe’s entire security architecture.

Disney got “The Simpsons” and “Avatar.” But some now see the Fox deal as a mistake. Disney’s $71-billion purchase of Rupert Murdoch’s entertainment assets, including “The Simpsons,” “Avatar” and Hulu, has also been a financial burden for the studio, which recently said it would eliminate 7,000 jobs to reduce costs.

PHOTO OF THE DAY

The Hollyhock House, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, at Barnsdall Park in Hollywood. (Angeline Woo / Los Angeles Times)

Food features photo editor Angeline Woo has created a love letter to Los Angeles, in photographs. The L.A. Times photographer spent a day photographing her favorite spots in the city and compiled the best shots in today’s Essential California. Tell us which are your favorites.

CALIFORNIA

Three years in, L.A. County’s stormwater capture program is slow on progress. Only 30 acres of L.A. County’s 3 million acres have seen new green space added under the Safe Clean Water Program, a new report found.

He’s bold, camera ready and loves Twitter, but has L.A.'s schools chief uplifted students? Los Angeles Unified Supt. Alberto M. Carvalho has a high-voltage style and ambitious agenda, although it’s too soon to gauge his success as students struggle with pandemic setbacks.

Conflict brews over governor’s student transfer guarantee plan for ultracompetitive UCLA. Gov. Gavin Newsom has directed UCLA to guarantee admission for eligible transfer students, but the Legislative Analyst’s Office and UC faculty leaders question the plan’s focus and feasibility.

NATION-WORLD

Another massive earthquake hits Turkey and Syria. A new magnitude 6.4 earthquake killed three people and injured more than 200 in parts of Turkey devastated two weeks ago by a quake that killed tens of thousands, authorities said. Scores of injuries were recorded in neighboring Syria too. The quake was felt in Syria, Jordan, Israel and Egypt.

After a year of war, six Ukrainians share how their lives have changed. Almost everyone in Ukraine can recall some vivid scrap of what they were feeling and doing last Feb. 24, the day Vladimir Putin’s army launched Europe’s biggest land war since 1945.

HOLLYWOOD AND THE ARTS

Don Lemon will return to ‘CNN This Morning’ on Wednesday. The CNN anchor, who left the air after making offensive comments about women, will enter a sensitivity training program.

What Oscar(s) do these contenders need to win in order to take the best picture prize? Here’s a breakdown of what prizes the top five best picture nominees need to take to secure that Oscar.

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ surpasses that other James Cameron film’s box-office record. ames Cameron’s Pandora-set sequel has surpassed his 1997 film “Titanic” as the third highest-grossing film of all time at the worldwide box office.

BUSINESS

Some home buyers find deals in the shifting Southern California market. Falling mortgage rates and home prices bring some buyers back into the Southern California market just in time for spring.

The race to waterproof outdoor gear without toxic chemicals. Patagonia, Lululemon and other brands are starting to ditch dangerous “forever chemicals” in outdoor apparel.

SPORTS

‘You can see some real gains’: Why Dodgers hitters are becoming Driveline regulars. Mookie Betts, Max Muncy, Gavin Lux and Chris Taylor are among the Dodgers players who worked on their swings at Driveline Baseball during offseason.

Column: In signing Russell Westbrook, Clippers foolishly mirror the Lakers’ mistake. Are they serious right now? Do they have any idea what they just did? In their constant worldwide evaluation of players, did they not bother to look down the hall?

OPINION

Column: Why is Biden recycling failed strategies to slow immigration? As Americans become increasingly anxious about immigration, Vice President Kamala Harris is searching for answers in all the wrong places.

Hey, Little League dads, make room for more female coaches like me. It’s rare that our children’s athletic teams have female coaches. I want to get more involved, but men dominate the space.

ONLY IN SOCAL

After 40 years in business, the family of famed Southern California car dealer Cal Worthington has sold the last dealership, in Long Beach. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

After more than 40 years, Southern California’s Cal Worthington car dealership says goodbye. Make no mistake about it, bub, Southern California is car country.

So automobile dealer Calvin Coolidge Worthington decided to have a little fun, attract attention, and empty his lots with “My Dog Spot” TV commercials featuring a live, snarling gorilla. The commercials helped Worthington build an empire of 27 dealerships that sold more than 1 million cars.

But Worthington’s family has sold the 3-acre business in Long Beach, the last dealership still bearing the name of the legendary car salesman, who died in 2012.

FROM THE ARCHIVES

Malcolm X was assassinated on this day 58 years ago. Just a couple of years ago, two of the three men convicted of killing Malcom X were exonerated and released.

