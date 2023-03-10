Today’s Headlines: Jury awards $375,000 to protester injured by LAPD officer

Hello, it’s Friday, March 10, and here are the stories you shouldn’t miss today:

Jury awards $375,000 to protester injured by LAPD officer

In the first verdict of its kind since mass protests swept Los Angeles in 2020, a federal jury awarded $375,000 to a protester who was shot in the face and badly wounded by a hard-foam police projectile.

The verdict followed a finding by the jury that Los Angeles Police Officer Peter Bueno violated protester Deon Jones’ civil rights by shooting him with the “less-lethal” weapon.

California lowering dam water levels as storm hits

With back-to-back storms to hit California in the coming days, state officials are scrambling to make strategic releases from key reservoirs in hopes of preventing a repeat of the deadly flooding that killed nearly two dozen people in January.

At least 10 rivers are forecast to overflow from the incoming “Pineapple Express” storm, which is expected to drop warm, heavy, snow-melting rain as it moves from the Central Coast toward the southern Sierra into Saturday.

When will rains hit California from the new atmospheric river storm?

The new storm could bring more peril to California rivers already hit by deadly flooding.

San Bernardino Mountains residents rally together after storms

Amid frustration and fear, residents in the San Bernardino Mountains have stepped in to help one another and provide services they say are lacking from the county.

Throughout the snow-blanketed region, volunteers have distributed bread, established makeshift food banks, cleared snow from neighbors’ roofs and roadways, and created an online notification system to locate those with the greatest needs.

These California cities are booming

Big coastal cities in California, led by San Francisco and Los Angeles, have seen declines in population in recent years. Some residents have left for cheaper housing in other states. But during the same period, some California suburbs have seen significant population booms.

The data show the five ZIP Codes with the most net move-ins were all suburbs or exurbs around Sacramento and Southern California, including cities such as Irvine, Menifee and Walnut.

Mexico’s president blasts U.S. drug demand

As investigators continued their search for the gunmen who kidnapped four Americans, killing two of them, in the border city of Matamoros last week, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador lashed out at Republican U.S. lawmakers who have proposed sending troops into Mexico, telling them that the United States should concentrate on curbing its rampant appetite for illegal drugs.

López Obrador’s unusually sharp comments came two days after Mexican authorities located the surviving Americans in a shack on the outskirts of Matamoros, a notoriously lawless city long disputed by rival drug trafficking groups.

The Senate is finally preparing to vote on confirming former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti to serve as U.S. ambassador to India.

What you need to know about President Biden’s new budget.

The State Department is taking longer than usual to issue new U.S. passports, and to renew existing passports, because record numbers of Americans are going overseas.

State sues Huntington Beach over a ban on housing projects. The lawsuit California filed against Huntington Beach is another clash in the conflict between the Newsom administration and the city on housing supply.

A Black couple settles lawsuit over a home valuation that rose when a white friend posed as the owner. The suit was settled for an undisclosed amount.

The Sea Dragon ride on Santa Monica Pier swings away into retirement. The famed ship at Pacific Park was retired as a helicopter lifted it off the pier. Bystanders captured pictures and video as the dragon flew past Santa Monica.

Ex-Trump lawyer censured after admitting to repeating falsehoods about the election. Jenna Ellis, former lawyer for Trump’s reelection campaign, has been censured by a judge over misstatements about the 2020 presidential election.

La Niña, which worsens hurricanes and drought, is gone. Scientists say the La Niña weather phenomenon that increases Atlantic hurricane activity and worsens western drought is gone after three years.

Robert Blake, star of ‘In Cold Blood’ who faced murder charges in real life, dies at 89. Blake died in Los Angeles from heart disease, his niece, Noreen Austin, told the Associated Press in a statement. He was 89.

Drew Barrymore’s therapist explains why he quit. Drew Barrymore’s therapist has issued a statement after the TV host told the Los Angeles Times he dropped her because of her drinking habits.

Why did Jimmy Fallon have a blind audition on ‘The Voice’? “The Tonight Show” host made a surprise appearance on NBC’s “The Voice” this week to send off outgoing coach Blake Shelton with a little bit of musical high jinks.

‘You’ creator explains having fewer sex scenes in Season 4. Sera Gamble, the showrunner of the Netflix thriller, opens up about Penn Badgley’s reduced intimate scenes, Season 4’s twists and why writers’ contracts need a “refresh.”

Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo is front and center in Dominion’s defamation suit. The host of “Sunday Morning Futures” and morning host for Fox Business Network figures prominently in Dominion’s claims that the network lied about election fraud.

How Starbucks became the poster child for illegal union-busting. Starbucks promotes itself as a friendly place to get a latte or caffeinated milkshake, but behind the smiles, it’s been a leader in bare-knuckled union-busting.

How an FBI agent’s wild Vegas weekend stained an investigation into NCAA basketball corruption. A Times investigation reveals new details about a probe into NCAA men’s college basketball and misconduct by the lead FBI agent in Vegas.

For Heisman winner Caleb Williams and USC, ‘last year wasn’t good enough.’ Quarterback Caleb Williams laid out his goals for the 2023 season during spring practice, which included winning the Heisman again and taking USC further.

Alyssa Thompson shines in Angel City FC debut. Teenager Alyssa Thompson scored a goal during her pro debut in Angel City FC’s 3-0 friendly win over Mexico’s Club América.

Why can’t America put a dent in its $31-trillion debt? Don’t blame Biden for a lack of fiscal leadership. Until Republicans drop their opposition to new taxes, neither Medicare nor Social Security should be cut.

I called for more research on the COVID ‘lab leak theory.’ Here’s what I found out. Contrary to conclusions by the Department of Energy and the FBI, the science on the pandemic’s origins stacks up in favor of a jump from animals to humans.

11 perfect California road trips to take this spring break. The road trips on this list, which span nearly the length and width of California, will need to be adjusted based on the time of year you take them. As our recent winter storms have demonstrated, driving in California can prove treacherous, so always check road conditions and local guidelines before traveling.

Please also keep in mind that some of the destinations and roads mentioned are currently closed due to weather. We are sharing these routes for inspiration, to use when road conditions improve.

Here are the best journeys for hiking, stargazing, surfing, wine tasting, kayaking and more. Who’s ready to hit the road?

Credit card debt is rising as Americans cope with high inflation. Credit card debt is surging but fewer Americans can pay it off because of inflation. Here’s how a couple managed to pay off their debt of over $21,000 during such a difficult economic time. USA Today

How American schools create anxious teens. A culture of obsessive student achievement and long schoolwork hours can make kids depressed. The Atlantic points out a key driver of teen anxiety. The Atlantic

Cara Delevingne opens up about sobriety and self-care at 30. Throughout her career, the actor and model has been open about her mental health, sharing in 2015 that she struggled with depression, anxiety, self-hatred and suicidal ideation. But it wasn’t until late last year that she decided to address her healing head-on by committing to a 12-step program, she told Vogue. Vogue

The March 10, 1926, edition of the Los Angeles Times. (Los Angeles Times)

The first telephone call is made. “Mr. Watson — come here — I want you!” exclaimed Alexander Graham Bell on March 10, 1876, to his assistant, Thomas A. Watson, over a wire connecting two rooms during an afternoon of experimentation. Bell conducted the first successful experiment with the telephone. This breakthrough, during which he uttered his famous directive to Watson, is recorded in the March 10 entry in his 1875-1876 Lab Notebook.

Bell wrote a seven-page letter in 1878 attempting to explain to his parents precisely how to use his new invention. That letter sold for more than $92,000 in a New Hampshire auction.

We appreciate that you took the time to read Today's Headlines! Comments or ideas? Feel free to drop us a note at headlines@latimes.com.


