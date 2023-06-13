Today’s Headlines: Rural towns lure California’s remote workers with relocation perks

Mariah Zingarelli plays with her 3-year-old daughter, Addyson, during a family night out at Urban Vines in Westfield, Ind. Zingarelli, a fourth-generation Californian, and her family moved from the Fresno area to Noblesville, Ind., in March.

Hello, it’s Tuesday, June 13, and here are the stories you shouldn’t miss today:

TOP STORIES

Rural towns lure California’s remote workers with perks

Across Indiana, dozens of counties and cities are practically stepping over each other in what has become the new competition across the land: attracting the pandemic-enlarged horde of people with remote jobs who no longer feel the need to live in more expensive urban centers like Los Angeles or New York.

Cities and states are accustomed to fighting for manufacturers and other businesses by offering tax abatement and sweet land deals.

Advertisement

The game today is recruiting higher-income and younger households — made possible by the rise of remote working and the geographic flexibility it has afforded many American workers.

Newsletter Must-read stories from the L.A. Times Get the day's top news with our Today's Headlines newsletter, sent every weekday morning. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

A dictator’s daughter runs for president

Zury Ríos, the daughter of a Guatemalan dictator convicted of genocide, is running for president.

Guatemala has long fought over how its darkest chapter should be remembered, with Indigenous and human rights groups accusing right-wing forces of using their political power to bury the past.

Ríos’ run raises questions about a country’s collective memory: How much should a nation strive to remember its traumatic past? What happens when it forgets?

California child-care workers lobby for higher wages

California’s voucher rates are at the heart of a battle brewing over how much the state pays home child-care providers who run day-care programs out of their homes. Often, they are the only care option for parents working nontraditional hours. Most in-home child-care providers are women of color, many of them immigrants.

On Thursday, some of the in-home child-care providers will travel to Sacramento to lobby legislators to raise the amount the state pays for the more than 290,000 child-care vouchers offered to low-income families, and to overhaul the way those rates are set.

Ocean temperatures are off the charts, and El Niño is only partly to blame

Ocean temperatures are anomalously high, and researchers said there are several factors that may be contributing to the off-the-charts warming, which is occurring alongside other climate woes including record-shattering wildfires in Canada, rapidly declining sea ice in Antarctica and unusually warm temperatures in many parts of the world, not including Southern California.

Underlying everything is human-caused climate change, said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at UCLA.

But atop that are a handful of other potential factors, including the early arrival of El Niño.

PHOTO OF THE DAY

CALIFORNIA

Famed ex-lawyer Tom Girardi is competent to stand trial, expert says. A government expert has concluded that Girardi, the disgraced former attorney accused of stealing millions of dollars from his clients, is mentally fit to go before a jury despite his diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease.

Worried about your catalytic converter getting stolen? Los Angeles police have new technology to combat that. LAPD is introducing a new Insta-Etch marking device that will engrave all of the digits automatically through a high-temperature spray paint, according to an LAPD news release.

Free money for job training is still available to Californians — if you act now. Californians have just days — until Thursday — to apply for these grants because budget shortfalls have led lawmakers to propose slashing the available funding.

Support our journalism Subscribe to the Los Angeles Times.

NATION-WORLD

Silvio Berlusconi, former Italian leader tarnished by multiple scandals, dies at 86. Berlusconi, the boastful billionaire media mogul who was Italy’s longest-serving premier despite scandals over his sex-fueled parties and allegations of corruption, died, Italian media reported Monday. He was 86.

U.S. decides to rejoin UNESCO to counter Chinese influence, will pay arrears. U.S. officials say the decision to return was motivated by concern that China is filling the gap left by the U.S. in UNESCO policymaking, notably in setting standards for artificial intelligence and technology education around the world.

Join the military and become a U.S. citizen: Uncle Sam wants you and vous and tu. A growing number of legal migrants are enlisting in the U.S. military as it more aggressively seeks out immigrants, offering a fast track to citizenship to those who sign up.

HOLLYWOOD AND THE ARTS

The HFPA is no more: California OKs plan to make Golden Globes a for-profit enterprise. Capping more than two years of turmoil and transformation, the Golden Globe Awards are officially under new management. And the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn., at least on paper, is no more.

Donald Trump used ‘Air’ in a 2024 campaign ad. It wasn’t a slam dunk with its stars. Ben Affleck and Matt Damon fired back at former President Trump, who lifted audio from their film in a recent ad for his 2024 presidential bid.

Tenoch Huerta denies sexual assault allegation: ‘I cannot let it go unchallenged.’ The “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” star released a statement Monday calling the claims “false,” “irresponsible” and “completely unsubstantiated.” In a series of social media posts last week, musician María Elena Ríos called Huerta a “sexual predator” and accused him of sexually assaulting her.

11 free streaming services that can save film and TV buffs big money. If you’re willing to put up with a commercial (or 10) when you sign on to watch, at least in most cases, you can save a bundle of money with these platforms — no rabbit ears required. The only thing you’ll have to pay is attention.

BUSINESS

‘The Beat’ goes on for MSNBC’s legal savant Ari Melber amid Trump indictments. The unprecedented story of a former president indicted twice and the subject of two other criminal investigations has kept Melber, a lawyer who joined MSNBC as an analyst in 2013, in demand and lifted the daily program’s ratings.

Thousands of Reddit communities go dark to protest new data fees. More than 6,000 communities on the social networking forum Reddit are going dark for 48 hours starting Monday in protest of a fee hike for developers who use the site’s data.

JPMorgan reaches settlement with Jeffrey Epstein abuse victims. JPMorgan Chase announced a settlement Monday with victims of Jeffrey Epstein who had accused the bank of being the financial conduit that allowed the financier to continue operating a sex-trafficking operation.

SPORTS

Meet the home team: SoCal golfers at LACC for U.S. Open seek elusive majors to win. Tiger Woods is the only active SoCal product to win the U.S. Open, doing so in 2000, 2002 and 2008. He will not play this year because he’s recovering from ankle surgery. Several others from the home team have the chops to challenge the top of the leader board.

‘We lucked out.’ How Bobby Miller became the Dodgers’ newest pitching sensation. Miller is affirming his highly touted potential, steadily proving all his stuff can play against MLB opposition. After blossoming into the well-rounded starter the Dodgers had envisioned, he is basking in the glow of his sudden breakthrough moment.

Free online games Get our free daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and arcade games in our new game center at latimes.com/games .

OPINION

Opinion: Finding a new path to water conservation for the next millennium, for California and the world. “A sustainable Third Age of water is possible. I see evidence for it in the innovative efforts of communities already finding new strategies for managing water resources and meeting our needs with less impact on the planet,” Peter Gleick writes.

Opinion: Downtown L.A.’s ‘zombies’: How to fight a post-COVID plague of undead office buildings. Dealing with these new workplace and financial realities will require property owners, city leaders and lenders to take action to break the cycle and reimagine downtowns.

ONLY IN SoCAL

(Visit SLO CAL)

Tucked away three miles off the 101 Freeway between Pismo Beach and San Luis Obispo, about a 3½-hour drive from L.A., there’s a tiny little secret most travelers tend to miss: a quaint, walkable village and a wide beach with soft white sand, clear blue water, gentle waves and the most days of sun of all the beaches on the Central Coast.

Here’s what to do and where to eat when you’re done playing on the sand in Avila Beach.

FROM THE ARCHIVES

On this day 56 years ago, Thurgood Marshall became the first African American appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

As reported in The Times one day after the appointment, President Lyndon B. Johnson said it was “the right thing to do, the right time to do it, the right man and the right place.”

We appreciate that you took the time to read Today’s Headlines! Comments or ideas? Feel free to drop us a note at headlines@latimes.com.

